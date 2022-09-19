Read full article on original website
Register Citizen
Gym class won't affect future Hamden High GPAs in 'frustrating' answer to weighting inequity
HAMDEN — Starting this year, grades for gym class no longer will factor into Hamden High School students’ GPAs, a change expected to precede a broader review of the district’s GPA weighting policies. Approved Tuesday by the Board of Education, the new rule marks an attempt to...
3 New Haven students hospitalized for ingesting substance
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Three middle school students in New Haven were hospitalized after ingesting a substance, school officials said. According to New Haven Public Schools, three eighth-grade students at Bishop Woods School ingested what appeared to be a candy that one of the students brought to school. The student who brought in the […]
Register Citizen
New Fairfield resident promoted as technology director for the schools, town
NEW FAIRFIELD — After working his way up the ranks over the last several years, Paul Gouveia now finds himself in charge of overseeing all the school district’s technology needs. The Board of Education recently voted to appoint the New Fairfield resident to the position of technology director.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Students in New Haven hospitalized after eating edibles
Joel Johnson, a Managing Partner at Johnson Brunetti, talks about what we can expect with the fed's latest interest rate hike. Dept. of Labor and Hartford Athletic hold job fair. Updated: 4 hours ago. Channel 3's Connor Lewis tries maple syrup during Connecticut Day at the Big E. Updated: 4...
Waterbury mother files police report after further Waterbury bussing issues
WATERBURY, Conn. — Another school bus issue in Waterbury has resulted in the filing of a complaint with the Waterbury Police Department. The corner of West Main and Benham streets in Waterbury is where Melinda Marquez's young kids always get picked up and dropped off by their school bus. But Tuesday afternoon was different.
NewsTimes
Bridgeport school board wrestles with scope of superintendent search
BRIDGEPORT — Just how wide a net should the Board of Education cast in its search for the next superintendent?. That's the key question the school board is now considering as it wrestles with the upcoming departure of Superintendent Michael Testani, who announced plans last month to leave the district for the superintendent role in neighboring Fairfield.
Manchester High School evacuated due to bomb threat
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Manchester High School was evacuated Wednesday morning after an anonymous bomb threat was made via email, school officials said. According to Jim Farrell, the district’s safe school climate coordinator, a bomb threat was sent to the high school’s office from an anonymous email. While the email did not include any details, […]
Register Citizen
Expanded hours, lights, but no noise test for Darien high school field, officials vote
DARIEN — After months of debate over neighborhood disturbances, the Darien High School stadium lights will shine later and longer under a new special permit. At a special meeting this week, the Planning and Zoning Commission approved the request from the Board of Education allowing for expanded use of the lights and public announcement system at Darien High School.
Four New Haven students hospitalized after eating 'edibles', a state launches cannabis safety campaign
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Three eighth graders and a high school student were hospitalized Wednesday after they ate "edibles" and fell sick, New Haven school officials said. Officials said the three students at Bishop Woods School ingested what appeared to be candy one of them had brought into school. The student who brought in the substance, which he described as an “edible,” experienced slurred speech and vomited.
UC Daily Campus
CT Union cancels rally for UConn’s service employees
The Connecticut Employees Union Independent (CEUI), an organization representing Connecticut’s blue collar and service workers, planned to host a rally earlier this month at the University of Connecticut’s Storrs campus to bring attention to UConn’s custodial workers. The “anti-privatization” rally, which was meant to take place on...
Register Citizen
Branford Clothing Bank experiencing shortages in kids’ school clothes, personal care items
Patricia Wezenski, a retired school bus driver in Branford for 28 years, understands how essential it is for kids to feel good about themselves at school. “When you look nice, and you feel good about what you’re wearing, you do better, and other kids don’t make fun of you,” said Wezenski, on a recent afternoon at the BHcare Clothing Bank, which adjoins the Community Dining Room at the Patricia C. Andriole Volunteer Services Building on Harrison Ave.
Tre’s Memory Lives On In Back To School Bash
Jay Portee’s last conversation with his best friend, Trequon Lawrence, spanned three text messages in 2021. The pair dreamed up a back-to-school celebration they wanted to organize for local kids. One year after Lawrence was murdered at the age of 27, the event he had once imagined came alive...
Register Citizen
Stamford time capsule reveal 'da bomb' for former Dolan students 25 years later
STAMFORD — When she was a seventh grade student at Dolan Middle School 25 years ago, Jenna Goldstein wrote a letter to a future student at the school and thoughtfully added a glossary of slang words from back in the day at the end. Among the entries were a...
Register Citizen
Will Greenwich schools add security monitors? First, the district needs to negotiate with its labor union.
GREENWICH – The plan to add monitors to check security feeds and patrol the grounds of Greenwich’s elementary and middle schools is on hold amid negotiations with a top labor union. The Board of Estimate and Taxation voted Monday night to defer consideration of a $619,800 allocation to...
A Panther Passes On
The state tried to frame George Edwards and lock him up for life. His fellow revolutionaries tortured him and tried to kill him. They didn’t know whom they were messing with. He survived — and kept at his Black Panther mission for another half century long after generations of fellow fighters...
Register Citizen
West Haven allocates $100,000 for public safety equipment
WEST HAVEN — Members of the City Council asked fire and police officials multiple questions about a proposal to spend about $100,000 in federal pandemic recovery funding on public safety equipment upgrades, but the question that seemed to lead to the unanimous vote in favor was a question they asked themselves: What if it were your child?
Register Citizen
Manchester High reopens after bomb threat warned 'take me seriously,' official says
MANCHESTER — Manchester High School students have returned to class after police and administrators checked the building for a possible bomb, the superintendent said Wednesday. The school was deemed safe about 9:15 a.m., roughly an hour after the building at 134 East Middle Turnpike was evacuated, Matt Geary, superintendent...
Yale physicians share the symptoms of ovarian cancer
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — September is ovarian cancer awareness month and while ovarian cancer is rare, the survival rate is low. Ovarian cancer is not easily detectable in its early stages. According to the American Cancer Society, the most common symptoms include bloating, pelvic-abdominal pain, and urinary symptoms. News 8 spoke with co-directors of […]
Register Citizen
West Hartford seeks more public input on new community center
WEST HARTFORD — With plans for the new Elmwood Community Center moving along, the town is giving residents and stakeholders more opportunities to share their vision for the facility. “We’ve had a couple of internal meetings. We’re starting to get into the design," Town Manager Rick Ledwith said at...
YNHH Cuts 155 Management Jobs
Yale New Haven Health laid off 72 hospital managers Wednesday and eliminated another 83 vacant administrative positions in a system-wide “restructuring” done in the face of rising costs and an expected $300 million deficit. YNHH Vice President Vin Petrini confirmed those layoffs during a phone interview with...
