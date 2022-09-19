ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

What Are Butter Boards & Why Are They Taking Over TikTok?

By Sydni Ellis
SheKnows
SheKnows
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aFvTs_0i1qBmdY00

Charcuterie boards make the best appetizer plate (who can resist sampling those unique cheeses you see in the grocery store?), but there’s a new trend taking over TikTok — and it’s all about butter!

Butter boards have gone viral for the unique way they elevate the classic spread. Justine Doiron from @justine_snacks posted a video of her unique butter boards recipe on TikTok last week, which has garnered 7.1 million likes. It is intense — butter has never been more elegant!

@justine_snacks

I like this one idk I’m in a silly goofy butter mood

♬ original sound – speed songs

“Have you heard of a butter board? This is what one looks like,” she says in the video before showing a finished board covered with butter and colorful toppings. She also wrote about it on her blog, where she shared several different topping ideas .

It uses softened butter and a variety of flavorful additions, like herbs, spices, and freshly squeezed lemon. That’s it! Serve with slices of warm bread to dip in the butter and enjoy with others or by yourself. It makes a delicious and unique appetizer that is sure to impress your friends.

Doiron reveals she got the idea for a butter board from Chef Joshua McFadden. In his Six Seasons cookbook, per East Fork, he suggests adding herbs, chili flakes, edible flowers, and more to his butter board.

This idea is actually genius! Bread and butter are a classic combination, of course, but this is such a fun way to turn it up a notch. Plus, it makes for amazing Instagram content, too.

The great thing about butter boards is they are totally customizable for you! Here are a few topping ideas we came up with, but feel free to try out any combination your heart desires:

  1. Freshly cracked black pepper, flaky sea salt, and orange zest.
  2. Fig jam, thyme, sea salt, and hot honey.
  3. Roasted garlic cloves, basil, and chopped cherry tomatoes.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VRJCi_0i1qBmdY00

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
InsideHook

Why You Should Be Baking Your Bacon Instead of Frying It

International Bacon Day is an unofficial holiday that takes place on the first Saturday of September. But we think bacon deserves more — hence, InsideHook’s Bacon Week, a collection of stories old and new celebrating salt-cured pork (and in some cases, non-pork or even non-meat) in all its sizzling glory.
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ina Garten
Allrecipes.com

We Tried Chris Hemsworth's Cheesy Chicken Pasta Bake And We're Here For It

From dad bod to God bod to… Home cook? Chris Hemsworth recently released his quick and easy recipe for a Smoky Tomato & Chicken Pasta Bake. The Australian actor, who's best known for his role as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, took to Instagram with his personal trainer, Luke Zocchi, and his Thor stuntman, Bobby Holland Hanton, to showcase one of the many recipes found on Hemsworth's wellness app, Centr which offers personalized workout programs and meal plans on a digital platform.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Ina Garten’s Shrimp Scampi Is for Lemon-Lovers

I’ve been a fan of Ina Garten for as long as I can remember. I grew up watching The Barefoot Contessa, swooning over her effortlessly cool dinner parties, fuss-free recipes, and laid-back attitude. There’s just something about Ina’s recipes that make them feel special. So when picking out which recipes to include in our shrimp scampi battle, I knew I needed to include hers.
RECIPES
thecountrycook.net

Air Fryer Apple Hand Pies

Simple, delicious and only a handful of ingredients, these Air Fryer Apple Hand Pies are bursting with fall flavor and are fairly quick to prepare!. Fall is in the air and when that happens, I start busting out all my fall recipes. I have a lovely green apple tree in my backyard that has finally stared producing fruit. So, of course, I love to come up with fun new ways to use them. These Air Fryer Apple Hand Pies are quickly becoming one of my favorites. I don't even have to turn on the oven! These Hand Pies are filled with a sweet and tart homemade apple filling then they are covered with a simple cinnamon powdered sugar glaze. If you are looking for some amazing Fall treats and want to utilize your air fryer, then you have to make this Air Fryer Hand Pie recipe!
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flowers
Simplemost

Martha Stewart Banana Bread Recipe Has Been A Winner Since 1982

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Bananas seem to have an almost supernatural way of turning from green, hard, and...
RECIPES
SheKnows

Trader Joe's Fans Are Stocking up on Their New Pumpkin-shaped Mexican Hot Cocoa Bombs

Nothing beats a warm cup of hot cocoa during the holidays, but these days, it seems like hot cocoa season is starting earlier and earlier each year, thanks to the arrival of fall hot cocoa bombs. Costco started selling Halloween hot cocoa bombs all the way back in July, and we’ve even seen pumpkin spice hot cocoa bombs this year. What a fun fall treat! Not to be left out of the fun, it looks like Trader Joe’s has their own version of a fall hot cocoa bomb this year that tastes like Mexican hot chocolate, and they look as...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Costco
SheKnows

If Your Trader Joe's Is Sold Out of the Famous Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese, Here's How to Make it at Home

