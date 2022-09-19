Read full article on original website
Related
Here's What Aaron Judge Traded To Fan For His 60th Home Run Ball
Aaron Judge continued making history on Tuesday night, blasting his 60th home run of the season in the Yankees' 9-8 comeback win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Judge's homer, which kickstarted a five-run ninth-inning rally, tied him with Babe Ruth for the second-most home runs in a season in franchise and American League history. He needs one more to tie Roger Maris' mark in both categories and two more to pass the former Yankee slugger.
Legendary MLB Shortstop Died On Monday Night
A legendary Los Angeles Dodgers player died at the age of 89 on Monday night. Maury Wills, one of the best infielders in Dodgers history, passed away, according to the franchise. "The Los Angeles Dodgers are saddened by the passing of Dodger legend Maury Wills. Our thoughts are with Wills’...
Golf Digest
The kid who caught Aaron Judge's 60th home run might be the purest baseball fan alive
On Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium, Aaron Judge was one swing away from hitting his 60th home run of the season, which would have made him one of six players in baseball history to accomplish the feat. That made the eventual baseball that sailed over the fence extremely valuable, making left field the place to be in the Bronx, as that's where Judge has hit the bulk of his dingers this year.
Aaron Hicks crying about playing time should be the last straw for the Yankees
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks dropped some controversial comments that have the fan base riled up. Hicks openly complained about his lack of playing time for the Yankees during the second half of the season, indicating that his future with the team is unclear amid his abysmal campaign in 2022. Via the NY Post, Hicks acknowledged that he may be better off playing for a new team in 2023.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former Super Bowl Champion and College Hall of Famer Dead at 70
A former NFL player who was also inducted into the College Hall of Fame passed away at 70 last week. According to The Associated Press, former NFL defensive player Shelby Jordan, who played for the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Raiders, has died. He was 70 at the time of his death. He had an 11-year career in the National Football League before retiring after the 1986 season.
NFL・
Dodgers News: Wife of Hall of Famer Passes Away at 95
Joan Hodges, the widow of Dodgers Hall of Famer Gil Hodges, passed away on Saturday night after a long illness, MLB announced on Monday. She was 10 days shy of her 96th birthday. Joan and Gil Hodges were married in 1948 and spent over 23 years together before Gil’s untimely...
Dodgers Scoreboard Reveals Wild Joey Gallo Story Involving a Hall Of Famer’s Daughter
Most people go through life without ever throwing a no-hitter or taking Greg Maddux’s daughter, Paige, to the prom. Dodgers outfielder Joey Gallo isn’t most people, though, so he did both. On the same day. On April 14, 2012, Gallo went up against highly ranked Gloucester Catholic in...
Nick Kostos: Thursday night is likely Mitch Trubisky's last game as Pittsburgh's starter
What are the props and betting lines for Thursday Night Football? Nick Kostos joined Baskin and Phelps to break down all of the weeks’ bets!
RELATED PEOPLE
Look: NFL World Reacts To Cooper Rush Wife Photo
It's a happy Monday for Dallas Cowboys fans. Sunday, backup quarterback Cooper Rush led the Cowboys to a last-second win over Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Cowboys topped the Bengals on a game-winning field goal as time expired. Following the game, Rush's wife, Lauryn, shared an adorable photo...
Dodgers News: Relief Ace Likely Returning This Week
Blake Treinen, the best reliever in the Dodgers bullpen in 2021, is likely to return on Thursday after his most recent stint on the injured list.
Yardbarker
Cardinals Announce Seven Roster Moves
Cardinals signed LB Devon Kennard to their active roster. Cardinals waived WR Andre Baccellia. Cardinals signed OL Lachavious Simmons to their practice squad. Cardinals released CB Corey Ballentine, WR Jeff Cotton Jr, OL Koda Martin and S Steven Parker. Kennard, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Giants out...
NFL・
Tigers hire ‘future front office star’ from Giants as Al Avila’s replacement
The Detroit Tigers have hired a new president of baseball operations — former Giants GM Scott Harris is headed to the Motor City. Harris has long been considered a future star in the industry, and he left a comfortable situation as the general manager in San Francisco to take a step up in Detroit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former MLB Star Reportedly Joining San Francisco Giants Ownership
The San Francisco Giants had exciting news to share with their fans Wednesday. Former All-Star catcher Buster Posey is joining the team's ownership group. Posey, a three-time World Series champion, is the first former player to join the Giants as a principal partner and member of the Board of Directors.
Yardbarker
Yankees Fans Are Hyped For Harrison Bader’s Debut
For the first time since June 26, Harrison Bader will suit up in a Major League uniform to play. Bader was placed on the 10-Day Injured List on June 27 by the St. Louis Cardinals with right foot plantar fasciitis. Bader was traded to the New York Yankees at the...
John Sterling steals back Yankees radio dates to follow Aaron Judge chase
The New York Yankees are rounding the home stretch, ready to say goodbye to a sometimes historic and often bizarre 2022 season as the playoffs (theoretically) approach (nothing’s been clinched yet). By the time the season ends, we could be remembering it very differently. From Scott Effross to Harrison...
Three-time World Series champion Buster Posey becomes the first former player to ever join San Francisco Giants ownership
Three-time World Series champion Buster Posey has become the first former San Francisco Giants player to ever claim ownership in the franchise after retiring. The Giants confirmed on Wednesday that its former catcher has invested in the team's ownership group - - the San Francisco Baseball Associates LLC - now making him one of 31 minority shareholders.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Recently Released Red Sox Catcher To Sign On With Rebuilding Texas Rangers
It did not take long for the Red Sox's recently released backup catcher to find a new home. Kevin Plawecki is expected to sign with the Texas Rangers just minutes after being released by Boston according to FanSided's Robert Murray. DraftKings' Jared Carrabis and MassLive's Chris Cotillo also were involved in reports that he would catch on with a new team right away.
Pat Caputo: Scott Harris has ideal pedigree for Tigers' GM
It’s just the irony of Major League Baseball is that while GM is such a vital position (technically in this case, Director of Baseball Operations), they are notoriously under-publicized, except in the towns they represent.
Yzerman helped steer Tigers to Harris, who will 'lean on' Red Wings GM
The general manager of the Red Wings has built the sort of future for Detroit’s hockey team that Harris wants to build for Detroit’s hockey team.
SF Giants legend Buster Posey becomes latest athlete to join team ownership
The latest in a wave of former players and celebrities joining club ownership groups is a first for the San Francisco Giants.
Comments / 1