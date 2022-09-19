Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Kodak Black Replies To Rich Homie Quan's Request To Collaborate
Kodak Black says that he's interested in collaborating with Rich Homie Quan after the rapper praised Black during a recent interview with DJ Akademiks for his Off The Record podcast. Quan mentioned that a collaboration between the two of them "would be harder than ever." “Now u kno we gotta...
hotnewhiphop.com
Freddie Gibbs Checks Akademiks, Benny The Butcher & R. Kelly In Funk Flex Freestyle
It's been a strong year for hip-hop but there are still a few more albums that are coming for the crown of album of the year. In the two years since Freddie Gibbs released Alfredo, he's earned Grammy nominations, widespread critical acclaim, and got involved in a few beefs that are seemingly fueling his competitive nature in the booth. With SSS on the way, the rapper is reminding fans that they should expect bars from him.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kodak Black Blasts Fan For Recording Him: "You See What Happened To PNB"
PNB Rock's untimely death changed the way a lot of artists are moving these day. Following the Philly rapper's passing, several stars have been adamant about not sharing their location or whereabouts online until they've left the area. Nicki Minaj shared a message about posting locations after fans blamed PNB's girlfriend's social media posts as the reason he was robbed and gunned down in Los Angeles.
hotnewhiphop.com
Toosii Doesn't Think Anyone Can Touch Future In The Studio
It has been long stated that artists should receive their flowers from their peers while they're still living. Too often, we see people surface with praise for their fellow artists only after some tragedy has occurred, so within Hip Hop, there has been pressure to make sure to pay homage, even if it's a simple message to social media. Toosii wanted to do just that by dropping off a brief mention about Future.
RELATED PEOPLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Jadakiss Recalls Suge Knight's Random Offer To Sign The LOX
The LOX could've been signed to Death Row at one point, according to Jadakiss. The heavyweight MC recently sat down with the Personal Party Podcast where he recalled a phone call that Sheek Louch received from Suge Knight out of the blue. The Death Row boss expressed interest in inking a deal with the New York trio.
hotnewhiphop.com
Quando Rondo Proposes To 18-Year-Old Girlfriend, Twitter Reacts
Quando Rondo is lucky to be alive after a targeted shooting at a Los Angeles gas station killed his friend Lul Pab last month, and the 23-year-old seems to be taking advantage of every day since then. After announcing that he's officially laying his flag down (although he's received some...
hotnewhiphop.com
Alleged Audio Of August Alsina Confronting Tory Lanez Surfaces Online
More details from Tory Lanez' altercation with August Alsina are coming to the light. After Tory denied assaulting August, claiming that he was in the studio after finishing his set on the "Fall Back In Love Comedy & Music Jam" tour. However, earlier this week, footage of the Canadian rapper attempting to greet the "I Luv This Sh*t" singer made its rounds online, contradicting Tory's original claim.
hotnewhiphop.com
Roddy Ricch Has A Message For L.A.: "It's Too Much Senseless Violence"
There has been a call for rappers to address the ongoing gun violence that plagues not only our streets but Rap culture. There has been a rise in attacks on artists, and most recently, Hip Hop suffered a loss when PnB Rock was gunned down while at a restaurant in Los Angeles. The Philadelphia rapper was with his girlfriend when an assailant came into the eatery, robbed him, and shot him dead.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Bobby Shmurda Receives Apology From Man Who Claimed He Was In Bed With Rapper
People online like to troll and tease entertainers, but one man is issuing a public apology after causing havoc for Bobby Shmurda. The New York rapper's social media antics are a regular occurrence, so when Shmurda shared a post where he was laying in bed with a few lady friends, it wasn't that big of a deal. Yet, there were people who teased him about the woman next to him with her face covered and began to spread rumors that it was a man.
hotnewhiphop.com
Yo Gotti & Angela Simmons Party Together As She Raps "Down In The DMs"
Yo Gotti has been shooting his shot with Angela Simmons since 2015. After namedropping the reality star and socialite on his hit track "Down In The DM," fans have been championing for Simmons to give the Memphis rapper a shot. However, after finding out that Angela was spoken for, rumors began to swirl that Gotti unfollowed the Growing Up Hip Hop star. The CMG founder denied the claims shortly after, insisting that he does in fact still have a crush on Angela.
