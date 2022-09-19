Read full article on original website
The Only 2 Near-Perfect PS4 Games, According To Metacritic
The PlayStation 4 has established itself as one of Sony's most successful consoles. The company has sold over 117 million PS4 units worldwide, overtaking the original PlayStation, the PS3, and the PSP. It's difficult to quantify why the PS4 performed as well as it did, but one thing that's true of every console is that it's only as good as it's games — and the PS4 has some great ones. It offered exclusive titles like "God of War," "Horizon: Zero Dawn," and "Uncharted 4," which could only be played on the Sony platform at the time of their release. The PS4 also boasts a wide variety of third-party entries. Some of these games were incredibly well-received and got high marks from reviewers.
techeblog.com
GTA 6 Gameplay Footage Allegedly Leaked Running On NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Graphics Card
You’ve seen the fan-made GTA 6 trailer in Unreal Engine 5, now check out some alleged leaked gameplay footage running on an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card. Very little is known about the actual game, but if this leaked footage is real, then it would probably confirm a female lead in this installment, who may be one of four main characters.
When Does League of Legends Patch 12.19 Release?
League of Legends brought various different nerfs and buffs with Patch 12.18 and with it came its own set of obstacles. Many champions were left either too strong or too weak, leaving players wondering just when the next patch is. Players know that Patch 12.18 was released Sept. 21 but...
Spirit Blossom Soraka Skin Splash Art, Price, Release Date, How to Get
Spirit Blossom Soraka is a new skin coming to League of Legends. New skins are the only way to customize champions' in-game appearance in League of Legends. Skins and Chromas allow players to get a glimpse into the League of Legends lore, or alternate versions of it, and change up the looks of their favorite characters.
Valorant ChronoVoid Bundle: Skins, Prices, Release Date
The ChronoVoid bundle is a new set of cosmetics for Valorant, giving fans a chance to play out their sci-fi fantasy.
Modern Warfare II Open Beta: Infinity Ward Gives Reasoning on Dead Silence and Red Dots on Minimap
Infinity Ward put out a community update following the first weekend of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Open Beta talking about hotly contested topics including red dots on the minimap and Dead Silence as a feature. Modern Warfare II is the direct sequel to the Modern Warfare (2019) reboot...
FIFA 23 Premier League September POTM: How to Vote, Nominees
FIFA 23 Premier League September POTM nominees, how to vote and release date information.
Overwatch 2 'Esperanča' Map Revealed
Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about Esperanča in Overwatch 2.
All Weapon Buffs and Nerfs in Apex Legends Beast of Prey Collection Event
Respawn Entertainment released the Beast of Prey Collection event Tuesday, giving fans a chance to play the new LTM Gun Run. While plenty of fans are excited to try out the new Throwing Knife exclusive in the LTM, others simply want to get back to the grind of ranked before the split is over.
Who is Ted Lasso? FIFA 23 Collaboration Detailed
EA Sports announced a new FIFA 23 collaboration with popular TV show Ted Lasso bringing characters from the show to life. Ted Lasso characters and imagery will be featured across FIFA 23 modes including Online Seasons, Ultimate Team, Pro Clubs and more. For those who haven't seen the popular Apple TV show, they might be wondering who Ted Lasso is, what it is, and what's actually getting added to FIFA.
FIFA 23 FIFA Points Changes: Full List of Options
EA Sports announced changes to FIFA Points options for FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. FIFA Points are the microtransaction currency in FIFA Ultimate Team. Points are used to purchase packs and enter FUT Drafts. "In FIFA 23 we're also making changes to our FIFA Points Bundles in the store to help simplify the experience when purchasing FIFA Points to better align to choices we see players make," EA Sports said in the latest Pitch Notes.
FIFA・
Loba's Heirloom Has Secret Animations in Apex Legends
Apex Legends enthusiast Also Gaming Merchant recently uploaded a video that reveals some secret animations that come with the newly introduced heirloom available for the deadly thief Loba. Fans of the series are well aware of the extremely rare heirloom cosmetic items in Apex Legends that provide a unique makeover...
Where to buy PS5: Stock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console
The PS5 has been out for almost two years now, and while stock issues have plagued the console ever since it launched in 2020, restocks have improved massively over the past few months. However, there is still more drama ahead as PlayStation announced in late August that it would be hiking up the price of its consoles.While we’re used to seeing consoles gradually fall in price as they age, the PlayStation 5 is doing the opposite. Just as the PS5 stock shortage woes were coming to an end in the UK, PlayStation announced that it would be increasing the price of both the PS5 disc...
FIFA 23 Icon Moments Removed, Campaign Icons Added
EA Sports announced Icon Moments were removed from FIFA 23 Ultimate Team in a Pitch Notes update. Icon Moments were first introduced in FIFA 19 as a new version of FUT Icons. These items were the highest rated version and highlighted a special moment in a player's career. EA Sports has removed Icon Moments from FIFA 23 in exchange for a new card type, Campaign Icons. The new card type will feature similarly to how upgraded FUT Heroes did in FIFA 22.
FIFA・
The Verge
Overwatch 2 loses lead hero designer just before sequel launches
“We thank Geoff for his many years of service at Blizzard and wish him all the best. His ability to bring to life Overwatch’s diverse hero roster through gameplay has been incredible, and the mark he’s left on the Warcraft and Overwatch teams will be felt for years to come.”
Gamespot
Xbox Series X Update Finally Makes Xbox One Game Discs Playable Offline
A recent Xbox Series X update has changed a DRM feature on that console, as you'll now be able to play Xbox One discs on the current-gen console without needing to be connected to the internet. Microsoft confirmed online check-ins will no longer be required thanks to the update, which had been spotted by fans earlier this month.
'6f8ce31b' Error Code Fixed in NBA 2K23
"An update went live last night addressing stability issues on PS5 and XBX."
How to Earn Meow Skulls Skin in Fortnite
Meow Skulls is one of the latest unlockable characters to come to the newly announced season of Fortnite. Players looking to play as this edgy feline can look no further as we break down how to unlock this popular skin. As summer draws to a close, a new season in...
Will Warzone 1 Still be Playable?
Fans are curious following the Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 reveal if the current Warzone title will still be available following its release. Call of Duty: Warzone has gone through multiple updates and seasons since its March 2020 release. Originally set in the Modern Warfare (2019) universe, Activision has added both Black Ops: Cold War and Vanguard content to the title. As of now, there are three maps currently available: Caldera, Rebirth Island and Fortune's Keep. The latter two are fan-favorites, while the first leaves much to be desired including fans calling for the return of Verdansk.
