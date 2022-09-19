Read full article on original website
Woman Arrested for Painkiller Scheme
A Wisconsin woman has been arrested after allegedly going to a Waterloo hospital under a fake name in order to get painkillers, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 44 year old Rebecca Jenkins of Independence, Wisconsin has been charged with Obtaining a Controlled Substance by Fraud. She checked into Allen Hospital under the name Sophie and reported having a shoulder injury. She did not have identification and told staff she was allergic to certain medications. She was eventually given Valium and fentanyl for the alleged pain. She was stopped as she attempted to drive away with two small children in the vehicle.
Man charged with killing Palo woman requests change of venue for trial
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tacoa Talley, one of the two persons accused of killing a Palo woman back in July, has requested that his trial be moved to another location. Samantha Bevans and Tacoa Talley are both charged with killing Jodie Bevans. Investigators said Jodie Bevans was found unresponsive at a home in the 3300 block of 64th Street in Palo.
Police arrest teen charged with threat of terrorism at New Hampton school
NEW HAMPTON, Iowa (KCRG) - A 15-year-old has been arrested and charged with a threat of terrorism after police received reports of a possible threat of a shooting at New Hampton Community Schools on Wednesday. In a press release, New Hampton police said they immediately began investigating the situation, maintaining...
Dubuque man charged with assaulting girlfriend while displaying knives
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On May 19th, 2022, police responded to the 1200 block of Bluff Street for a report of an assault. Upon arrival, responders found a 48-year-old woman who was allegedly assaulted by her boyfriend, 52-year-old Marcus Gordon. The victim stated she had broken up with Gordon and...
KIMT
Charles City man arrested after his infant son is severely injured
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Floyd County man has been accused of severely injuring his infant son. Ezekiel Isaac Larson, 22 of Charles City, has been arrested for child endangerment resulting in serious injury. A criminal complaint was filed Friday and Larson was picked up on Monday. Law enforcement...
Toledo man facing charges after allegedly exposing himself to kids in Traer
TRAER, Iowa (KCRG) - The man accused of exposing himself to children in Tama County on Monday has been identified and is now facing charges. The Tama County Sheriff’s Office said 47-year-old Jeremy Matney, of Toledo, was arrested and charged with three counts of Indecent Exposure. In a press...
Three arrested after drug bust in Oelwein
OELWEIN, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 9:50 pm, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 100 block of 7th Avenue NW; the third search warrant at this residence since 2001. During a search of the residence, officials found numerous illegal substances including meth, marijuana, pills,...
Evansdale school locked down after ‘disorderly situation’ outside school; subject arrested
EVANSDALE, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Evansdale are investigating after they say a person allegedly threatened someone before getting in his vehicle and leaving the area. Police said they were called to a “disorderly situation” at about 8 a.m. Wednesday in front of Poyner Elementary School, on Central Avenue. The situation caused the school to activate lockdown procedures.
Manchester Police Chief dropped from lawsuit after fatal crash involving an officer
Anti-war protests are happening around Russia after Putin declared a partial draft to help fight his war in Ukraine. Local financial expert talks working during retirement. Bert McClintock joins us now from Strategic Financial Solutions to talk about the benefits of working during retirement. Cedar Rapids Transit announces fare changes.
Six Students Hurt In Benton County Crash
(Benton County, IA) -- A half dozen students were taken to the hospital today (Wednesday) after a bus crash in Benton County. The Benton County Sheriff's Office says it happened near 23rd Avenue and 76th Street, three miles northeast of Blairstown. The Sheriff's Office says the bus collided with an S-U-V. The children's injuries are described as non life-threatening. .
Man Arrested for Driving Wrong Way on HI-63
A Cedar Falls man was arrested over the weekend after driving northbound in the southbound lanes of Highway 63 in Bremer County. 59 year old Robert Denny allegedly nearly struck a responding deputy at Highway 63 and Highway 93. The deputy tried to stop Denny but he continued to drive on the shoulder and in the ditch, striking several highway markers. Denny eventually turned westbound on Highway 3. He came to a stop in the 1900 block and was taken into custody. He was charged with Operating While Intoxicated, Eluding, and Failure to Maintain Control.
Man arrested after being accused of exposing himself to children in Traer
TRAER, Iowa (KCRG) - A Tama County man is accused of exposing himself to children walking to school. The North Tama County Community School District said it happened twice between 7:45 a.m. and 8 a.m. in Traer on Monday. District leaders said a driver exposed himself to three children. One...
Sheriff: Iowa man exposed himself to several teenage girls near school
TRAER, Iowa — An eastern Iowa man was jailed after deputies say he exposed himself to several teenage girls near North Tama High School. It happened at around 8 a.m. on Monday. School staff members reported it to the police. Forty-seven-year-old Jeremy Matney, of rural Toledo, is charged with...
Waterloo man arrested after allegedly stealing equipment from Lost Island Theme Park
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Police arrested a Waterloo man after they say he stole $2,500 worth of equipment from the Lost Island Theme Park. A criminal complaint says 40-year-old David Evans went into the park after it was closed on Aug. 19. Evans had been an employee at the park, but had been fired.
Cedar Rapids man convicted after 7 years on the run
A Cedar Rapids man who was extradited from brazil in January was convicted Monday. Mohammad Al Sharairei was convicted by a jury following a four day trial of one count of maintaining a premises for the distribution of controlled substance analogues and one count of conspiring to distribute controlled substance analogues.
Wolfe Eye Clinic warns patients about security breach
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wolfe Eye Clinic is warning patients about a security breach that may have involved personal information. It happened in December with the electronic medical records platform “My-Care Integrity.” It’s used by many companies across the country. Wolfe said there is no evidence...
Man dies in farming accident in Dubuque County
DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A man died in a farming accident over the weekend in Dubuque County. KMCH Radio reports it happened in the 27000 block of Dyersville East Road, north of Farley, a little after 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office said workers were unhooking...
Motorcycle crash injures one in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids in a single-vehicle crash, according to law enforcement officials. At around 8:40 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Police Department was sent to a report of a crash near the corner of Sixth Street SW and Thompson Way. Officers discovered a crashed motorcycle at the scene.
Marion Library Board to discuss building construction
The first-of-its kind resource for people dealing with substance abuse in eastern Iowa is now open in Cedar Rapids. A look inside the first brewery ever built in Madison County. Updated: 5 hours ago. We're getting a look inside a 19th century beer cave discovered here in Iowa. Capitol police...
KXEL Morning News for Mon. Sep. 19, 2022
WATERLOO, Iowa (KXEL) – Waterloo Police are investigating an early morning shooting Sunday. Officers were called to the 700 block of Conger Street around 2:30 a.m. on reports of shots being fired. A man who was suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene was taken to an area hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. His identity was not released. No arrests have been made.
