Chicago Alderwoman States at least 21 or 22 City Council Members Have Resigned Not Just 12Natalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Many Chicago residents to receive up to $400Jake WellsChicago, IL
Is Johnnie's Beef in Arlington Heights as Good as The Original Location in Elmwood Park?Chicago Food KingArlington Heights, IL
University of Chicago Professor Robert Pape says 13 million Americans approve of violently putting Trump back in powerD.J. EatonChicago, IL
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Golf Digest
The kid who caught Aaron Judge's 60th home run might be the purest baseball fan alive
On Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium, Aaron Judge was one swing away from hitting his 60th home run of the season, which would have made him one of six players in baseball history to accomplish the feat. That made the eventual baseball that sailed over the fence extremely valuable, making left field the place to be in the Bronx, as that's where Judge has hit the bulk of his dingers this year.
Legendary MLB Shortstop Died On Monday Night
A legendary Los Angeles Dodgers player died at the age of 89 on Monday night. Maury Wills, one of the best infielders in Dodgers history, passed away, according to the franchise. "The Los Angeles Dodgers are saddened by the passing of Dodger legend Maury Wills. Our thoughts are with Wills’...
Holmes: White Sox have to 'strip this down to the studs in their evaluation of who they are'
Score midday host Laurence Holmes has reached a new boiling point regarding the White Sox, whose faint hopes of reaching the playoffs were essentially extinguished with a 10-7 loss to Guardians in 11 innings Tuesday.
Are the Yankees about to pull a Jacoby Ellsbury with Aaron Hicks?
Aaron Hicks has three years and about $30 million remaining on his contract that general manager Brian Cashman should’ve never offered him. It’s honestly not even a knock on Hicks. It was just objectively out of this world that Cashman broke the New York Yankees’ “policy” of waiting until free agency for someone like Hicks, who’s been injury prone since his pro career began.
Jon Heyman predicts Ken Williams, Rick Hahn remain in same positions while Tony La Russa transitions into a new role with White Sox
As the White Sox’s disastrous season winds down, the focus will soon turn to what changes they’ll make this offseason. Jon Heyman of the New York Post and Audacy Sports expects the biggest change to come in the dugout.
Aaron Judge Is Married to His High-School Sweetheart: Meet Samantha Bracksieck
Aaron Judge is currently finishing off a historic baseball season for the New York Yankees. The 30-year-old slugger is chasing the American League single-season home-run record, set by Roger Maris (who was also a Yankee) way back in 1961. Judge hit his 60th home run on Sept. 20, and with 15 games left on the Yankees' schedule, it seems more than likely he'll set a new record (the record for all of baseball is 73, set by Barry Bonds in 2001). Judge also seems like a lock for American League MVP, and he's been doing his best to carry the Bronx Bombers to a major playoff run.
Dodgers News: Wife of Hall of Famer Passes Away at 95
Joan Hodges, the widow of Dodgers Hall of Famer Gil Hodges, passed away on Saturday night after a long illness, MLB announced on Monday. She was 10 days shy of her 96th birthday. Joan and Gil Hodges were married in 1948 and spent over 23 years together before Gil’s untimely...
Yardbarker
Yankees fans returned ball from 60th home run to Aaron Judge
On Tuesday night, Aaron Judge hit his 60th home run of the season in the New York Yankees’ 9-8 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, and some fans did something cool with his home run ball. Judge led off the bottom of the ninth with a solo home run to...
Umpire Blows Massive Call At The Plate In Pivotal Game Between Guardians And White Sox
Amed Rosario was called out on a controversial call at home as the Guardians and White Sox battle for the division.
numberfire.com
Gavin Sheets sent to White Sox's bench on Tuesday night
Chicago White Sox utility-man Gavin Sheets is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Cleveland Guardians. Sheets will sit on the bench after Andrew Vaughn was shifted to right field, AJ Pollock was moved to left, and Luis Robert was positioned in center. Per Baseball Savant on 266 batted balls...
White Sox playoff outlook bleak after loss to Guardians
Asked to describe his team’s overall effort in Wednesday’s game against the Guardians, acting White Sox manager Miguel Cairo had a simple response. “We didn't play good,” Cairo said postgame. “They played better than us. Simple as that.”. Cairo reiterated that point a couple of times...
The Chicago Bulls Made A New Addition To Their Uniforms
The Chicago Bulls will have a different jersey sponsor next season.
Yardbarker
MLB Odds: Guardians vs. White Sox prediction, odds and pick – 9/21/2022
The Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox will square off on Wednesday night at US Cellular Field in Chicago. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Guardians-White Sox prediction and pick, laid out below. The Cleveland Guardians have won...
ESPN
White Sox take home losing streak into matchup against the Guardians
LINE: Guardians -138, White Sox +116; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox aim to end their three-game home skid with a win over the Cleveland Guardians. Chicago is 76-73 overall and 35-39 in home games. The White Sox have the seventh-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .392.
John Sterling steals back Yankees radio dates to follow Aaron Judge chase
The New York Yankees are rounding the home stretch, ready to say goodbye to a sometimes historic and often bizarre 2022 season as the playoffs (theoretically) approach (nothing’s been clinched yet). By the time the season ends, we could be remembering it very differently. From Scott Effross to Harrison...
Max Scherzer shares true feeling after exiting game vs. Brewers amid pursuit of perfect game
The New York Mets put their best pitcher on the mound Monday night with the hopes of clinching a spot in the 2022 MLB postseason. Their ace responded with an absolute gem, as Scherzer pitched for six perfect innings in a 7-2 Mets win over the Milwaukee Brewers. Max Scherzer could have made the night even more special for him and the Mets with a perfect game, but he only managed to pitch for six innings after 68 pitches. Scherzer gave a bit of a background on the decision that led to his exit despite working on a perfecto.
Yardbarker
Chicago White Sox Tim Anderson To Return Soon and Play Regularly
Chicago White Sox acting manager Miguel Cairo spoke to the media earlier this afternoon. When asked for an update on shortstop Tim Anderson, Cairo said that Anderson will return this season and be featured regularly in the lineup. Anderson last appeared for the White Sox in an August 6th loss...
Blackhawks Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane surprise Highland Park hockey team
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Chicago Blackhawks gave the Highland Park hockey team an experience they will always remember. "After the Highland Park tragedy in July, today was for the Highland Park Giants Club Hockey team," the Blackhawks tweeted. The Chicago Blackhawks organization welcomed the teens to the practice facility on Monday. Each high school player got their own custom jersey before getting to play a scrimmage game on the ice. The biggest surprise came when Blackhawks players Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane walked through the doors. Toews and Kane signed jerseys while offering messages of support to the teens.
numberfire.com
Chicago's Gavin Sheets batting fifth on Wednesday
Chicago White Sox utility-man Gavin Sheets is starting in Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Sheets will take over right field after Andrew Vaughn was shifted to left, AJ Pollock was moved to center, and Luis Robert was rested. In a matchup versus right-hander Triston McKenzie, our models project Sheets...
numberfire.com
Diego Castillo in Pittsburgh dugout Wednesday
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder/outfielder Diego Castillo is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against right-hander Luis Severino and the New York Yankees. Ben Gamel will replace Castillo in right field and hit cleanup. Gamel has a $2,200 salary on Wednesday and numberFire’s models project him for 9.0 FanDuel points. Per...
FanSided
