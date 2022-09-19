ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peachtree City, GA

Comments / 0

Related
The Citizen Online

Fire engulfs former Collectors Corner just west of Peachtree City

Firefighters battled a late Wednesday afternoon fire at Heirloom, the former Collectors Corner, located on Ga. Highway 54 just inside the Coweta County line near Fisher Crossing. Photos on the Coweta County Fire Department Facebook page showed flames engulfing a significant portion of the large structure. An update from the...
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Popular Georgia bakery gets engulfed by flames

COWETA COUNTY, Ga — Photos from the Peachtree City Police Department and Peachtree City Fire Rescue showed a popular Coweta County bakery engulfed in flames on Wednesday night. Heirloom Market Co. and Bakeshop in Sharpsburg had flames protruding from its roof, with photos showing billowing smoke for tens of...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peachtree City, GA
Peachtree City, GA
Business
Local
Georgia Business
11Alive

Fire rips through bakery built more than 100 years ago in Coweta County

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A large fire engulfed a bakery and market between Newnan and Peachtree City Wednesday evening completely destroying its historic structure. Firefighters responded on-scene to Heirloom Market Co. and Bakeshop in Sharpsburg after the popular bakery went up in flames. Those that work inside the building called 911 to report a fire just after 6 p.m., but fortunately everyone was able to get out safely with no injuries, according to Coweta County Fire Rescue.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Vandals target 17 vehicles in Westend neighborhood

ATLANTA — Broken windows and glass are what neighbors in one Westend neighborhood woke up to early Sunday morning. Police are looking for the culprit. It happened on Grady Place Southwest and Queen Street. “I was like 17? That’s obscene,” Kendall Garriss said. Unfortunately, Garriss told Channel...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Woman says she was robbed, carjacked outside DeKalb beauty store

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Atlanta woman says she was robbed at gunpoint and carjacked outside of a DeKalb County beauty supply store in broad daylight. She asked to remain anonymous for her own safety. It happened last week when she and her 12-year-old daughter were walking out to their...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pharmacy#City Police#Mobile
fox5atlanta.com

Man killed in Gwinnett County auto shop shooting identified

LILBURN, Ga. - Police have identified the man killed on Monday morning at a business located along Stone Mountain Highway. Jermaine Brown, 36, of Lawrenceville, was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound around 10:30 a.m. behind the business located at 4534 Stone Mountain Highway. Police say several car businesses...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Residents of senior living facility scared after numerous car break-ins

ATLANTA - Thieves are preying on people living in a senior living apartment complex. Residents at the Gateway Capitol View apartments in Atlanta say it does not matter where they park, what time they park, or even if they leave their car unlocked, there is always a fear of waking up knowing their car may have been broken into.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Walmart
11Alive

Fire causes heavy damage to popular Buckhead restaurant

ATLANTA — Several Atlanta firefighters responded to the popular Tin Lizzy's Cantina in Buckhead just before 6 a.m. Tuesday where a fire caused heavy damage to the building. An exterior wall of the building is completely charred. Crews could be seen on the roof of the building as smoke billowed just before sunrise.
ATLANTA, GA
thecitymenus.com

Ground Moves at 655 Columbia Drive in Carrollton

One business in Carrollton has spent the last years operating in an 1800-square-foot rental space directly off Adamson Square in Carrollton at Rome Street. Earlier this month the owner and operator of Crossfit Carrollton shared news of a future home for the company. The press release states, “The new GYM...
CARROLLTON, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
55K+
Followers
11K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy