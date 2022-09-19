Read full article on original website
Related
wcluradio.com
Marlene Jewell Harrison
Marlene Jewell Harrison, age 85 of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at the Medical Center in Bowling Green. She was born on March 29, 1937, in Barren County, Kentucky, the daughter of Marie Goode Fish and Omer Jewell Whitley and the granddaughter of Eula and Charles Henry Goode, who she said were always like parents to her. Marlene was saved at a young age and was a lifelong member of Grider Memorial Baptist Church.
wcluradio.com
Evie Jewell “McClard” Birge
Evie Jewell “McClard” Birge, age 82, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at the Monroe County Medical Center. Born December 29, 1939 in Etoile, she was a daughter of the late George and Vivian “Harrison” McClard, and was the wife of the late Howard Birge.
wcluradio.com
Daniel J. Yoder – – Katie Yoder
Daniel J. Yoder and Katie Yoder of Horse Cave died Tuesday night as the result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident on Happy Valley Road in Cave City. They were 55 years of age. A joint funeral service for Daniel and Katie Yoder will be held Saturday, September 24, 2022 at9:30AM at the Dan Yoder Residence 2598 Flint Ridge Rd. Horse Cave. The Sego funeral Home is assisting the family.
wcluradio.com
Patricia Ann Waddington
Patricia Ann Waddington, 93, of Scottsville, KY passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at Cal Turner Rehab and Specialty Care. The Barberton, OH native was a homemaker, former member of the Great Dane Kennel Club in Arizona and member of Christ Episcopal Church and Christ Church Guild. She was a daughter of the late Glen Deloss Willoughby and Marguerite Luella Grey Willoughby and wife of the late William Davies Waddington.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wcluradio.com
Elizabeth Torres
Mrs. Elizabeth Torres, 77 of Cave City, Ky, passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Nortons Brownsboro Hospital. Mrs. Torres was the daughter of the late Jacinto Rivera and Justina Alejandro Rivera. She is survived by her husband Cesar Torres Jr; son Cesar Torres lll; daughters, Michel-lee Reams (John)...
wcluradio.com
David Hayes
David L. Hayes, 76, of Cave City, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022. He was a son of the late Sidney Anderson and Ruby Mae Sturgeon Hayes. He loved and had great pride in his family and enjoyed loved working everyday. He is survived by his wife: Phyllis Ann...
wcluradio.com
Robert “Blu” Blumbenberg III
Robert C. “Blu” Blumenberg III, age 89, of Bonnieville, KY, passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at Elizabethtown Nursing and Rehabailition in Elizabethtown, KY. He was a member of Cosby United Methodist Church. He enjoyed baking and sharing his delights with others. He is the son of the...
wcluradio.com
Linda Brooks
Linda L. Brooks, age 70 of Bowling Green, formerly of Bee Spring, departed this life on Monday, September 19, 2022 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Grayson County native was born on November 13, 1951 to the late Hayward and Martha Pawley Douthitt. She was married to her best friend, Steve Brooks, until he preceded her in death on September 12, 2000.
RELATED PEOPLE
wcluradio.com
Diana L. Hurt
Diana L. Hurt, 77, of Scottsville, KY passed away Monday, September 19, 2022 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Bowling Green, KY native was a homemaker, former employee of Holley Carburetor and a member of the Church of Christ. She was a daughter of the late Willis Estil Watt and Willodean Cowles Watt and wife of the late James Wendell Hurt.
wcluradio.com
Faye Skaggs
Faye Skaggs, age 75 of Chalybeate, departed this life on Monday, September 19, 2022 in Nashville, TN. The Hart County native was born on August 23, 1947 to the late Joe and Pearline Sanders Dennis. She was married for fifty-four years to her devoted husband and help mate, Barry Skaggs, who survives.
wcluradio.com
Max Moody
Max Sewell Moody, age 76, of Tompkinsville, Kentucky passed from this life Monday, September 19, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family and loved ones. Max was born February 21, 1946 to Max Davie and Clova Sewell Moody in Tompkinsville, Kentucky. He was of the Christian faith, saved and...
wkdzradio.com
Natural Gas Pipeline Coming For Todd, Christian, Trigg, Lyon, Caldwell Counties
Running from Guthrie along the Kentucky-Tennessee state line and all the way to Lamasco, a 53-mile natural gas pipeline is on the way for the Pennyrile — one that could forever change the region’s industrial profile. During a Wednesday morning visit to the Logan-Todd Regional Water Commission and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wcluradio.com
Sen. Max Wise to accompany Craft as running mate in bid for governorhttps://www.wcluradio.com/2022/09/22/sen-max-wise-to-accompany-craft-as-running-mate-in-bid-for-governor/
CAMPBELLSVILLE — In a bid for the Republican gubernatorial nomination, Kelly Craft has named state Sen. Max Wise as her running mate. Craft, a Glasgow native, made the announcement during a campaign event Wednesday evening in Wise’s hometown of Campbellsville. The announcement comes after considerable speculation dating back to 2021 when Congressman James Comer made mention of the pair in a speech at the Fancy Farm picnic.
wcluradio.com
Barren Co. Property Transfers – Week of Sept. 12, 2022
GLASGOW — The following property transfers were recorded at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Sept. 12 – Sept. 16, 2022. Tax information is not reported when money is not exchanged. Such instances include foreclosures, master commissioner deeds, divorce settlements and transfers made within a family. Sept....
wnky.com
Thieves at larges destroy Warren Co. barn; barn caretaker ‘heartbroken’
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The price of just about everything is on the rise, including lumber. Some people so desperate for the material are targeting barns and prying the wooden panels off, one by one. “It was just destruction everywhere… We didn’t know what to think. We didn’t know...
wcluradio.com
Barren Co. Marriage Licenses — Week of Sept. 12, 2022
GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren Clerk’s Office the week of Sept. 12, 2022. Tammi G. Norris, 53, and Eric S. West, 54, both of Lucas. Dalton S. Harjes, 23, of Crestwood, and Lucas D. Upchurch, 25, of Oakland. Letitia M. Clark, 48,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBKO
Locals react to new apartment complex coming to Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The City-County Planning Commission of Warren County has voted to approve a new 48-unit apartment complex on Three Springs Road in Bowling Green. The new complex will be built across from Aviation Heritage Park and between Silver Lakes and Silver Springs homes. With the ever-growing...
WBKO
Roadway cleared after accident on Happy Valley Road
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow, Barren County Emergency management confirmed that the roadway has been cleared on Happy Valley Road following an accident. The roadway was cleared around 1:30 a.m. Happy Valley Road was closed at the 8000 block in Glasgow for reconstruction after a vehicle wreck.
wnky.com
Groove & Glow brings Glasgow community together
GLASGOW, Ky. – Glasgow’s Groove and Glow kicked off for a second time to light up the sky!. April Russell of Entertain Glasgow said the event is the biggest the group does for the year to bring the community out where everything is free. “We want to essentially...
WBKO
Three people killed, 2 injured in Barren County wreck
CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - Three people were killed and two were injured in a wreck in Barren County Tuesday night. David Hayes, 76, of Cave City; Katie Yoder, 54, of Horse Cave and Daniel Yoder, 55, of Horse Cave, were pronounced dead at the scene of a wreck at the 8100 block of Happy Valley Road in Cave City.
Comments / 0