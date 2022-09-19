SPOKANE, Wash — The weather's getting colder, and with it, the Spokane City Library is introducing events new and old for people to attend this upcoming fall season. Shred Day will be held at the North Spokane and Spokane Valley libraries. Attendees can bring personal, sensitive documents for the library to shred. The shredding service will be available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Other financial literacy workshops will be available, covering a variety of topics such as Estate Planning 101, Medicare enrollment and retirement workshops.

