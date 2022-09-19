Read full article on original website
Related
WIBW
Topeka native part of Bored Teachers Comedy Tour coming to TPAC
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka native Kason Jones is a Topeka High School graduate now working as a special education teacher in Dallas. On stage, he’s known as KC Mack. He and fellow educators who moonlight as comedians will take the stage at the Topeka Performing Arts Center as part of the Bored Teachers Comedy Tour. The Topeka show is 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14. Get tickets at topekaperformingartscenter.org.
WIBW
Woolly Farms Foundation to host fall festival Saturday in Meriden
MERIDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Woolly Farms Foundation’s annual fall festival will be taking place Saturday, September 24 at Mammoth Sports Academy in Meriden. The festival will feature events such as face painting, inflatables, yard games, and a pumpkin launching trebuchet. Officials with the event said vendors will be on-site selling gifts and goods of different varieties, including walking tacos, mimosas, wine slushies, lemonade, and apparel.
WIBW
Unique Topeka homes to be opened to public for 2-day viewing experience
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four unique homes in southwest Topeka will be opened to the public for a 2-day viewing experience. On Thursday, Sept. 22, Child Care Aware of Eastern Kansas announced its 2022 Fall in Love with Your Home tours. It said a partnership with Thiessen Design + Construction will open four homes to the public as a fundraiser to benefit the organization.
WIBW
Fort Riley getting apple pies ready for Saturday’s festival
FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Today Fort Riley had their pie making for Fort Riley’s annual Fall Apple Day Festival, the Army installation’s open house. Apple pie week is preparing all the pies for Fall Apple Day. Each year the Historical and Archaeological Society of Fort Riley (HASFR)...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kmaj.com
Harvesters’ “Feastival” Provides Food for Area Hungry
Feastival isn’t just a ticket to the best food and drinks pop-up in town. It’s a fun-for-all event that lets families, friends, and foodies come together to make a difference, with 100% of the proceeds benefiting Harvesters’ mission to end hunger in our community. Topeka’s Townsite Tower...
Pop-up Oktoberfest celebration coming to Topeka brewery
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Blind Tiger Brewery & Restaurant will hold a Pop-Up Oktoberfest Celebration featuring 10 days of German beer, food specials, decorations, music and more. The celebration will be from Friday, Sept. 23 through to Sunday, Oct. 2. All are welcome to come to the Blind Tiger Brewery to celebrate German heritage and […]
WIBW
Kansas Capital Quilters Guild sews up show of creative talent
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Beautiful handmade quilts take center stage this weekend. The Kansas Capital Quilters Guild Show is Sept. 24 and 25, at the Sunrise Optimist Building, 720 NW 50th St., near Seaman High School. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
WIBW
Art of ancient India to be rediscovered through new Beach Museum exhibit
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The art of ancient India will be reimagined and rediscovered through a new exhibit at K-State’s Beach Museum of Art. Kansas State University says Marianna Kistler Beach Museum of Art guests will be able to explore the ancient art of India through a captivating and immersive multimedia installation.
RELATED PEOPLE
WIBW
Fork in the Road: Sandwiches keep customers craving more at Charlie’s
HAVENSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - We take a drive north of Saint Marys, up Highway 63, to Charlie’s in Havensville for this week’s Fork in the Road. When you want to go off the beaten path, Charlie’s Bar and Grill at 321 Commercial St. in Havensville is perfect for the ambiance. The restaurant is housed in a building over a century old and was originally built as a bank, however, when owner Dona Flowers was growing up, she said it was a post office and on her bucket list was owning a bar and grill. So came the birth of Charlie’s in 2013.
WIBW
Step back in time at Meriden Fall Show and Swap Meet
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - You’re invited to step back in time and enjoy the wonders of fall at this weekend’s Meriden Fall Show and Swap Meet. Merlyn Mahoney with the Meriden Antique Engine and Threshers Association visited Eye on NE Kansas to share the details. The show is...
WIBW
Visit Manhattan to say farewell to director Karen Hibbard
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Visit Manhattan will say farewell to director Karen Hibbard upon her newly announced retirement. The City of Manhattan says the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce and Visit Manhattan will see the end of a highly successful era in February as Chamber Vice President and Visit Manhattan Director Karen Hibbard announced her retirement.
WIBW
Topeka senior citizen celebrates 101st birthday
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One resident at Atria Senior Living has reached another milestone. Gwen Mcmurray turned 101-years-old on Tuesday. The senior living center brought out the cake and decorations on her birthday. She said she’s spent her life painting places around Kansas and spending time with her family.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIBW
Golfers play to raise money for Stormont Vail simulation lab equipment
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Golfers braved the heat on Monday, September 19, at the Topeka Country Club so Stormont Vail Health can purchase an important piece of equipment for its Simulation Lab. The Stormont Vail Foundation hosted the Big Hearts Golf Tournament for attendees to play a couple of rounds...
WIBW
Chris Singleton of Cubs fame to speak at Washburn University
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former baseball player for the Chicago Cubs and now full-time inspirational speaker Chris Singleton will stop by the Washburn University campus. Washburn University says Chris Singleton, an inspirational speaker and former professional baseball player for the Chicago Cubs, will speak on campus between 7 and 8 p.m. A brief question and answer session and meet and greet will follow.
WIBW
City of Topeka to celebrate culture change with beautification efforts
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka will celebrate a change of culture with beautification efforts from the Changing our Culture of Property Maintenance Initiative. The City of Topeka says with the help of the Greater Topeka Partnership that on Thursday, Sept. 22, Schendel Lawn & Landscape was announced as the presenting sponsor for a celebration to honor community efforts to beautify Captial City neighborhoods.
WIBW
Caterpillar looking to expand for growth
WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - The Caterpillar facility out in Wamego, Kansas is looking to grow their facility as they are looking to add around 50 new employees to their staff. Out at the Caterpillar facility they produce about 50,000 different parts such as buckets, blades, hooks, and brackets. When you see a Caterpillar at a job site there are pretty good chances that the parts for it came from Wamego.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Former Olathe NW wrestling coach charged
Steven Mesa, a former wrestling coach at Olathe Northwest High School is charged with three counts of unlawful sexual relations, accused of having a relationship with a student.
WIBW
71-year-old Manhattan woman killed in crash near Hanover
WASHINGTON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Washington county on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Anne Nielsen, 71, of Manhattan, was driving southbound on K148 in a Volkswagen Beetle when she drove through a stop sign and was struck by a Ford pickup truck that was travelling westbound on U36. Both vehicles came to rest in the center median.
WIBW
Did you see the Goodyear blimp in Topeka? Here’s what we know...
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s a bird! It’s a plane! No, it’s the Goodyear blimp flying over Topeka. A viewer spotted the iconic aircraft Monday afternoon on the ground at Forbes Field. On the official Goodyear blimp Twitter account, the company said the blimp was headed to...
WIBW
Greater Topeka Partnership doing its part to expand minority businesses
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Greater Topeka Partnership is celebrating minority entrepreneurs and wants future business owners to take advantage of their resources to help the Topeka community grow. “Directory of minority owned businesses, directive women owned businesses, training on how to access government contracts, there are loan programs,” said Laurie...
Comments / 0