Amazon is selling Samsung's Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra at some of their lowest prices ever
Completely and predictably overshadowed by the hot new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 over the last few weeks, Samsung's latest "conventional" ultra-high-end phones are back in the spotlight today all of a sudden thanks to some... surprising Amazon offers. These are by far the best Labor Day...
'100% confirmed' Galaxy S23 Ultra rumor highlights what a marvel its 200MP camera will be
It has been a while since Samsung announced its 200MP sensor and it's highly likely that the South Korean company's next premium phone, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, will boast this camera. It's apparently not the same as the HP1 and HP3 versions that the company has already announced and there were some speculations that the 200MP sensor meant for the S23 Ultra would be really big but that seemingly is not the case.
Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+ to be left behind as smartphone market pivots to 1.5K displays
Android ARM Chinese Tech Galaxy S Leaks / Rumors Smartphone. Both the Samsung Galaxy S21 and S22 non-Ultra models launched with FHD+ displays. That looks set to carry over to the Galaxy S23 series next year, but it now appears Samsung's flagship phones may be superseded by next-gen entry-level and mid-range phones in that aspect.
Samsung's Galaxy S22 just hit a new all-time low price at Amazon
SAVE $150: The Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB) is on sale for $649.99 on Amazon as of Aug. 30. That's 19% off its $799.99 MSRP and its lowest price to date. Samsung went all in on foldables during its latest Galaxy Unpacked event at the beginning of the month. (Spoiler: They're very good.) But if the creasing screen thing weirds you out, or if you think flip phones have no place outside of the early 2000s, you're in luck: The company's latest S series (non-folding) device just hit a new record-low price.
Samsung Galaxy S23 to launch with thicker display bezels than Galaxy S22
@UniverseIce has shared more information about the dimensions of the Galaxy S23, the expected replacement for the Galaxy S22 and likely the cheapest option in the Galaxy S23 series. While the Galaxy S22 is a fair bit smaller than the Galaxy S21, @UniverseIce believes the opposite will be true with next year's entry-level flagship model. The Galaxy S23 should still feature a 6.1-inch display though, 0.1-inches smaller than the panel in the Galaxy S21.
Samsung's latest heavy-duty phone and tablet are finally coming to the US
Finding a rugged device is a lot harder than it once was. These days, most companies want you to buy their expensive glass-and-metal slab of a phone and slap it in a heavy-duty case rather than offering some specialized gadgets to meet the need. Thankfully, Samsung isn't one of them. The company is bringing its latest ruggedized phone and tablet to the US market, with pre-orders for one of the devices starting today.
Best Samsung tablet 2022
Samsung is not only an industry leader in the smartphone world, but it also has become the de facto manufacturer for those in the market for an Android tablet. The company has offerings for every price point and every situation, and we have them all here for you to choose from.
Score a Galaxy S22 Ultra for up to 79% off for a limited time
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is undoubtedly one of the best phones of 2022 but its steep price prevents many people from getting it. If you fall amongst that lot, you can save a whopping $950 on the phone if you are willing to trade in an older device, but if you don't have anything to swap, you can still get an instant $150 discount.
How to add widgets to your lock screen in iOS 16
With the release of iOS 16, Apple users can now add widgets with useful information at a glance to their lock screens. Lock screen widgets used to be reserved for Android phones, but iOS 16 changes that in a big way. In addition to widgets, you can add new wallpapers...
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro vs. Google Pixel Buds Pro: Which premium buds are best for you?
Samsung and Google make some of the best earbuds you can buy to use with an Android phone, and each has a new Pro pair on the market. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and the Pixel Buds Pro are both high-end earbuds with Active Noise Canceling, and they're priced very similarly: Samsung's are $230, Google's are $200. Both are great for different reasons, but the choice between the two comes down to more than which brand of phone you have.
How to control your Apple Watch with your iPhone
The Apple Watch is best used as an additional display for notifications and messages on your wrist. But in some cases, you may want to see your Apple Watch screen on your iPhone, and now you can. As part of the recent iOS 16 and WatchOS 9 updates, Apple Watch...
New Google ‘Nest WiFi Pro 6E’ leaks via product listing
We’re a few weeks from Google’s next device event, which takes place on October 7. We’re expecting to see more Nest products, a new Pixel Watch, and more. And thanks to one retailer’s recent blunder, we can guess one of those new Nest products will be.
US prices and pre-order deals leak out for Google's Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
While Google hasn't exactly played coy with stock Android lovers in the last few months, confirming a wealth of Pixel 7 and 7 Pro information well in advance of the two's detailed October 6 announcement, there are still plenty of important questions unanswered. Officially, that is, because the crucial matter...
ZTE Axon 30S with an under-display camera and otherwise potentially affordable-grade specs is set to debut in September 2022
The iPhone 14 Pro-series upgrade to Dynamic Island displays has led to speculation that it will spawn clones among future Android devices, which indeed seems to be vindicated already in light of what has just happened to the Xiaomi Civi line. However, ZTE is back with a timely reminder that there are other ways, dropping cut-outs for front-facing sensors entirely included.
Score a 5-pack of 64GB SanDisk memory cards for just 35
If you lose flash drives as often as I do, it might be time to invest in this five-pack of 64GB SanDisk memory cards. Right now, B&H is blowing them at just $35. This five-pack typically sells for $50. These memory cards are fast for better pictures, app performance, and...
When does the Pixel Watch come out?
Google’s first smartwatch, the Pixel Watch, has been talked about for years. The last year ramped up the leaks, but we still don’t know when the Pixel Watch is coming out. We know this is the first Google wearable made for consumer use. Note we don’t include Google Glass as the first because that was more of an extended tech demo than an actual product.
Chinese variants of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4 may have up to 16GB of RAM
Looking for a non-Galaxy branded Samsung foldable smartphone with 16GB of RAM? You can get it from China soon.
YouTube channel shows the canceled LG Rollable phone could have been a foldable rival
In context: One of the most disappointing aspects of LG's exit from the smartphone business last year was that we wouldn't get to see its rollable phone. Now, a South Korean YouTube channel has got its hands on the device, showing that it really could have been a rival to Samsung's foldable series.
Review: Insta360 Link 4K webcam takes auto-tracking and desk view beyond Apple’s Continuity Camera
Insta360 has been on a roll with product launches over the last year. That has included the X3 candy-bar style camera, the ONE RS, and ONE RS Twin Edition modular action cam. Recently the company made the move into webcams with the 4K, AI-powered Insta360 Link. After testing it out, here are my thoughts on this slick 3-axis gimbal 4K webcam including how it compares to Apple’s Continuity Camera.
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 - Best smartphone deals for you
Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2022 is here, and it brings a lot of smartphone offers. We have picked the best smartphone deals from the sale, and there are some fantastic ones on offer this time. Smartphones from Apple, OnePlus, Xiaomi, iQoo, Samsung, Realme and Tecno are available at great...
