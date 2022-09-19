ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton County, FL

WJHG-TV

One dead in Okaloosa County armed disturbance

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person is dead after Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) deputies responded to an armed disturbance call. OSCO officials say when deputies got to the Regatta Bay Community in Destin around 4:30 p.m. they encountered a man chasing a woman with a gun. Investigators...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WMBB

WCSO trying to identify teen vandalizing South Walton

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A teenager has been making his mark all over South Walton County, but not in a good way. He has been vandalizing the Rosemary Beach community, and deputies believe he’s responsible for thousands of dollars in damages. “The past couple of weeks we’ve experienced a significant amount of graffiti that’s […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Gun-wielding masked man robs Bay Co. convenience store

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s deputies are hoping the public can help them capture a man who robbed a local convenience store. The incident happened last week at about 9 p.m. at a store on Boat Race Road. The suspect is wearing a mask and points a “small, silver” handgun in a […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Sheriff’s Office seeks help in identifying suspect in Destin car burglaries

DESTIN, Fla. – Several vehicle burglaries occurred Saturday in Destin, and the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help identify a suspect captured on video surveillance. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), deputies responded to several vehicle burglaries in the Emerald Heights neighborhood....
DESTIN, FL
WMBB

Walton man who molested three children sentenced to life

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man who sexually abused three children under the age of 12 will spend the rest of his life in prison, according to prosecutors. On Tuesday, a Walton County jury found Jacob Ramirez guilty of two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation on a victim under 12 and one count […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Deputies search for vehicle burglary suspect in Destin

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a burglary suspect after several vehicles were broken into Saturday night in Destin.  Deputies were called to Emerald Heights neighborhood after several cars were burglarized. Investigators reviewed security footage, showing a man pulling on the door handles. Deputies believe the man pulling on […]
DESTIN, FL
WMBB

Bonifay police still investigating Saturday night murder

BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Police are still trying to uncover the details of a Saturday night murder in Bonifay. 53-year-old Jimmy McCullough was found lying in the Eastbound lanes of U.S. 90 near the Grocery Outlet in Bonifay. Around 11:45 pm, someone turning onto the highway found his body with a gunshot wound to the […]
BONIFAY, FL
WKRG News 5

SUV crashes into Okaloosa Co. school bus, driver injured

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said a crash involving a school bus has shut down all lanes of Highway 4, according to a Facebook post. Pictures the officials posted to Facebook show the front of an SUV completely crushed. Debris is also shown all in the roadway from […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

DPD: Two juveniles charged in church burglary

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Two juveniles were identified and charged in relation to a church burglary in Dothan. On Monday, September 19th, Dothan Police responded to a burglary at City Church Dothan on West Selma Street. Officers arrived on the scene and found forced entry had been made into...
DOTHAN, AL
WKRG News 5

Milton homeowner shoots suspicious person in backyard: Police

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the City of Milton Police Department said they are investigating a shooting that took place on Sept. 18. According to officials, officers were sent to the 5500 block of Dogwood Drive, near Park Avenue northwest, after they received reports about a suspicious person. Officers said a man was confronted […]
MILTON, FL
WMBB

WATCH: Walton deputies searching for graffiti suspect

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County deputies are searching for a man who has spraypainted graffitti in several locations in Rosemary Beach. Deputies say they caught the suspect on security footage during one of his excursions and are asking the public for help identifying him. “This individual has vandalized the Western Greens bathroom, a […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for September 16-18, 2022

William Budd, 38, Cottondale, Florida: Hold for Hernando County: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. George Dunaway, 43, Dothan, Alabama: Burglary of structure or conveyance, grand theft, felony criminal mischief: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Alissa Cherni, 41, Graceville, Florida: Simple battery-domestic: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Michael Daniels, 44, Hudson,...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL

