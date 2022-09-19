ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers to practice patience with QB, offense

 2 days ago

No change is being made at quarterback two games into the regular season, Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Monday.

The Steelers dropped to 1-1 on Sunday following a loss to the New England Patriots, and cries rang out for a shift in playcalling or a change at quarterback away from Mitch Trubisky.

“I’m going to exercise appropriate patience and continue to teach and ask the guys to continue to learn in an effort to continue to push this train down the track and get better,” said Tomlin at his Monday media session. “I think that if anyone is sitting here on Monday in Week 2 of this thing feeling happy, they’re probably wrong or misinformed.”

Tomlin said he didn’t expect the Steelers to be a vertical passing offense, but a balanced one. There are split opinions as to whether Trubisky’s 5.1 yards per attempt can be enough of a threat to open running lanes for Najee Harris.

The Cleveland Browns and Steelers are the first teams on the field for Week 3 on Thursday night. Tomlin said he didn’t hear the chants from fans for rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett during Sunday’s 17-14 defeat.

But he is willing to admit Trubisky (362 passing yards) and the Steelers could be more aggressive.

“I think he could,” Tomlin said, “And we could. We haven’t scored enough points here last couple of weeks, but that’s a collective, not just the quarterback position, not just the players,” Tomlin added later. “It’s all of us are responsible for ringing up the scoreboard. We don’t seek comfort. We don’t try to quell the noise, to be quite honest with you. We don’t care about the noise. We’re just working on the things that are within our control to have good days to continue the progression of this group from a developmental standpoint, knowing that the outcome is going to be what we desire.”

–Field Level Media