Fall is officially here because Trader Joe’s just brought back its fan-favorite Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese. But if your local Trader Joe’s has already been depleted of its mac and cheese reserves, then you don’t have to wait for a restock. Instead, you can make this 30-minute homemade version from food blogger Hajar Larbah, who runs the Moribyan blog, and it might actually be better than the frozen dinner at TJ’s. Natasha from the Trader Joe’s List Instagram account recently tried out the recipe and can confirm it’s “so, so, so good.” You’ll need the mac and cheese basics like...
FOOD & DRINKS
SheKnows

This Nail Oil With Over 109,000 Reviews Has Been Deemed a ‘Miracle in a Bottle’ For Damaged Nails — Now $12

We go through phases with our nails. Sometimes, we get acrylics or gel manicures almost consistently for months or years at a time. Sometimes, we forget to realize they need a self-care routine of their own. From our nails to cuticles to the soft skin surrounding them, we need to pamper our hands to the fullest. However, it’s hard to know where to start — that’s where nail oil comes in. One of the bestselling beauty picks on Amazon is a rigorous, luxurious nail oil that has over 100,000 customers going crazy for it. One of the top reviews on Amazon...
SKIN CARE
SheKnows

This Gordon Ramsay-Approved Cookware Set Is on Sale for Under $100 — a Savings of Over 50%

The key to upgrading your cooking skills may just be a literal upgrade to your kitchen tools. And right now, Saks Fifth Avenue is practically giving away a set of fry pans from one of Chef Gordon Ramsay’s favorite brands. You can grab a set of three Zwilling J.A. Henckels anodized fry pans for just $100 — that’s more than 50% off the original listing price. The Zwilling Motion Aluminum Hard Anodized 3-Piece Fry Pan Set is designed to last you a lifetime. The durable aluminum pans are coated with multiple layers of PFOA-free nonstick coating and each features a stainless...
SHOPPING
SheKnows

7 Egg-Based Latinx Dishes That Would Make Your Abuela Proud

Every year, our country celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month beginning on September 15. It’s a great way to learn more about Hispanic culture and recognize the contributions and influence of Hispanic Americans in the U.S. And what better way to do that than through food? After all, food is the way to the heart, and although I personally don’t consider myself a cooking expert, I’m pretty good at following a recipe and am always open to learning more about different cultures. Many generations of Hispanic and Latinx Americans have enriched and influenced our country in numerous ways, such as through music, literature, and of course food. This Hispanic Heritage Month, I encourage you to make at least one Latinx or Hispanic dish.
RECIPES
SheKnows

Giada de Laurentiis’ New ‘Layerless’ Lasagna Recipe Is Perfect for People Who Love Crispy Edges & Fuss-free Meals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When we’re craving a dish of cozy, comforting Italian food, we always look to Giada De Laurentiis for ideas. She’s written multiple cookbooks about Italy and Italian food (we love Giada’s Italy: My Recipes for La Dolce Vita ), but she’s also not afraid to switch things up, adding modern spins to the classics. De Laurentiis is particularly talented when it comes to reimagining pasta dishes, including lasagna. In the past, she’s simplified that time-consuming layered classic with her lasagna rolls recipe, and now, she’s shared a recipe on Instagram that turns lasagna into a sheet pan meal with no layering or rolling needed at all.
RECIPES
msn.com

I've been a chef for years. Here are my 4 tips for making the perfect grilled cheese.

Grilled cheese is nostalgic comfort food at its finest. Nothing satisfies like thick slices of toasty bread with a layer of melty cheese slipping down the sides. In the US, early forms of the classic sandwich were typically served open-faced — made easier by the inventions of pre-sliced bread and cheese singles. But there are versions of toasted cheese sandwiches across the world.
RECIPES
SheKnows

The Ordinary’s $15 Lash Serum Is Going Viral on TikTok Thanks to Its Jaw-Dropping Results

Anytime a product gets noticed by TikTok, you just know it’s going to be good. Whether you’re looking for cleaning products that actually work, kitchen appliances to level up your breakfast game, or a comfy couch to rest on after a long work day, TikTok has all the product recommendations you need and more. If you’re like us and obsessed with all things beauty, we came across a lash and brow serum that’s going viral on TikTok right now due to its incredible results. Best part is, it’s less than $20! The Ordinary, the affordable skincare brand behind the social media-loved...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
SheKnows

Food Editor Review: Are the Internet-Famous Caraway Pans Worth the Price?

My collection of pots and pans has always been less of a complete set and more of a mish-mash assortment of pieces I’ve found or have been gifted and liked over the years. One of my staples is a cast iron pan that my dad used to use to cook his meals on over an open fire while working as a park ranger in Montana in the ’80s. Another is my Le Creuset Dutch oven which has made me more pots of delicious comfort soup than I could possibly count. But my pieced-together collection of cookware is in desperate need...
LIFESTYLE
SheKnows

SheKnows

68K+
Followers
8K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy