The Spun

Here's What Aaron Judge Traded To Fan For His 60th Home Run Ball

Aaron Judge continued making history on Tuesday night, blasting his 60th home run of the season in the Yankees' 9-8 comeback win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Judge's homer, which kickstarted a five-run ninth-inning rally, tied him with Babe Ruth for the second-most home runs in a season in franchise and American League history. He needs one more to tie Roger Maris' mark in both categories and two more to pass the former Yankee slugger.
The Spun

Legendary MLB Shortstop Died On Monday Night

A legendary Los Angeles Dodgers player died at the age of 89 on Monday night. Maury Wills, one of the best infielders in Dodgers history, passed away, according to the franchise. "The Los Angeles Dodgers are saddened by the passing of Dodger legend Maury Wills. Our thoughts are with Wills’...
Golf Digest

The kid who caught Aaron Judge's 60th home run might be the purest baseball fan alive

On Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium, Aaron Judge was one swing away from hitting his 60th home run of the season, which would have made him one of six players in baseball history to accomplish the feat. That made the eventual baseball that sailed over the fence extremely valuable, making left field the place to be in the Bronx, as that's where Judge has hit the bulk of his dingers this year.
ClutchPoints

Aaron Hicks crying about playing time should be the last straw for the Yankees

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks dropped some controversial comments that have the fan base riled up. Hicks openly complained about his lack of playing time for the Yankees during the second half of the season, indicating that his future with the team is unclear amid his abysmal campaign in 2022. Via the NY Post, Hicks acknowledged that he may be better off playing for a new team in 2023.
Black Enterprise

Former Super Bowl Champion and College Hall of Famer Dead at 70

A former NFL player who was also inducted into the College Hall of Fame passed away at 70 last week. According to The Associated Press, former NFL defensive player Shelby Jordan, who played for the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Raiders, has died. He was 70 at the time of his death. He had an 11-year career in the National Football League before retiring after the 1986 season.
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Cooper Rush Wife Photo

It's a happy Monday for Dallas Cowboys fans. Sunday, backup quarterback Cooper Rush led the Cowboys to a last-second win over Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Cowboys topped the Bengals on a game-winning field goal as time expired. Following the game, Rush's wife, Lauryn, shared an adorable photo...
Yardbarker

Cardinals Announce Seven Roster Moves

Cardinals signed LB Devon Kennard to their active roster. Cardinals waived WR Andre Baccellia. Cardinals signed OL Lachavious Simmons to their practice squad. Cardinals released CB Corey Ballentine, WR Jeff Cotton Jr, OL Koda Martin and S Steven Parker. Kennard, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Giants out...
Yardbarker

Yankees Fans Are Hyped For Harrison Bader’s Debut

For the first time since June 26, Harrison Bader will suit up in a Major League uniform to play. Bader was placed on the 10-Day Injured List on June 27 by the St. Louis Cardinals with right foot plantar fasciitis. Bader was traded to the New York Yankees at the...
Daily Mail

Three-time World Series champion Buster Posey becomes the first former player to ever join San Francisco Giants ownership

Three-time World Series champion Buster Posey has become the first former San Francisco Giants player to ever claim ownership in the franchise after retiring. The Giants confirmed on Wednesday that its former catcher has invested in the team's ownership group - - the San Francisco Baseball Associates LLC - now making him one of 31 minority shareholders.
Yardbarker

Recently Released Red Sox Catcher To Sign On With Rebuilding Texas Rangers

It did not take long for the Red Sox's recently released backup catcher to find a new home. Kevin Plawecki is expected to sign with the Texas Rangers just minutes after being released by Boston according to FanSided's Robert Murray. DraftKings' Jared Carrabis and MassLive's Chris Cotillo also were involved in reports that he would catch on with a new team right away.
