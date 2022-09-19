LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! To celebrate the first day of (astronomical) fall, we have a cold front moving across Texoma that will bring relief in the form of cooler temperatures throughout the day. You may be remise to call it a cold front and think of it more as a “not as warm” front, as highs will only fall to seasonably and slightly above average for this time of year. Western and northern counties will see the biggest shift in temperatures from this front, only topping out in the mid/upper 80s, with southern and eastern counties still finding a way to make it into the low 90s. While out of our viewing area, northern Oklahoma will have some places only reach as high as the mid 70s. Winds today will be out of the north at 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph, along with mostly sunny skies.

LAWTON, OK ・ 9 HOURS AGO