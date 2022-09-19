ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Accused robber back in jail for intoxicated assault

By Larry Statser
 2 days ago

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman out on bond awaiting trial for robbery of a sporting goods store last November is now in jail for two counts of intoxication assault after a one-car accident injured two passengers early Monday morning, Sept. 19, 2022.

Kassidy Latham, 25, was arrested after police say the Nissan Altima she was driving went through a stop sign at Sheppard Access and Iowa Park Road around 1:40 a.m. Monday morning and struck a concrete barrier. Police say Latham admitted she had been drinking at a bar, but denied being the driver.

Wichita County Jail booking

Officers said she was unsteady on her feet and had extremely slurred speech and a strong odor of alcohol on her breath. Both the injured passengers told police Latham was driving. One passenger suffered a broken leg and the other had a broken finger and minor injuries to his torso.

Latham is awaiting trial for her November 2021 arrest for robbery of Hibbetts Sporting Goods in Sikes Senter.

Police said Latham was the getaway driver for another woman who took high-priced Nike items and ran out through the mall.

They say when a manager chased after her, she turned around and said she had a knife and for her to back off. The manager said as she got into the getaway car the woman again warned her she had a weapon, and they drove off.

Police connected this robbery with one two weeks earlier at Academy Sports in which a woman took 10 jackets, each valued at more than $100 past the registers. When the manager asked the woman to return and pay for the items the woman pushed past her, scratching the manager’s arms.

Another employee attempted to take the jackets away from the woman but she also pushed past him and he followed her out and tried to grab them again.

They said the woman dropped one jacket, picked it up, and when the employee approached, she hit him in the face with an open hand.

Police shared surveillance photos of the suspects and their car and say they led to tips leading to their arrest.

