Kansas City, MO

fox4kc.com

Add A Touch Of Splash To Your Home!

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Select-Coatings shows us how applying coating to concrete can create a elegant look for your home. It’s easy to clean, doesn’t chip or peel and requires no maintenance.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

WOMEN MEAN BUSINESS: Tivona Naturals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Designer Suzanne Wanja of Tivona Naturals shows off her modern African designs for today’s Women Mean Business feature. WOMEN MEAN BUSINESS is sponsored by Shamrock Roofing & Construction.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

Fall Decluttering Tips

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Get set for the new season by giving your home a refresh! 1-800-Got-Junk can help you get rid of the clutter so you can start anew!
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

Miracle Ear Mission Coming To Kauffman Stadium

KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

Be Our Guest: Get half off Zip KC gift certificate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Be Our Guest and get a $140 gift certificate for Zip KC for only $70! There will only be a limited number of certificates sole, so grab yours now at fox4beourguest.com!. Check out what you can expect at Zip KC in Bonner Springs, KS!. Zipline...
BONNER SPRINGS, KS
fox4kc.com

Win a FOX Swag Bag with Great Day KC

KANSAS CITY, MO — Enter below to win a FOX Swag Bag loaded as FOX prime time premieres for a whole new season of drama and entertainment!. Simply enter your information below, and you’ll be entered for a chance to win one of two swag bags with a ARV of $194. Enter once a day for more chances! The contest runs until September 25 at 11:59 PM CT.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

Fall Planting Tips With Colonial Gardens

KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

Keith Urban The Speed Of Now Ticket Giveaway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In his first tour in four years, Keith Urban is making a stop in Kansas City! The Australian born singer will be rocking the T-Mobile Center on Thursday, September 29! Joining him will be Tyler Hubbard and Ingrid Andress!. FOX4 and Live Nation are teaming...
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

‘One-Woman Band’ Performer At Plaza Art Fair

KANSAS CITY, Mo — The Plaza Art Fair makes its return for the 91st year. Considered the unofficial welcome to Fall, the annual event will celebrate local artists, restaurants, and bands. Contemporary Singer/Songwriter, Erica McKenzie, stopped by Great Day KC to share what attendees can expect this year, plus a special performance of her as a one-woman band.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

Navigating Volatility & Your 401(K)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When there’s market volatility, your 401(K) strategy will depend on multiple factors. Craig Gordinier from Jones Advisory Group joins Adriana Davalos and Toni Talley for what you can to do to make sure you’re in a great position.
KANSAS CITY, MO

