Marlene Jewell Harrison, age 85 of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at the Medical Center in Bowling Green. She was born on March 29, 1937, in Barren County, Kentucky, the daughter of Marie Goode Fish and Omer Jewell Whitley and the granddaughter of Eula and Charles Henry Goode, who she said were always like parents to her. Marlene was saved at a young age and was a lifelong member of Grider Memorial Baptist Church.

GLASGOW, KY ・ 16 HOURS AGO