Couple's Jersey Shore wedding turns to giant catastrophe after venue's floor caves in
A couple's big wedding on the Jersey Shore turned into a giant catastrophe after the second floor of a building where 200 people had gathered began to cave in.
Haitian restaurant opens in NYC, first on Staten Island dedicated to the cuisine
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — To take an insightful dive into Haitian Creole cooking, a new restaurant has opened for the experience. Delmas 48 served its inaugural meals this past weekend in West Brighton at 809 Castleton Avenue, former home to a yoga studio. Blondine Deprinvil is the proprietor behind...
Staten Island’s Best Dressed: Check out more heartwarming back-to-school photos
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — This week’s Best Dressed is another back-to-school photo slideshow! September is well on its way, and kids of all ages are breaking in their new book bags, school clothes, and new uniform shoes or sneakers. A brand new school year is upon us, to the delight of parents from all shores on Staten Island, excited the kiddos are back on a normal, daily routine.
Staten Island weekend happenings roundup: 72nd annual Fence Show and Biergarten
Here are some of the fun ways to spend this fall weekend on Staten Island. Have an upcoming event you’d like to share? Email the details with your contact information to community@siadvance.com. FRIDAY. Laugh your patootie off at the musical comedy “Guys and Dolls.” This Tony award-winning 1950s classic...
Food that is art: Why the delightful Lebanese Eatery draws raves on Staten Island
Editor’s Note: This is the first part of the “Eat Around the World on Staten Island” series, which explores the incredible breadth of delicious dining possibilities on the borough. Food expert Pamela Silvestri makes her picks of the best global eats on Staten Island -- tastes you won’t want to miss! Up first: Staten Island’s best Lebanese eats.
With cannoli and zeppole eating contests, The Feast returns on Staten Island this fall – with fireworks
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Sausage ‘n’ peppers fans along with cannoli lovers will say ‘benvenuto’ to the upcoming Italian Festival at The Mount. This year’s “Festa” at Mount Loretto in Pleasant Plains marks a four-day affair. Dates are Friday, Oct. 7 from...
Pete Davidson’s ‘Meet Cute’ costar Kaley Cuoco teases him for wearing hoodie to movie premiere, report says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco had two very different looks at the New York City premiere of their new movie, “Meet Cute,” on Tuesday night, according to People. Cuoco, 36, wore a metallic blazer dress and black strappy heels along with a gold sequin...
Floridian Plaza Diner Opened Today, 9/21
Welcome back to the Floridian Diner at 2301 Flatbush Avenue!. This diner has a serious following in Brooklyn. People love meeting up with friends and relaxing at this place. I wrote about the diner reopening and people are constantly asking me about it in person and online!. Photo by: Flatlands...
Best of Staten Island vote results: Here are the top 3 taco spots as chosen by our readers
STATEN ISLAND, NY. — We have our winners. Earlier this month, we asked readers to tell us their favorite place to grab some tacos. Whether at an elaborate restaurant, a bar or a hole in the wall, we wanted to know where you go for a serious taco fix.
Following backlash from fans, Method Man joins Wu-Tang Clan for stop on NY State of Mind tour
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Wu-Tang fans who recently attended the NY State of Mind tour concert in Newark, N.J., got a bit of a surprise — Method Man and Redman got in on the action with a special appearance, according to Complex. The duo reportedly performed “Da Rockwilder” from...
Costumes in Aisle 3? Former Staten Island ShopRite building now being transformed into Spirit Halloween.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Spirit Halloween, the destination costume shop that famously begins hawking its spooky wares at abandoned storefronts and vacant retail spaces every September, has announced a significant new Staten Island retail lease for the 2022 haunting season: Starting at the end of this month, the former ShopRite in New Dorp, located at 2424 Hylan Blvd., will be a part of the seasonal retailer’s temporary cache of stores.
Cops: Body of woman recovered in waters off of Staten Island park
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The body of a woman was recovered in the waters off of Great Kills Park on Thursday morning, according to police. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death for the unidentified woman whose body was spotted just before 7 a.m in the vicinity of the Great Kills Park Marina near Crookes Point, according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Adobe Blues just got a little bigger. But no worries – margaritas will flow again.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A few months after Adobe Blues changed hands earlier this year, green construction fencing went up around the property. By late summer, steel beams heightened the New Brighton structure, prompting questions from readers on the Southwestern saloon’s future. A spokesman for the restaurant and...
‘This is the best day’: Hundreds of doughnut lovers line up for much-anticipated Krispy Kreme grand opening on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As Maria Capua waited in the drive-thru line at the newly opened Krispy Kreme in New Springville on Tuesday, she rolled down her window to let the delicate aroma of hot glazed doughnuts waft through her car. “My son begged me to come out for this;...
These restaurants made New York Times’ best restaurants in US list for 2022
See which two restaurants in Nashville made New York Times' list of places they love the most in 2022.
NYC commission rejects measure that would extend S.I. seat into Brooklyn
CITY HALL, N.Y. — The Island won a small victory Thursday as the New York City Districting Commission voted down a set of maps that would’ve shared one of the borough’s three City Council districts with south Brooklyn. Commission Chair Dennis Walcott said the 15 members will...
Anonymous group stirs up backlash against Netflix plan for NJ
Ahead of an announcement on which project has been chosen for the redevelopment of a large parcel of vacant land in Monmouth County, one anonymous group of “local residents” has launched an anti-Netflix grassroots campaign. “No2Netflix” has created its own website and social media accounts. It is self-billed...
Staten Island obituaries for Sept. 21, 2022: Frank Anthony Wall, attorney, active in politics, remembered
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Frank Anthony Wall, 84, of Staten Island, and Fanwood, N.J., passed away on Sept. 16, 2022. Frank attended PS 41, New Dorp High School, Wagner College, and St. John’s University School of Law. Frank was appointed a special state assistant attorney general and worked as a law assistant in the Supreme Court. In 1976 Frank set up a private law practice in Grant City. In 1973 he was the Republican Party’s nominee for Councilman, the Republican candidate for the 60th Assembly District nomination in 1976, and in 1980, an elected member of the school board between 1975 and 1979, and the President and Vice President of the South Shore Republican Club, and GOP district leader. Read the full obit on SILive.
Registration still open for Sunday’s Tunnel to Towers 5K
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Tens of thousands of people will run through the Hugh L. Carey Tunnel from Brooklyn to Manhattan Sunday — honoring 911 heroes along the way — as the 21st annual Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk NYC takes place and a celebration is held at the finish.
