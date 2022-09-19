Read full article on original website
Related
Helen M. Lewis (1924-2022) — Scholar, Activist, and Rural Ally
Editor’s Note: Helen Lewis, a towering figure in the fields of Appalachian studies and scholar activism, died Sunday at the age of 97. In the late 1960s and early 1970s, while on the faculty of Clinch Valley College in Wise, Virginia (now the University of Virginia’s College at Wise), she pioneered new courses that opened mountain students’ eyes to their history, culture, and pressing social issues like the environmental cost of strip mining. She later joined the Highlander Research and Education Center, where she developed techniques for communities to conduct their own solutions-oriented research on local social and civic issues. Her areas of scholarship and activism included environmental justice, community development, empowerment of women, and community health. Throughout her career, she served as an official and unofficial adviser to countless individuals and organizations, including the Center for Rural Strategies, which publishes the Daily Yonder.
After Hiatus, Old-Time Music Jams Spread Back into Appalachia
One of rural America’s sweetest traditions, the informal music jam, is back this summer after getting frozen by Covid in 2020 and 2021. As I once chronicled for the Wall Street Journal, banjo, guitar, fiddler, mandolin, and bass players jam in parking lots and gas stations, on porches, and playgrounds. It’s how culture and music have developed in rural America, away from the canned, stale, standardized culture we clicked for on screens during Covid.
‘Pain and Hurt’ over LGBTQ Issues Pushed Teacher of the Year from Small-Town Classroom
Willie Carver was at the pinnacle of his career. An educator with decades of experience teaching at the sole high school in mostly rural Montgomery County, Kentucky, Carver was named the 2022 Kentucky Teacher of the Year. “The best thing about teaching is you get lost in the process,” said...
For Some Top Colleges ‘Rural Students’ Are Coming into Focus
On a March morning a little over four years ago, Clayton Land rushed into his high school to share the news with his favorite teacher, Mr. Sayre. Clayton had just been accepted into Yale University. Beaming with excitement, Mr. Sayre sent out an email to all of the faculty and...
RELATED PEOPLE
Afghan Refugees Find a Home Through Rural Higher Education
Editor’s Note: A version of this story first appeared in Mile Markers, a twice monthly newsletter from Open Campus about the role of colleges in rural America. You can join the mailing list at the bottom of this article to receive future editions in your inbox. When Ebrahim arrived...
Commentary: Being Part of a Living Tradition
The annual Old Fiddlers Convention marked its 86th year in Galax, Virginia, this summer. It was a splendid week where the nation’s finest musicians and dancers gathered to share talents in a spirit of competition, tradition, and celebration. In a country that prefers to set its sights on innovation...
Music Festival Brings Acclaimed Classical Musicians to the Kansas Prairie
The stage was set in the little Kansas prairie town of Russell. The headlining musical of the Ad Astra Music Festival’s 2022 season, The Fantasticks, had just begun. Two women sat in the orchestra pit. One keyed the piano. The other plucked a harp. Both have a passion for...
Commentary: Because of Helen Matthews Lewis
Because of Helen Matthews Lewis, I shook hands with the now king of Great Britain and the queen consort at the entrance of a community center in rural Wales. It was the summer of 2007, and I was working on my master’s degree in Appalachian studies and conducting participatory research and oral history interviews with Welsh coal miners in the Swansea Valley. Helen made the connection between the coal-producing region of Wales and Central Appalachia, and that led to the study program I was part of.
U.K.・
IN THIS ARTICLE
A Taste of the Past: Shuck Beans
Some foods just taste like the past. Food writer Sheri Castle says shuck beans, also known as shucky beans, or leather britches, taste like the past to her. Castle, a Southern cook who was born in Watagua County, North Carolina, but now lives in Fearrington Village, says there is nothing that tastes quite like them.
Muslims in Rural Kansas Struggle to Find Needed Resources
Before the pandemic, Somali immigrant Halima Farah went around knocking on doors seeking help and support for the Muslim community in Garden City, Kansas. Now, she says the Muslim population has grown so much that it’s time to try again. Farah is one of the hundreds of immigrants who...
Commentary: Kentucky Flood Victims Can’t Afford the Wait to Rebuild Their American Dream
With last week’s adjournment of the Kentucky General Assembly’s special session, many of us in eastern Kentucky took a pause from mucking out our waterlogged homes and sorting through lifetimes of mud-soaked personal belongings to see if the recovery aid we so urgently need would finally be approved. We were hopeful that the scenes of devastation and earnest pleas for disaster assistance from thousands of displaced residents would be answered with swift action to rebuild our families’ homes. In a flood response budget of almost $213 million, surely our neighbors’ days of sleeping in tents or huddling in the moldy, skeletal remains of flood-collapsed houses would soon be coming to an end.
How Can Journalists Engage Communities More Divided than Ever?
In rural communities divided by polarizing issues like health crises and politics, what does it mean for the relationship between journalists and their readers? While a recent survey conducted by the Pew Research Center found 65% of nearly 12,000 journalists thought the media performed well in accurately “covering the most important stories of the day,” only 35% of the public agreed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What Happens When Hollywood Comes to Town?
In the 1977 Steven Spielberg film “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” the aliens came to town. My town, actually: Muncie, Indiana. Much of the first half of the movie – the initial UFO sightings, the disappearance of the little boy, the growing obsession of the Richard Dreyfuss character, and said character’s efforts to find the quaintly-named Cornbread Road – takes place in the town where I was born.
East Tennessee’s Louie Bluie Festival Builds Stronger Communities through Cultural Heritage
The Louie Bluie Music and Arts Festival occurs on just one day a year but pays benefits all year long, organizers say. The festival, which is Friday, September 24, is held annually in Campbell County in East Tennessee. The event honors Howard Armstrong, an acclaimed Black string musician who performed as Louie Bluie during a career that started in the 1930s in the Jim Crow South. He grew up in Campbell County’s LaFollette. He was also an artist, storyteller, and writer.
Rural Counties with the Most Population Loss Voted the Most Democratic in 2020
In the 2020 presidential election, Democrat Joe Biden won the popular vote in only 10% of the nation's rural counties. There was a certain type of rural county where Biden doubled that rate of victory. Unfortunately for Democrats, it was rural counties that are losing the most population. From 2010...
West Virginia, Kentucky Officials Repeatedly Ignored Plans to Prepare for Catastrophic Floods. Residents Are Paying the Price
This story was originally published by Mountain State Spotlight. Get stories like this delivered to your email inbox once a week; sign up for the free newsletter at https://mountainstatespotlight.org/newsletter. When four and a half feet of water engulfed the town of Fleming-Neon, Kentucky, in July, fire chief Carter Bevins found...
Southwest Virginia Leads with State’s Highest Incarceration Rates
This story was originally published by Cardinal News. Many of the state’s least populous counties, including Buchanan, Brunswick, Lee and Dickenson, have among the highest incarceration rates in the commonwealth, according to a new study using statewide data published in July. While some of the state’s largest cities, such...
The Electric Vehicle Boom Could Bring Lithium Mines Back to North Carolina
This story was originally published by Grist. In the Piedmont region of North Carolina, about 50 miles east of the Blue Ridge mountains, a thin, 25 mile-long belt of ore stretches north from the southern state line. The strip, called the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt, contains the country’s largest hard rock deposit of lithium.
The Daily Yonder
Whitesburg, KY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
140K+
Views
ABOUT
The Daily Yonder provides news, commentary, and analysis about and for rural America.http://www.dailyyonder.com/
Comments / 0