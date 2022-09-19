Read full article on original website
Police: Woman loses $10,000 after being scammed at Perimeter Mall
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A woman was scammed out of $10,000 as part of a scheme that took place at a metro Atlanta mall, according to the Dunwoody Police Department. Police say a woman at Perimeter Mall was approached by another woman who said she was playing a card game for money and needed her as a witness so that she ”would not be taken advantage of.”
Fire engulfs former Collectors Corner just west of Peachtree City
Firefighters battled a late Wednesday afternoon fire at Heirloom, the former Collectors Corner, located on Ga. Highway 54 just inside the Coweta County line near Fisher Crossing. Photos on the Coweta County Fire Department Facebook page showed flames engulfing a significant portion of the large structure. An update from the...
Detective: Man linked to fatal shooting at QuikTrip through rental car, cellphone
Family and friends of Bradley Coleman packed a Gwinnett County courtroom Wednesday to get a look at one of the men accus...
Popular Georgia bakery gets engulfed by flames
COWETA COUNTY, Ga — Photos from the Peachtree City Police Department and Peachtree City Fire Rescue showed a popular Coweta County bakery engulfed in flames on Wednesday night. Heirloom Market Co. and Bakeshop in Sharpsburg had flames protruding from its roof, with photos showing billowing smoke for tens of...
Fire rips through bakery built more than 100 years ago in Coweta County
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A large fire engulfed a bakery and market between Newnan and Peachtree City Wednesday evening completely destroying its historic structure. Firefighters responded on-scene to Heirloom Market Co. and Bakeshop in Sharpsburg after the popular bakery went up in flames. Those that work inside the building called 911 to report a fire just after 6 p.m., but fortunately everyone was able to get out safely with no injuries, according to Coweta County Fire Rescue.
2 hurt after shooting along Atlanta Downtown Connector near 10th street, police say
ATLANTA — A double shooting took place along the I-75/ I-85 southbound Downtown Connector near 10th street Wednesday night, according to the Atlanta Police Department. The location is not far from Georgia Tech's McCamish Pavilion. APD said two people were hurt in the shooting but are alert, conscious and breathing.
Vandals target 17 vehicles in Westend neighborhood
ATLANTA — Broken windows and glass are what neighbors in one Westend neighborhood woke up to early Sunday morning. Police are looking for the culprit. It happened on Grady Place Southwest and Queen Street. “I was like 17? That’s obscene,” Kendall Garriss said. Unfortunately, Garriss told Channel...
Woman says she was robbed, carjacked outside DeKalb beauty store
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Atlanta woman says she was robbed at gunpoint and carjacked outside of a DeKalb County beauty supply store in broad daylight. She asked to remain anonymous for her own safety. It happened last week when she and her 12-year-old daughter were walking out to their...
Man killed in Gwinnett County auto shop shooting identified
LILBURN, Ga. - Police have identified the man killed on Monday morning at a business located along Stone Mountain Highway. Jermaine Brown, 36, of Lawrenceville, was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound around 10:30 a.m. behind the business located at 4534 Stone Mountain Highway. Police say several car businesses...
Residents of senior living facility scared after numerous car break-ins
ATLANTA - Thieves are preying on people living in a senior living apartment complex. Residents at the Gateway Capitol View apartments in Atlanta say it does not matter where they park, what time they park, or even if they leave their car unlocked, there is always a fear of waking up knowing their car may have been broken into.
Wife of man left on ventilator after beating at Roswell park says she thinks attack was random
ROSWELL, Ga. — More than a week after an attack at a city park, a Roswell man is still in the hospital — still too injured to talk to detectives. Matt Donald was found lying in a pool of blood. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach broke the story and...
Man arrested in Gwinnett hit-and-run that killed woman
A Norcross man has been arrested on multiple charges related to Wednesday’s fatal hit-and-run crash at a busy Gwinnett County intersection, authorities said.
2 men shot while driving near south DeKalb intersection
Two men were shot Monday evening while driving through a busy intersection in south DeKalb County, police said.
Porch pirate posing as food delivery driver nabs packages in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Porch pirates are getting more clever by the day, but somehow doorbell cameras still seem to outsmart them. Henry County police are searching for a thief they say posed as a food delivery driver to gain access to a porch. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
NE Ga police blotter: copper theft arrest in Athens, bus driver arrest in Madison
Athens-Clarke County Police say they are anticipating more arrests in a local copper caper: a contractor has been charged with stealing upward of two thousand pounds of copper wiring from a business in Athens. They say the man arrested is suspected in other copper theft cases elsewhere around the state.
Fulton DA says former officer ‘operated recklessly’ in chase causing deaths of 3 people
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis told Channel 2′s Mark Winne in an exclusive interview in the seconds leading up to a crash that killed three people, the then City of South Fulton Police officer was driving too fast. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Fulton County school bus crashes into ditch near Ga. 400 in Sandy Springs
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A Fulton County school bus is currently in a ditch along a busy Sandy Springs road near Ga. 400. Georgia Department of Transportation cameras in the area show the bus crashed into a ditch on Northridge Rd. on Thursday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
Fire causes heavy damage to popular Buckhead restaurant
ATLANTA — Several Atlanta firefighters responded to the popular Tin Lizzy's Cantina in Buckhead just before 6 a.m. Tuesday where a fire caused heavy damage to the building. An exterior wall of the building is completely charred. Crews could be seen on the roof of the building as smoke billowed just before sunrise.
Ground Moves at 655 Columbia Drive in Carrollton
One business in Carrollton has spent the last years operating in an 1800-square-foot rental space directly off Adamson Square in Carrollton at Rome Street. Earlier this month the owner and operator of Crossfit Carrollton shared news of a future home for the company. The press release states, “The new GYM...
Deputies: Man caught on camera trying to use stolen debit card
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies are searching for a suspect accused of being involved in an auto break-in in Coweta County. Officials say on Aug. 8, a group of suspected broke into a vehicle parked at the Summitt YMCA on the 1700 block of E Hwy 34 and stole multiple debit cards.
