No. 10 Arkansas (3-0, 1-0 SEC) will leave the friendly confines of home for the first time this season when it travels to Arlington (Texas) for the Southwest Classic against No. 23 Texas A&M (2-1, 0-0 SEC). Kickoff from AT&T Stadium is set for 6 p.m. (CT). The game will be televised on ESPN, and SEC Nation will be on hand.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 8 HOURS AGO