The Now and Next of Ye’s Beefs With adidas and GAP
Forget Keeping Up with the Kardashians — keeping up with Ye is a full-time job. The artist formerly known as Kanye West has a knack for staying in the headlines, from meming chapeau-coiffed adidas senior vice president Daniel Cherry III into the next SZN or shooting for a lofty long-term goal like reimagining education at DONDA Academy.
Supreme and Nike Have an Air Max TL 99 Collaboration on the Way
After joining hands with for a nostalgic SB Blazer Mid collection, Supreme is switching gears back to its obscure, collaborative nature with the brand and gearing up to lend its touch to the Air Max TL 99. This sporty silhouette was first released to the market in 1999, and this would mark the first occasion since its inception that it will see a retro release.
New YEEZY GAP ENGINEERED BY BALENCIAGA Collection Is Set to Launch Globally
‘s failure to comply with Ye‘s requests to open physical retail stores and sell YEEZY GAP products in its existing retail locations caused heavy tension between the two parties. And while the creative genius has outwardly expressed his frustrations with the American retail chain and confirmed that he’s terminated his partnership with it, he’s still got one more collection to roll out to the public. Ye’s latest YEEZY GAP ENGINEERED BY BALENCIAGA collection — which was recently highlighted in a unique campaign creatively directed by Betsy Johnson and shot by Raphael Bliss — is set to launch worldwide.
Where To Buy The adidas AdiFOM Q In “Core Black”
The adidas AdiFOM Q hasn’t been free of controversy since debuting via both unofficial and official images. And while the shoe bears resemblance to the ever-popular Yeezy Foam Runner, it’s poised to cement its own identity. Informed by the adidas Quake silhouette from 2001, the foam and mesh...
Air Jordan 6 “Toro Bravo” Releasing June 2023
While the sunny summer months are just now concluding, Jordan Brand, per usual, has already got their retro lineup set for next years dog days including the “Columbia” Air Jordan 11, “White Infared” Jordan 7 and a “Black Flint” update to the Jordan 13. Packed full with nostalgia, the “Toro Bravo” scheme introduced in 2009 with the “Raging Bulls” collection is making its return, gracing the Air Jordan 6.
The Nike Air Force 1 Mid React Returns With Purple Accents
The Nike Air Force 1 Mid has taken the last eight months as an opportunity to return in some old school styles. For the remaining months in 2022, the silhouette is taking a break from the familiar to take on new looks like a recently-surfaced option featuring Nike React foam.
Reflective Accents Dress The Upcoming Nike Air Max 95 “Tour Yellow”
2022 marks the celebration of many an iconic sneaker, such as the Air Force 1 and the Air Max 97. And as it’s already received a party of its own not long back, the Air Max 95 has only delivered inline releases since the start of the year. Joining this catalog is yet another simple pair, which features both reflective detailing and hits of “Tour Yellow.”
The Nike Air Force 1 Low Gets Dashed With Colorful Markers
After getting through the start of a brand new school year, The Swoosh is continuing to delve out its Grade School offerings and subsequent in-line collections. Drawing upon the graffiti art style of the late Keith Haring that’s been officially linked to Reebok and adidas, the Nike Air Force 1 is joining the influenced kids exclusive pack that already includes a Nike Blazer Mid.
Peach And Chocolate Flavors Mix With Corduroy In The Latest Nike Air Max 90
The timeless nature of Tinker Hatfield’s 1991 classic runner has resulted in the silhouettes year-round popularity and subsequent offerings. After a summer chock full with brightly toned propositions, the Air Max 90 is enjoying a collection of clashing cool and warm hues as one of its many Fall 2022 contributions.
Yoon Ahn Teases Upcoming AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Low Collection
Yoon Ahn and ‘s relationship dates back to 2018, and since then, the two parties have converged to create striking collaborative apparel collections, as well as sneaker team-ups involving the Air Max 180, Dunk Highs and more. In the coming months, AMBUSH and the Swoosh are set to reprise their partnership with the release of a new capsule centered around the Air Force 1 Low, and we’ve captured an early look at the pairs.
Social Status Continues Its Summertime Story With The Nike Air Max Penny 2″ Playground”
Following up the “Recess” chapter from earlier this season, Social Status officially presents “Playground” centered around the Nike Air Max Penny 2 collaboration. Setting the stage for James and Dez’s match-up on the basketball court, “Playground” offers a look into the summertime hooping traditions and rivalries while paying homage to Penny Hardaway and the impact his footwear had in sneaker culture. Two colorways have been created in honor of this next chapter — a black/white and white/black that ostensibly nod to the original colorways of the Penny 2. Both versions sees the Social Status special projects logo embroidered on the upper, with additional touches in the metal hangtag and a classic toy packaging inspired by Penny’s fictional alter ego Lil’ Penny. Touches of pink flood the Air bag of the black/white pair in remembrance of bubblegum loved by children in playgrounds.
