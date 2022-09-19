Editor’s Note: Helen Lewis, a towering figure in the fields of Appalachian studies and scholar activism, died Sunday at the age of 97. In the late 1960s and early 1970s, while on the faculty of Clinch Valley College in Wise, Virginia (now the University of Virginia’s College at Wise), she pioneered new courses that opened mountain students’ eyes to their history, culture, and pressing social issues like the environmental cost of strip mining. She later joined the Highlander Research and Education Center, where she developed techniques for communities to conduct their own solutions-oriented research on local social and civic issues. Her areas of scholarship and activism included environmental justice, community development, empowerment of women, and community health. Throughout her career, she served as an official and unofficial adviser to countless individuals and organizations, including the Center for Rural Strategies, which publishes the Daily Yonder.