hotnewhiphop.com
Future Sells Chunk Of Publishing Rights For Tens Of Millions
When it comes to influential figures in today's rap game, few can hold a candle to Future. Rappers have spoken about him being untouchable in the studio, and the Atlanta trap sound that he helped forge has resulted in an empire of cultural significance and millions upon millions of plays. To commemorate Pluto's contributions to the music landscape, as well as to protect his long and storied career, he has sold his publishing rights to Influence Media Partners.
hotnewhiphop.com
Omarion Believes Rick Ross "Could Have Helped More" When He Was Signed To Maybach Music
He's known for his time with B2K and solo career than spawned several hit singles, but there was also a brief era when Omarion was signed to Maybach Music. It may have seemed like an odd pairing at the time, but back in 2012, the singer joined Rick Ross's roster. However, things didn't move forward as hoped for, and during his recent interview with The Breakfast Club, he detailed his unfulfilled expectations from Rozay.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hotnewhiphop.com
Offset Reaches Out To André 3000 To Collaborate: "I Sent You Three Songs”
Offset says that he's sent several songs to André 3000 in hopes of collaborating with the legendary rapper but has yet to hear back. The Migos rapper discussed his admiration for André 3000 while speaking with Speedy Morman for Complex's “GOAT Talk” series. When asked for...
hotnewhiphop.com
YG Disses Def Jam For Leaking His Tracklist
As fans and listeners, we can sometimes forget that the music industry can be as much of an 9-to-5 job as any other. People have tasks to execute, there's a lot of technical stuff, and sometimes, rappers like YG are on the other end of someone not doing their best at their job. The 32-year-old rapper took to Twitter to call out Def Jam Recordings for leaking his tracklist early.
hotnewhiphop.com
Charlamagne Tha God Enjoyed "Watching Everyone Scramble" At "The Breakfast Club" News
The shock surrounding the news that The Breakfast Club would be switching things up may have dissipated, but it's still a hot topic for Charlamagne Tha God. Fans of the long-running morning radio show were stunned when Angela yee tweeted that The Breakfast Club, as we know it, was over. This of course lit up the internet as people speculated about the show's future, but it didn't take long before it was confirmed at Yee was moving on to pursue another project.
hotnewhiphop.com
Boosie Badazz Would Let His Friends Leave Gang For Fear They Would Rat
It has been a tumultuous two years for Quando Rondo as his name has been increasingly mentioned ever since the death of King Von. Rondo was reportedly at the scene when a scuffle broke out in Atlanta, resulting in the murder of the O-Block icon, and his friend, Lul Tim, has been named as the assailant by authorities. Recently, following the death of Rondo's friend Lul Pab—a young man who was shot and killed right next to Rondo—the rapper said he was laying down his flags and was done with the gang life.
hotnewhiphop.com
J. Cole Trends In Light Of Ime Udoka-Nia Long Cheating Scandal
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is in a lot of trouble right now, personally and professionally. Last night, it was revealed that Udoka had an affair with a staff member on the Celtics, which is against the team's rules. The relationship was, in fact, consensual, although he still broke an important franchise rule.
hotnewhiphop.com
Gangsta Boo Dodges Nicki Minaj Vs. Cardi B Question: "They Fans Too Crazy"
It has been said that Nicki Minaj and Cardi B have long buried the hatchet on their beef, but their fanbases won't let the drama rest. At every turn for the hitmakers, many of their fans make sure to somehow create division between the two. Both Minaj and Cardi have been enjoying the fruits of their labor and continue to reach new heights in their careers, and these days, they don't speak on one another in order to keep the peace.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Nas X Teams Up With "League Of Legends" On New Song "STAR WALKIN'"
Ever since 2019's viral hit "Old Town Road," Lil Nas X has become a bonafide superstar. He is massive in the pop world, and he continues to increase his stardom. His last album was filled with bangers and softer tracks, and now, he is back with a new single called "STAR WALKIN'" which just so happens to be the anthem for the next League Of Legends World Championship.
Comments / 0