Affordable Hearing Aids, Finally

By Annie Tobey
 2 days ago
An August 2022 rule from the FDA gives consumers access to over-the-counter (OTC), affordable hearing aids, which will be cheaper than their predecessors and will be available without the cost of audiologist visits. Why does it matter, and what might that mean for you?

Close to 25% of Americans aged 65 to 74 and 50% of those over 75 have hearing loss. This deficit not only keeps seniors from participating in conversations and hearing their favorite television shows, but hearing loss has also been linked to social isolation, depression, and even cognitive decline. However, according to a study published in Archives of Internal Medicine, 86 percent of those over the age of 50 who need hearing aids do not use them.

