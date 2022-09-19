Small plane crash leaves 2 dead in New Jersey

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — A plane crash in a Cumberland County, New Jersey residential area has two people dead.

Troopers in Cumberland County said it happened on Parvin Mill Road in Upper Deerfield shortly before 2 p.m. Monday afternoon.

SkyForce10, flying over the scene, showed the plane in a yard near a group of trees.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it was investigating the crash of an Aeronca 7AC aircraft.

Police in the region shut down nearby roads due to the ongoing investigation.

No information was immediately available on the two people killed.