ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamden, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

3 New Haven students hospitalized for ingesting substance

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Three middle school students in New Haven were hospitalized after ingesting a substance, school officials said. According to New Haven Public Schools, three eighth-grade students at Bishop Woods School ingested what appeared to be a candy that one of the students brought to school. The student who brought in the […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Students in New Haven hospitalized after eating edibles

Joel Johnson, a Managing Partner at Johnson Brunetti, talks about what we can expect with the fed's latest interest rate hike. Dept. of Labor and Hartford Athletic hold job fair. Updated: 4 hours ago. Channel 3's Connor Lewis tries maple syrup during Connecticut Day at the Big E. Updated: 4...
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hamden, CT
Local
Connecticut Education
Hamden, CT
Education
NewsTimes

Bridgeport school board wrestles with scope of superintendent search

BRIDGEPORT — Just how wide a net should the Board of Education cast in its search for the next superintendent?. That's the key question the school board is now considering as it wrestles with the upcoming departure of Superintendent Michael Testani, who announced plans last month to leave the district for the superintendent role in neighboring Fairfield.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Manchester High School evacuated due to bomb threat

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Manchester High School was evacuated Wednesday morning after an anonymous bomb threat was made via email, school officials said. According to Jim Farrell, the district’s safe school climate coordinator, a bomb threat was sent to the high school’s office from an anonymous email. While the email did not include any details, […]
MANCHESTER, CT
Register Citizen

Expanded hours, lights, but no noise test for Darien high school field, officials vote

DARIEN — After months of debate over neighborhood disturbances, the Darien High School stadium lights will shine later and longer under a new special permit. At a special meeting this week, the Planning and Zoning Commission approved the request from the Board of Education allowing for expanded use of the lights and public announcement system at Darien High School.
DARIEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gpa#Linus K12#Linus High School#School Principal#Board Of Education#College Application#Hamden High School#Highschool#Power School
FOX 61

Four New Haven students hospitalized after eating 'edibles', a state launches cannabis safety campaign

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Three eighth graders and a high school student were hospitalized Wednesday after they ate "edibles" and fell sick, New Haven school officials said. Officials said the three students at Bishop Woods School ingested what appeared to be candy one of them had brought into school. The student who brought in the substance, which he described as an “edible,” experienced slurred speech and vomited.
NEW HAVEN, CT
UC Daily Campus

CT Union cancels rally for UConn’s service employees

The Connecticut Employees Union Independent (CEUI), an organization representing Connecticut’s blue collar and service workers, planned to host a rally earlier this month at the University of Connecticut’s Storrs campus to bring attention to UConn’s custodial workers. The “anti-privatization” rally, which was meant to take place on...
HAMDEN, CT
Register Citizen

Branford Clothing Bank experiencing shortages in kids’ school clothes, personal care items

Patricia Wezenski, a retired school bus driver in Branford for 28 years, understands how essential it is for kids to feel good about themselves at school. “When you look nice, and you feel good about what you’re wearing, you do better, and other kids don’t make fun of you,” said Wezenski, on a recent afternoon at the BHcare Clothing Bank, which adjoins the Community Dining Room at the Patricia C. Andriole Volunteer Services Building on Harrison Ave.
BRANFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Tre’s Memory Lives On In Back To School Bash

Jay Portee’s last conversation with his best friend, Trequon Lawrence, spanned three text messages in 2021. The pair dreamed up a back-to-school celebration they wanted to organize for local kids. One year after Lawrence was murdered at the age of 27, the event he had once imagined came alive...
NEW HAVEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
New Haven Independent

A Panther Passes On

The state tried to frame George Edwards and lock him up for life. His fellow revolutionaries tortured him and tried to kill him. They didn’t know whom they were messing with. He survived — and kept at his Black Panther mission for another half century long after generations of fellow fighters...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

West Haven allocates $100,000 for public safety equipment

WEST HAVEN — Members of the City Council asked fire and police officials multiple questions about a proposal to spend about $100,000 in federal pandemic recovery funding on public safety equipment upgrades, but the question that seemed to lead to the unanimous vote in favor was a question they asked themselves: What if it were your child?
WEST HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Yale physicians share the symptoms of ovarian cancer

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — September is ovarian cancer awareness month and while ovarian cancer is rare, the survival rate is low. Ovarian cancer is not easily detectable in its early stages. According to the American Cancer Society, the most common symptoms include bloating, pelvic-abdominal pain, and urinary symptoms. News 8 spoke with co-directors of […]
Register Citizen

West Hartford seeks more public input on new community center

WEST HARTFORD — With plans for the new Elmwood Community Center moving along, the town is giving residents and stakeholders more opportunities to share their vision for the facility. “We’ve had a couple of internal meetings. We’re starting to get into the design," Town Manager Rick Ledwith said at...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

YNHH Cuts 155 Management Jobs

Yale New Haven Health laid off 72 hospital managers Wednesday and eliminated another 83 vacant administrative positions in a system-wide ​“restructuring” done in the face of rising costs and an expected $300 million deficit. YNHH Vice President Vin Petrini confirmed those layoffs during a phone interview with...
NEW HAVEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy