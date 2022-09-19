Read full article on original website
WJHG-TV
One dead in Okaloosa County armed disturbance
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person is dead after Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) deputies responded to an armed disturbance call. OSCO officials say when deputies got to the Regatta Bay Community in Destin around 4:30 p.m. they encountered a man chasing a woman with a gun. Investigators...
Man arrested for unfinished, illegal home repair in Okaloosa Co.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies arrested Robert Allen Brezeale, 44, Wednesday for larceny. Brezeale is accused of running out on an Okaloosa County home repair job in 2021 and operating without a license. The victim told OCSO Brezeale agreed to do a home repair job in Dec. 2021 for $45,685.72. The homeowner paid half […]
WCSO trying to identify teen vandalizing South Walton
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A teenager has been making his mark all over South Walton County, but not in a good way. He has been vandalizing the Rosemary Beach community, and deputies believe he’s responsible for thousands of dollars in damages. “The past couple of weeks we’ve experienced a significant amount of graffiti that’s […]
Gun-wielding masked man robs Bay Co. convenience store
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s deputies are hoping the public can help them capture a man who robbed a local convenience store. The incident happened last week at about 9 p.m. at a store on Boat Race Road. The suspect is wearing a mask and points a “small, silver” handgun in a […]
niceville.com
Man accused of online solicitation arrested, booked into Escambia County Jail
PENSACOLA, Fla. – A Jamaican man was arrested and booked into the Escambia County Jail after he allegedly initiated online contact with undercover agents posing as a 14-year-old girl, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement has announced. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), its agents arrested...
niceville.com
Sheriff’s Office seeks help in identifying suspect in Destin car burglaries
DESTIN, Fla. – Several vehicle burglaries occurred Saturday in Destin, and the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help identify a suspect captured on video surveillance. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), deputies responded to several vehicle burglaries in the Emerald Heights neighborhood....
Walton man who molested three children sentenced to life
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man who sexually abused three children under the age of 12 will spend the rest of his life in prison, according to prosecutors. On Tuesday, a Walton County jury found Jacob Ramirez guilty of two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation on a victim under 12 and one count […]
Deputies search for vehicle burglary suspect in Destin
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a burglary suspect after several vehicles were broken into Saturday night in Destin. Deputies were called to Emerald Heights neighborhood after several cars were burglarized. Investigators reviewed security footage, showing a man pulling on the door handles. Deputies believe the man pulling on […]
Bonifay police still investigating Saturday night murder
BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Police are still trying to uncover the details of a Saturday night murder in Bonifay. 53-year-old Jimmy McCullough was found lying in the Eastbound lanes of U.S. 90 near the Grocery Outlet in Bonifay. Around 11:45 pm, someone turning onto the highway found his body with a gunshot wound to the […]
Car crash leaves bicyclist in critical condition: Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Florida Highway Patrol said a woman is in critical condition after a car hit her while riding her bicycle. Officials said on Sept. 20, a woman was driving her green Chevy Equinox westbound on W Fairfield Drive. The driver of the car was approaching Bruce Street when […]
Woman accused of setting Circle K employee on fire will not stand trial
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The woman accused of setting a Circle K employee on fire will not stand trial, according to court records. Following a psychological evaluation, Betty McFadden, 30, was deemed mentally unable to stand trial. McFadden was charged with attempted murder after one woman was set on fire in March of 2022. […]
WEAR
Records reveal new details on Escambia County deputy who resigned after in-custody death
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Public records reveal an Escambia County Sheriff’s deputy involved in May’s in-custody death wanted documents to say he “resigned in good standing.”. Sheriff Chip Simmons says the deputy was one of three deputies put on administrative leave that day. WEAR News originally reported...
SUV crashes into Okaloosa Co. school bus, driver injured
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said a crash involving a school bus has shut down all lanes of Highway 4, according to a Facebook post. Pictures the officials posted to Facebook show the front of an SUV completely crushed. Debris is also shown all in the roadway from […]
wdhn.com
DPD: Two juveniles charged in church burglary
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Two juveniles were identified and charged in relation to a church burglary in Dothan. On Monday, September 19th, Dothan Police responded to a burglary at City Church Dothan on West Selma Street. Officers arrived on the scene and found forced entry had been made into...
Milton homeowner shoots suspicious person in backyard: Police
MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the City of Milton Police Department said they are investigating a shooting that took place on Sept. 18. According to officials, officers were sent to the 5500 block of Dogwood Drive, near Park Avenue northwest, after they received reports about a suspicious person. Officers said a man was confronted […]
Escambia Co. man sentenced to over 17 years in federal prison for firearms charges
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Escambia county man was sentenced to over 17 years in federal prison for multiple firearms offenses. Mario Antwan Brewer pleaded guilty to firearm violations from 2020 and 2021. Among other offenses, Brewer was linked to a shootout that took place at gas station on the corner of Fairfield Drive […]
WATCH: Walton deputies searching for graffiti suspect
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County deputies are searching for a man who has spraypainted graffitti in several locations in Rosemary Beach. Deputies say they caught the suspect on security footage during one of his excursions and are asking the public for help identifying him. “This individual has vandalized the Western Greens bathroom, a […]
Driver loses control, causes tractor trailer to flip on side: FHP
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol said a driver lost control of a tractor trailer and the trailer rolled over on its left side on Interstate-10 eastbound and State Road 8 Tuesday morning, according to a release from FHP. The single-vehicle crash occurred on I-10/State Road 8 just 300 feet west of U.S. […]
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Arrests Traice Alexander Adams of Vernon on Drug-Related Charges on September 19, 2022
A Vernon man is behind bars and facing drug-related charges after a traffic stop in Washington County. This morning, around 7:00 a.m., a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a Ford truck on Hwy. 277 near Hartzog Rd. Contact was made with the driver of the vehicle, 25-year-old, Traice Alexander Adams, of Vernon.
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for September 16-18, 2022
William Budd, 38, Cottondale, Florida: Hold for Hernando County: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. George Dunaway, 43, Dothan, Alabama: Burglary of structure or conveyance, grand theft, felony criminal mischief: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Alissa Cherni, 41, Graceville, Florida: Simple battery-domestic: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Michael Daniels, 44, Hudson,...
