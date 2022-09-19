Read full article on original website
eSports teams from across the state battle at MacArthur
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - eSports players from 11 different Southwest Oklahoma schools met at MacArthur High School Tuesday for this year’s Super Smash Brothers Qualifier. Roughly 60 high school and middle school players from Lawton Public Schools, Cache, Altus, Cyril and more went head to head to rack up points for a chance to get into the State Finals in December.
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Tour de Sill
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - 7News spoke with Virginia Aid, the Community Relations Liaison for Fort Sill, about all of their upcoming events on post. Plus, we discussed what Fort Sill’s involvement at International Festival this weekend will be. The Fort Sill Army Band will play at the opening...
Cameron University program aims to fight teacher shortage in OK
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma has struggled to keep teachers in the classroom since 2017, and Cameron University is trying a new method to fight the teacher shortage. Dr. Chris Keller, the director of education preparation at Cameron University, said the university is trying to help get more teachers in classrooms through financial incentives and scholarships.
OSDH names new Region 8 Area Director
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Health Department has named two new Regional Area Directors, including the Stephens and Jefferson county regions. Chris Munn will be the new head of Region 8 for the state health department which includes Carter, Garvin, Jefferson, Johnston, Love, Marshall, Murray, Pontotoc and Stephens Counties.
Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce Completes Yard Makeover
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - In June, the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce partnered with three local landscaping companies for a raffle at their annual banquet to provide a yard makeover. The winner of the makeover, Kent Jester, was able to pick from three different designs from the participating companies...
Interview: Comanche Nation Chairman and Board Treasurer Discuss the 2022 Comanche Nation Fair
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After a long three-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the annual Comanche Nation Fair is returning at the end of this month. 7News spoke with Mark Woommavovah, the Comanche Nation Chairman, and June Kester, the Comanche Nation Fair Board Treasurer, about the upcoming event and what they’re doing to make it the biggest yet.
Resilience training workshop held in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The community was invited to the Comanche County Health Department to take part in a free resilience training workshop. The workshop is designed to help attendees understand how adverse childhood experiences, like abuse or neglect, has a lasting impact on people throughout their lives. The class...
Lawton’s efforts in tackling the nursing shortage
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Lawmakers are trying to tackle the nursing shortage the nation has experienced. They held an interim hearing trying to get to the root of the crisis the nursing industry is facing. Danielle Duggins is the RN director at Comanche County Memorial Hospital. She said she’s...
UPDATE: SAFB airman identified as jet skier who drowned at Lake Lawtonka
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The body of a missing jet skier found in Lake Lawtonka has been identified by Sheppard Air Force Base as an airman. 21-year-old Jarris Willingham, airman basic, reportedly disappeared at Lake Lawtonka on Saturday. Willingham allegedly fell off his jet ski late Saturday afternoon and was...
Interview: Lawton Walk to End Alzheimer’s
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Residents in the Lawton area are invited to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association’s ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’ taking place this weekend. 7News spoke with Katherine Funaki, the committee chair, and Shelbi Waters,...
Officials offer answers to Altus discolored water
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After weeks of stinking brown water, people in Altus are finally getting answers to what went wrong with their water supply. “This system uses sodium permanganate to treat and due to supply change issues, Altus temporarily ran out of that sodium permanganate. Therefore it wasn’t able to treat for it, but since gotten a shipment of that and have begun treatment again,” Erin Hatfield, communications director for Oklahoma Department of Environmental Qualities said.
Power outage planned for Frederick overnight
FREDERICK, Okla. (KSWO) - Residents in the town of Frederick are being asked to prepare for an overnight power outage. According to a social media post, the electric provider for Frederick and other parts of Tillman County will be shutting off from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. They say crews...
OHP identifies man killed in motorcycle crash
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Highway patrol has identified the man killed in a motorcycle crash in Comanche County. It happened a little before 4 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 58, north of Medicine Park. There troopers say 62-year-old Robbi Mizner of Missouri was headed south on his motorcycle, while a...
7News First Alert Weather: First day of fall brings near-average temperatures to Texoma
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! To celebrate the first day of (astronomical) fall, we have a cold front moving across Texoma that will bring relief in the form of cooler temperatures throughout the day. You may be remise to call it a cold front and think of it more as a “not as warm” front, as highs will only fall to seasonably and slightly above average for this time of year. Western and northern counties will see the biggest shift in temperatures from this front, only topping out in the mid/upper 80s, with southern and eastern counties still finding a way to make it into the low 90s. While out of our viewing area, northern Oklahoma will have some places only reach as high as the mid 70s. Winds today will be out of the north at 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph, along with mostly sunny skies.
Lake Lawtonka drowning victim has been identified
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - 21-year-old Jarris Willingham was reportedly a passenger on a jet ski when he fell into the water and drowned. Lawton police said Jarris Willingham’s body was recovered by a dive team on Sunday around 11:30 am. They also confirmed that Willingham was not wearing a life jacket.
7News First Alert Weather: Fall kicks off with a front that brings minor relief in temperatures
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For tonight, mostly clear skies and mild with overnight lows falling into the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. On Thursday, a cold front will move into the area before daybreak bringing slightly cooler temperatures during the afternoon. Areas along I-40 will top out in the mid 80s, with low-mid 90s elsewhere. Behind the front winds will be out northeast at 5-15 mph with an occasional wind gust up to 20 mph.
Duncan child flown to hospital with significant injuries, investigation underway
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Duncan Police Department is investigating after receiving a 911 call for a child who was not breathing. According to a press release, Duncan police were called to the Elm Terrace Apartments for a 3-year-old who was not breathing on Monday morning. EMS transported the boy...
Update: Official Cause of Death Released for Duncan 3-year-old
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials with the Duncan Police Department have released updated information regarding a 3-year-old who died Tuesday, in connection to possible child abuse allegations. The Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner released the official cause of death of the 3-year-old as homicide by blunt force trauma.
Major crash shuts down roads near Lake Lawtonka
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A reported wreck involving a truck and a motorcycle near Lake Lawtonka has led to several roads being closed down. The wreck happened a little before 4 p.m. on Tuesday near the intersection of Highway 58 and Meers-Porter Hill Road. First responders from several agencies rushed...
Police investigating drivers death after truck leaves road, travels several hundred yards
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department was on scene for several hours on Wednesday after a truck was found in a wooded area. According to officers on scene, the truck left 82nd Street near Bishop Road for an unknown reason and traveled several hundred yards before crashing in a wooded area. The driver was transported to the hospital where he later died.