Kanye West Reportedly Looking to Sell Shares in Catalog for Approximately $175 Million USD
The artist formerly known as Kanye West is supposedly shopping shares in catalog for 35 times its gross profit, amounting to an estimated $175 million USD. According to reports, Ye’s team has been sitting down with several possible buyers over the past year in an attempt to put a correct value on his catalog. He is allegedly looking to sell the shares for 35 times its estimated gross profit; Billboard’s approximations state that the artist’s catalog rakes in around $13.25 million USD in publishing royalties per year, however West himself receives a different amount as his later releases include 10-24 songwriters per song plus the artists sampled. This possibly gives him 35% of his first four albums and around 20% for My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy to the present, earning him around $5 million USD per year. If the rumors of his asking price to be 35 times its gross profit are true, he is looking at around $175 million USD for the shares.
A Covered Air Unit Appears on the Nike Air Max 97
25 years have elapsed since debuted the Air Max 97. In that time, countless colorways and collaborations have graced the classic silhouette. Celebrating this, the Swoosh has brought back iconic looks such as the “Silver Bullet” and “Gold Bullet” colorways while also introducing an array of new colorways, including two in collaboration with COMME des GARÇONS HOMME PLUS. Now, yet another look has surfaced with a sole that opts to cover the signature Air unit, as spotted previously on the Air Max 1.
Watch This 'GTA'-Inspired YEEZY GAP Walk-Through of Tokyo
Amidst the ongoing feud and news of ending Ye’s partnership, the multidisciplinary creative recently shared a video believed to be an ad for Part Two of the YEEZY GAP ENGINEERED BY BALENCIAGA collection, which has now been deleted. Made by viral Japanese content creators KOMAZAWA ISOLATION, the 56-second clip builds on the group’s Grand Theft Auto-inspired videos showing a YEEZY GAP-fueled walk-through of Tokyo.
Palm Angels Announces Paris Flagship Store
Milan-based streetwear label Palm Angels is expanding its reach with the announcement of its forthcoming Paris store. The new store is set to feature a two-story design located in the luxury shopping district of Rue Saint-Honoré 217. To elevate the store announcement, Palm Angels’ creative director and founder Francesco Ragazzi collaborated with Paris-based scenography and urban design collective, Atelier Athem, for a new installation. The collaboration features a vertical garden consisting of an array of vegetation, vines, moss, plants and palm fronds that cover the entire façade of the store.
BMUET(TE) SS23 Was Steeped In Historical Schoolboy References
Established in 2017 by Byungmun Seo and Jina Um, the Seoul-based label BMUET(TE) now heads to London Fashion Week to present its Spring/Summer 2023 collection, simultaneously marking its first physical debut. Following last season’s digital debut on the LFW calendar, which saw the brand blend menswear and womenswear traditions with the use of bows sitting pretty on blazers, skirts gracing the knees of authentic tailoring tropes, and frills being applied to classic styles to ooze a punkish storyline, BMUET(TE)’s SS23 presentation promises anything but a dull display.
Super Dakota Reflects on Modern Society in ‘Liquid Life’
A new group show presenting the work of Virgil Abloh, Christine Wang, Sin Wai Kin and more. Liquid Life is a new group exhibition at Super Dakota gallery in Brussels, Belgium. The show is inspired by Polish sociologist Zygmunt Bauma’s 2005 essay of the same name, which equated contemporary culture to a “liquid modern” society “in which its members “change faster than it takes the ways of acting to consolidate into habits and routines. […] In short: liquid life is a precarious life, lived under conditions of constant uncertainty.”
Neymar Jr. Launches New Collection With PUMA
Football superstar Neymar Jr. has reconnected with for another collection of apparel and footwear. This time pulling from Neymar Jr.’s home country of Brazil, the duo looked to Brazilian football, São Paulo street art and some of Neymar Jr.’s tattoos for inspiration. The insignia found throughout the collection references the three birds tattooed on Neymar Jr.’s left side of his neck. Speaking to his connection with PUMA and the collection, Neymar Jr. shared “Since joining PUMA, they have been bringing a lot of my personality into the collections. They are authentic pieces, with cheerful colors and references from my daily life, such as tattoos. This tropical collection was also created to remind me a little of the atmosphere of Brazil and who I am as a person.”
Salomon Rebrands, Introducing New Logo Design
Standing out in the world of footwear for the last few years, Salomon has now shared its first visual update in 12 years. Sharing the news with a new brand film, titled “A New Chapter for Salomon|Tomorrow is Yours,” the visual outline the new “Tomorrow is Yours” tagline and unveils the French sportswear brand’s 2022 visual identity.
Percival and CAMPARI’s Knitwear-Heavy Collaboration Is Ready For Britain’s Breezy Fall
Hot on the heels of its first Fall/Winter 2022 collection that focuses on calm and collected layering, U.K.-based label Percival has now presented another collection for the breezy season ahead. This time, Percival has collaborated with drinks brand CAMPARI for a knitwear-heavy collection in celebration of Negroni Week. Starting in 2013, Negroni Week celebrates the day CAMPARI and Imbibe magazine came together to raise money for charitable causes around the world. This September marks its 10th anniversary and all proceeds will be donated to the Slow Food charity — an organization that unites the joy of food with the pursuit of happiness across disadvantaged communities around the world.
