Read full article on original website
Related
Everything The GTA 6 Leak Apparently Revealed About The Game's Combat
There has been a robust amount of speculation regarding the future of the "Grand Theft Auto" franchise, and fans everywhere have been wondering when the next title in the iconic series will drop. Luckily, they may have some answers to what is coming next, thanks to a leak that offers an intriguing glimpse of what "GTA 6" will look like.
knowtechie.com
A hacker leaked tons of GTA 6 early gameplay footage
Over the weekend, a hacker leaked a massive dump of early Grand Theft Auto VI footage. A hacker by the name “teapotuberhacker” shared a file with 90 different videos of early GTA 6 gameplay on the GTA Forums. Many people were skeptical early on, but a PCGamer report...
hypebeast.com
Watch This 'GTA'-Inspired YEEZY GAP Walk-Through of Tokyo
Amidst the ongoing feud and news of ending Ye’s partnership, the multidisciplinary creative recently shared a video believed to be an ad for Part Two of the YEEZY GAP ENGINEERED BY BALENCIAGA collection, which has now been deleted. Made by viral Japanese content creators KOMAZAWA ISOLATION, the 56-second clip builds on the group’s Grand Theft Auto-inspired videos showing a YEEZY GAP-fueled walk-through of Tokyo.
IGN
The Best Games and News at Tokyo Game Show 2022 | TGS 2022
We discuss the biggest and best announcements from Tokyo Game Show 2022, as well as the Nintendo Direct and State of Play surrounding it. Experience the booths, statues, and cosplays seen directly from the show floor. In collaboration with IGN Japan's Daniel Robson. #IGN #TGS2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Earth: Revival’: Multiplayer, Open-World, Sci-Fi Shooter From TikTok’s Parent Company
Riding my futuristic motorcycle over desolate ground, the map seemingly stretching out all around me, I come across an apparent treasure trove. Dismounting from my bike, I stroll over to an isolated chest, excited by the loot waiting within, only to be ambushed by a group of vicious, monstrous creatures. Luckily, they’re no match for my character’s enormous hammer, and the loot is all mine.
hypebeast.com
Beta Testing for 'Dragon Ball: The Breakers' Is Now Open to Public
Dragon Ball: The Breakers has just announced that its beta testing is now open to the public. A month ahead of its official release, the game will allow fans of the DBZ franchise to experience the anime/manga like never before with this one-on-seven online asymmetrical action game. In the game,...
Ars Technica
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope
Even though Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is a sequel to a well-loved crossover, it’s still hard to fathom that it’s a real game. Blending the distinct worlds of Nintendo’s iconic Super Mario franchise and Ubisoft’s raving, oddball Rabbids series, the original Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle took many liberties with its sources. Yet it was still a game that was a passionate tribute to both.
I didn't want the Dragon Quest Treasures demo to end
The Dragon Quest Treasures demo left me wanting more
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
James Cameron Is 'Very Excited' by What Ubisoft Is Doing With the Avatar Game
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has already impressed filmmaker James Cameron. During an interview with IGN, the Avatar director explained that he’s "very excited" by Frontier of Pandora and how it fits into the Avatar universe. “We’re very excited about what Ubisoft is doing with their game authoring,” he said....
epicstream.com
Tokyo Mew Mew New Season 2 Confirmed: Release Date News and Predictions
Tokyo Mew Mew New may be over, but anticipation for the reboot's second season intensifies. Ichigo, Lettuce, Bu-Ling, Mint, and Zakuro will be returning once again to defend the world from sinister threats! With that being said, here's everything we know about Tokyo Mew Mew New Season 2 so far!
hypebeast.com
Dior Will Show Its Men's Pre-Fall Collection in Front of Egypt's Giza Pyramids
Designer Kim Jones will present his upcoming Men’s Pre-Fall collection in Egypt. On December 3, the show will take place in the foreground of the Giza Pyramids near the nation’s capital, Cairo, marking the French House’s latest destination runway. According to a statement obtained by WWD, “the celestial collection celebrates a lifelong passion for travel.”
