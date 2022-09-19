ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are The Ravens Eyeing A Replacement For Lamar Jackson?

Lamar Jackson of the Ravens recently turned down $133 million dollars, and decided to roll the dice instead. However, is Baltimore doing the same thing for another reason?. Could it be possible that the Ravens are not sold on Jackson? Have they instructed their college scouting department to be scouring the country to replace their franchise quarterback (QB)?
Former Ravens DC blasts Baltimore defense following Week 2 collapse vs. Dolphins

The Baltimore Ravens saw their defense collapse in front of their eyes during Week 2 of the 2022 season, blowing a 21-point lead in the fourth quarter en-route to a 42-38 loss to the Miami Dolphins. The defense wasn’t able to keep the Miami offense out of the end zone throughout the fourth quarter, letting wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle behind them for multiple big plays.
Ravens HC John Harbaugh provides update on RB J.K. Dobbins

The Baltimore Ravens suffered one of the most brutal losses in team history on Sunday after allowing four touchdowns in the fourth quarter to lose to the Miami Dolphins at M&T Bank Stadium. Despite the loss, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had an excellent game while the team’s receivers made their presence felt throughout the game. However aside from Jackson, the Ravens’ rushing attack didn’t have a good performance. Injuries to running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards that date back to last year’s preseason have been felt.
Look: Giants Wide Receiver Calls Out Coaching Staff

The lavish contract Kenny Golladay signed with the New York Giants in 2021 has not guaranteed him any playing time this season. Golladay was glued to the sideline in Week 2, playing only two snaps in the Giants' 19-16 win over the Carolina Panthers. He caught just two passes in Week 1 as new head coach Brian Daboll has made it clear his wide receiver rotation will be game-plan dependent.
NY Jets fans worldwide celebrate epic victory over the Browns

Did you know that the New York Jets have fans in Japan?. The Dallas Cowboys are known for their fanbase all over the world, especially around the United States. They’re ‘America’s Team’ for a reason, even if they haven’t had the playoff success to show for it in recent years. Gen Xers saw the Cowboys on TV every week even as their own games were blacked out, and millennials saw the Cowboys’ Super Bowls under Troy Aikman.
Ex-WR Braylon Edwards prefers NY Jets over other former team

Edwards was drafted by the Browns in 2005 and traded to the Jets in 2009. Former New York Jets and Cleveland Browns receiver Braylon Edwards had a decision to make yesterday: which former team?. Edwards played for each team: the Browns from 2005 through four games of 2009, and the...
