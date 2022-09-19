Read full article on original website
Marilyn Beck-Upchurch
2d ago
Thus is bs! Why don’t they have a free clinic for seniors who can’t afford dental care?
6
Peni Glover Osso
2d ago
could the possibly help senior citizens. so many dentist do not acknowledge Medicare insurance.dental health affects so much!
2
Here are some events in Spokane to start Fall 2022
SPOKANE, Wash. — Fall officially starts Thursday with a good chance of rain returning to the Inland Northwest. The forecast for this weekend is expected to be in the 70s with sunny skies. This week, many indoor and outdoor events will be taking place across the city. Residents can...
Spokane Neighborhood, Housing and Human services director resigns
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane's Director of Neighborhood, Housing and Human Services (NHHS) John Hall announced his resignation Wednesday, city of Spokane spokesperson Brian Coddington confirmed to KREM 2. His resignation comes approximately three months after he was appointed to the position by Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward. Hall let the...
October events in Spokane County Library District include blacksmithing, Shred Day and more
SPOKANE, Wash — The weather's getting colder, and with it, the Spokane City Library is introducing events new and old for people to attend this upcoming fall season. Shred Day will be held at the North Spokane and Spokane Valley libraries. Attendees can bring personal, sensitive documents for the library to shred. The shredding service will be available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Other financial literacy workshops will be available, covering a variety of topics such as Estate Planning 101, Medicare enrollment and retirement workshops.
City of Spokane seeking proposals for childcare program
SPOKANE, Wash. — The city of Spokane is currently seeking proposals from organizations experienced in granting funds to childcare facilities within city limits to administer federal pandemic relief funding. According to a press release from the city, these funds are intended to assist childcare providers with staffing and assist...
New cookie shop opening near Gonzaga
SPOKANE, Wash. — A new cookie company will soon open in the Matilda Building near Gonzaga University. Cookie Co. has filed permits with the City of Spokane, but an official open date has not been set. Cookie Co. is based out of Redlands, California and was founded during the...
Woman falls from third story window in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman fell from a third story window at of one of the Catholic Charities' housing units on 2nd and Division in downtown Spokane on Sept. 20. At this time, police say there are no life threatening injuries. This is a developing story and we will provide...
Spokane’s Greek Festival returns for 86th year
SPOKANE, Wash. — Enjoy a taste of Greece right here in Spokane. The Spokane Greek Festival is back for its 86th year. The festival kicks off Thursday and continues through Saturday. It is hosted by the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church and features a variety of traditional Greek food. You can expect to dine on stuffed-to-the-brim gyros, loukoumades (fried dough balls),...
Hold onto your plants! These WA cities are where the Farmers’ Almanac predicts first frost
As the first day of fall arrives Sept. 22, the first frost of the year is not far behind, potentially harming your hanging baskets as well as your garden. The Farmers’ Almanac has predicted the first frost in four of Washington’s cities by finding the normal average first frost date.
OH NO! The 3 Poorest Cities in the PNW Explained
Poor Chewelah can’t seem to catch a break. They’ve been dealing with wildfires, their police chief under investigation, and being named the “absolute poorest city” in the state of Washington. GREAT THINGS ABOUT CHEWELAH, WASHINGTON:. It is pronounced as “Chuh-WEE-luh”. It is the ancestral...
'We refuse to participate in games' | Jewels Helping Hands will not remove cooling tent from I-90 homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane has put Jewels Helping Hands (JHH) on notice to remove the cooling tent set up at the homeless encampment near I-90 and Freya. However, JHH told KREM 2 they have no plans to remove the tent. The city's fire marshal is demanding...
Jewels Helping Hands to be fined unless they remove its ‘Camp Hope Access Tent’
SPOKANE, Wash. — The structure put up by Jewels Helping Hands on Washington State Department of Transportation land has evolved from a cooling tent to the “Camp Hope access tent.”. Julie Garcia with Jewels Helping Hands says the tent is a way for her organization to provide resources...
Spokane residents react to city's updated illegal camping ordinance
SPOKANE, Wash. — For the first time in four years, Spokane City Council members voted to update the city's illegal camping ordinance. It is now illegal for someone to camp on any public property under or within 50 feet of a railroad viaduct in downtown police boundaries and within three blocks of a congregate homeless shelter.
Spokane police searching for missing Indigenous man
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Missing Person Alerts has sent out an alert to look for a missing Indigenous man. 41-year-old Eugene "Layton" Klatush is a Native male. He is 5' 10", and 190 pounds. Klatush has dark brown eyes, dark brown hair and was last seen wearing a dark hoodie, jeans, and a black baseball cap.
Spokane County Interstate Fair celebrates record-breaking year
SPOKANE, Wash. — In 10 days, hundreds of thousands of people have gotten on rides, purchased food and played carnival games at the Spokane County Interstate Fair. “The fair is fun, the rides are awesome,” attendee Ricky Williams said. Fair director Erin Gurtel said it’s been exciting to...
Latinos en Spokane brings El Mercadito to the MAC for Hispanic Heritage Month
SPOKANE, Wash. — El Mercadito visited the Northwestern Museum of Arts and Culture Saturday. Typically -- Latinos en Spokane hosts the event on the last Saturday of every month in Cannon Park. But Saturday, the organization brought the event to Browne's addition as a part of Hispanic and Latino...
WSDOT, Department of Commerce and State Patrol respond to threat of legal action over Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Transportation, Department of Commerce and State Patrol all responded to the City of Spokane's letter threatening legal action if Camp Hope isn't cleared out by Oct. 20. The letter outlines four actions the agencies said could be taken to remove Camp Hope:
WSDOT says it will not clear out homeless camp near I-90 unless city leaders work to find solutions
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) and the Department of Commerce responded to the city of Spokane's letter threatening legal action unless the homeless camp near I-90 and Freya Street is cleared out by next month. Spokane City Administrator Johnnie Perkins sent a letter to...
UPDATE-Missing Moses Lake Couple’s Cellphone ‘Pinged’ in Remote Area
Revised information from the Grant County Sheriff's Office indicates some misinformation was out about a missing Moses Lake couple, and they might be somewhere in Lincoln County. Officials now say both persons were seen in Spokane Airport. The GCSO says earlier information indicated 54-year-old Charles Bergman was seen outside his...
Spokane City Council approves updated illegal camping ordinance
SPOKANE, Wash. — In Monday night's legislative meeting, Spokane City Council approved an ordinance updating the city's illegal camping ordinance. The ordinance was approved unanimously. Ultimately, this update to the city's illegal camping ordinance is designed to bring city code into better alignment with the Martin v. City of...
“The Monument to Peace and Unity” art piece to be dedicated Sept. 23
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The city of Coeur d'Alene approved the “The Monument Of Peace And Unity,” to be installed at the Four Corners getaway in 2021. On Friday, it's finally hitting the ground in Coeur d'Alene. Created by artist Ai Qiu Hopen of Humanity Memorial, Inc,...
