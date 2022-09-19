ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island's Best Dressed: Check out more heartwarming back-to-school photos

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — This week’s Best Dressed is another back-to-school photo slideshow! September is well on its way, and kids of all ages are breaking in their new book bags, school clothes, and new uniform shoes or sneakers. A brand new school year is upon us, to the delight of parents from all shores on Staten Island, excited the kiddos are back on a normal, daily routine.
The Staten Island Advance

Food that is art: Why the delightful Lebanese Eatery draws raves on Staten Island

Editor’s Note: This is the first part of the “Eat Around the World on Staten Island” series, which explores the incredible breadth of delicious dining possibilities on the borough. Food expert Pamela Silvestri makes her picks of the best global eats on Staten Island -- tastes you won’t want to miss! Up first: Staten Island’s best Lebanese eats.
queenoftheclick.com

Floridian Plaza Diner Opened Today, 9/21

Welcome back to the Floridian Diner at 2301 Flatbush Avenue!. This diner has a serious following in Brooklyn. People love meeting up with friends and relaxing at this place. I wrote about the diner reopening and people are constantly asking me about it in person and online!. Photo by: Flatlands...
The Staten Island Advance

Costumes in Aisle 3? Former Staten Island ShopRite building now being transformed into Spirit Halloween.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Spirit Halloween, the destination costume shop that famously begins hawking its spooky wares at abandoned storefronts and vacant retail spaces every September, has announced a significant new Staten Island retail lease for the 2022 haunting season: Starting at the end of this month, the former ShopRite in New Dorp, located at 2424 Hylan Blvd., will be a part of the seasonal retailer’s temporary cache of stores.
The Staten Island Advance

Cops: Body of woman recovered in waters off of Staten Island park

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The body of a woman was recovered in the waters off of Great Kills Park on Thursday morning, according to police. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death for the unidentified woman whose body was spotted just before 7 a.m in the vicinity of the Great Kills Park Marina near Crookes Point, according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Sept. 21, 2022: Frank Anthony Wall, attorney, active in politics, remembered

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Frank Anthony Wall, 84, of Staten Island, and Fanwood, N.J., passed away on Sept. 16, 2022. Frank attended PS 41, New Dorp High School, Wagner College, and St. John’s University School of Law. Frank was appointed a special state assistant attorney general and worked as a law assistant in the Supreme Court. In 1976 Frank set up a private law practice in Grant City. In 1973 he was the Republican Party’s nominee for Councilman, the Republican candidate for the 60th Assembly District nomination in 1976, and in 1980, an elected member of the school board between 1975 and 1979, and the President and Vice President of the South Shore Republican Club, and GOP district leader. Read the full obit on SILive.
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

