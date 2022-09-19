BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Police are still trying to uncover the details of a Saturday night murder in Bonifay. 53-year-old Jimmy McCullough was found lying in the Eastbound lanes of U.S. 90 near the Grocery Outlet in Bonifay. Around 11:45 pm, someone turning onto the highway found his body with a gunshot wound to the […]

BONIFAY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO