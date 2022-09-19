Read full article on original website
csufresno.edu
Low admission rates spark more outreach at Fresno State
Fresno State is projected to have a 5% decrease in its total enrollment headcount for the fall 2022 semester, according to the Office of Institutional Effectiveness (OIE). Before the official numbers are released on Thursday, Sept. 22, here is the most recent data from OIE and what it could mean for the university.
csufresno.edu
Is Fresno State ready to enter the Pac-12 conference?
After news broke that UCLA and USC would be leaving the Pac-12 Conference to join the Big Ten, other schools have already been in contact with the conference regarding joining. One of those schools is Fresno State. Terry Tumey, Fresno State’s athletics director, has already had conversations with a high-ranking...
fresnostatenews.com
Jiménez-Sandoval announces new appointee to University Advisory Board
Fresno State President Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval announced Nathan Moore as the newest appointment to the University Advisory Board. Moore is president of AGAPE Planning Partners, a boutique financial planning firm. Raised in Portland, Oregon, Moore moved to Fresno in 1994 when he began his college journey at Fresno State....
Do you know how Fresno was founded?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A lot of people live in Fresno…but many might not know how the city was first founded The City of Fresno was first founded by the Pacific Railroad Company in 1872, according to historical records. Historians say, Leland J. Stanford, a director of the railroad was on a scouting expedition and […]
milb.com
Storm blow through to take Cal League crown
The winds started howling during the final week of the regular season, and only after claiming their first title in 11 years, did the Storm finally die down. Buoyed by a strong pitching performance from Victor Lizarraga and a knack for the clutch hit, Single-A Lake Elsinore held off Fresno, 3-2, on Tuesday night to sweep to its first California League championship since 2011.
Street vendor’s food thrown away outside Fresno concert
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Social media users are calling an encounter between the Fresno County Department of Public Health and a Central Valley street vendor an ‘injustice.’ In a viral video from Friday night outside the Save Mart Center after a concert, the health department is seen tossing away hot dogs after finding out the […]
thesungazette.com
VOLLEYBALL: Panthers sink claws into Pioneers chances
VISALIA – The Porterville Panthers clawed their way to the top of Mt. Whitney in their first league game of the season in the new East Yosemite League. In a harrowing five sets, going point for point with the Pioneers for the victory in the fifth set, the Panthers finally secured their win with a 20-18 point score.
GV Wire
The Saga of How Reclaimed Fresno Water Leaks Out to West Side
The city of Fresno hadn’t bothered much recently with a mound of groundwater that accumulates beneath its southwest wastewater treatment plant every year. For decades, it traded a chunk of the water to the Fresno Irrigation District for about half of the amount back in Kings River water but had let that deal lapse the past two years.
GV Wire
Fresno Drivers Show Why They’re Really Bad
Thanks to a federal grant, Fresno police swarmed the streets on Monday looking for drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians breaking the law. Earlier this year, the website QuoteWizard ranked Fresno drivers as seventh-worst in the nation based on collisions, DUIs, speeding, and traffic citations. Based on the 176 citations issued by...
KMPH.com
Brand-new Huckleberrys opening in Northwest Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A brand-new Huckleberry’s Breakfast and Lunch restaurant is set to open up in Northwest Fresno. The new location will be at 4360 West Shaw Avenue, and will officially open on Monday, September 16th. Huckleberry’s president and CEO tell us they have hired over 50...
3 Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Fresno (Fresno, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Fresno on Sunday. The crash happened near Floral and Cedar Avenues at [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
sjvsun.com
Are Valley housing markets vulnerable or recession-proof? Depends on who you ask.
A recent study of the national real estate market places most of the Central Valley in an at-risk category for market declines. But a local realtor with decades of experience in the industry does not see the same story. The report, released by real estate data curator ATTOM, targets seven...
GV Wire
Councilman’s Plan to End Fresno’s $5 Park Entry Fee Failed. Here’s Why.
Visitors to places like Storyland/Playland, the Fresno Chaffee Zoo, and Woodward Park will continue paying a $5 entry fee for vehicles. More actually, since the kiosks only accept credit cards which charge an additional fee. Councilman Miguel Arias wanted to eliminate those fees, calling it a “double tax” since city...
mercedcountytimes.com
Pro-life speaker attracts hundreds at Merced appearance
Hundreds of local faithful turned out to hear a notable pro-life (or anti-abortion) advocate at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church over the weekend. Sandoval, who has spoken to audiences around the world, is particularly popular in Latin America. Spanish-language YouTube videos featuring her testimony and advocacy for chastity have racked up millions of views. She was introduced by Bishop Joseph Brennan of the Fresno Diocese.
Grupo Firme coming to Fresno’s Save Mart Center
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Grupo Firme will be taking the stage at the Save Mart Center in Fresno this December. The popular Regional Mexican band rose to fame in 2020 with their hit singles Pídeme, El Roto, and Juro Por Dios. The group will be performing on Saturday, December 10 at the Save Mart Center. […]
Should Squaw Valley change its name?
SQUAW VALLEY, Calif. — (KSEE/KGPE)- With the passing of California Assembly Bill 2022, dozens of small towns across California are now grappling with how to move forward with what to call their town. Including Fresno County’s Squaw Valley. The bill calls for the removal of the word “squaw” from the names of towns, cities, and […]
New northwest Fresno interchange expected to cut down traffic
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Faster commute times in northwest Fresno are about to be a reality. A section of a new interchange called “Veterans Boulevard” opened up Wednesday. This section of the Veterans Boulevard overpass is expected to dramatically cut down on traffic allowing drivers to avoid delayed traffic from freight trains. “It will connect […]
One-on-one with Dr. Jennifer Ashton at the Central California Women's Conference
Dr. Jennifer Ashton served as keynote speaker Tuesday at the Central California Women's Conference in downtown Fresno.
My review of Pieology. A place open at the right time.
We've been here before. I've reviewed Pieology in the past and have good and bad to say about it. This time it's all about timing. While I don't consider Pieology the best pizza in Fresno or Clovis, I believe it to be the best pizza around at the best time.
sjvsun.com
Newsom strips two Valley counties of redistricting powers
California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed two bills Sunday that will drastically change how county supervisorial districts are drawn in Fresno and Kern Counties in 2031. Up until this point, both the Fresno County Board of Supervisors and the Kern County Board of Supervisors have drawn their own district lines. But...