notebookcheck.net
Alleged GTA 6 gameplay footage confirms female protagonist, in-game locations and Vice City throwback
It has been a while since Rockstar officially confirmed that GTA 6 was in development. The company has put out zero teasers of the game since, indicating that it is quite a while away from release. Some estimates suggest that it could not see the light of day until 2024. Now, some GTA 6 gameplay has supposedly been leaked on YouTube and Twitter.
hypebeast.com
Nike Dunk Low "Light Iron Ore" Is Readied With Glossy and Grayscale Accents
A wealth of general releases and collaborations are expected to be produced by the. team in the remaining months of 2022, and one silhouette that will continue to be a focal point for the brand is the Dunk. More iterations of the classic offering keep popping up on a weekly basis, and the latest to be unveiled via official imagery is this Dunk Low “Light Iron Ore” colorway.
Engadget
'Cyberpunk 2077' is a hit on Steam again thanks to its Netflix anime spinoff
CD Projekt Red has managed to catch lightning in a bottle twice. With nearly 80,000 concurrent Steam players at the moment, Cyberpunk 2077 is enjoying a resurgence in popularity. While it’s a far cry from the more than one million people that played the game on PC following its troubled launch, it’s still more interest than the game has seen in more than a year.
EA confirms it's making a single-player Iron Man game
EA has officially confirmed that its rumored Iron Man game is, indeed, real, and in development at the Montreal-based Motive Studio. The official announcement (opens in new tab) confirms that this is a "single-player, third-person, action-adventure Iron Man video game," and it's currently in pre-production. Few other details have been revealed, but EA says "the game will feature an original narrative that taps into the rich history of Iron Man, channeling the complexity, charisma, and creative genius of Tony Stark."
PWMania
New WrestleQuest Combat Trailer Released (Video)
Mega Cat Studios and Skybound Games are back in the ring, with the reveal of a brand new WrestleQuest trailer. Here are some details on the video game provided by WrestleQuest:. Becoming a legend in the wrestling world is no easy feat. Even if you master all the moves and...
hypebeast.com
Kojima Productions x NASA x Anicorn Watch Brings Space Ludens To Your Wrist
Anicorn Watches is at the centre of a three-way collaboration with NASA and gaming legend Hideo Kojima’s Kojima Productions. Named after the studio’s digital astronaut mascot, Space Ludens, the collection of four editions centre around a watch inspired by Ludens’ Extra-Vechicular Activity (EVA) Creative Suit, the creation of which has been overseen by Luden’s original designer, Yoji Shinkawa, and is approved to feature the NASA logo debossed on its dial.
Digital Trends
Pikmin 4: release date, trailers, news, gameplay, and more
When compared to Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda, and even Metroid, the Pikmin series was never a runaway success, but that hasn’t stopped Nintendo from developing new installments. And we’re glad, because the Pikmin series is full of wit, charm, and originality. During the September 2022 Direct, Nintendo finally unveiled the next entry, aptly titled Pikmin 4.
hypebeast.com
Roland and BEDWIN & THE HEARTBREAKERS Bring the Noise With Latest Capsule
Following a collaboration with London-based illustrator Yuko Kondo, Japanese menswear label BEDWIN & THE HEARTBREAKERS teams up with heritage music equipment manufacturer Roland for an exclusive capsule. United in a passion for music, Roland’s iconic orange logo usually found across its synthesizers and electronic pianos make its way onto classic Dickies bottoms, heavy cotton sweatshirts, hoodies, button-down cardigans, and sweatpants.
hypebeast.com
Black Panther Detailing Hits the adidas Ultra 4D
Marvel’s next blockbuster film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is just around the corner. Celebrating this, Marvel and Disney have continued its partnership with. , featuring Black Panther themed footwear. First, Patrick Mahomes’ adidas Impact FLX took on black, purple and gold with a thematic look that is now landing on the adidas Ultra 4D. The collection follows previous Marvel collaborations such as LEGO sets based on the upcoming film.
Comments / 0