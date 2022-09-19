The very first Bronco Off-Roadeo launched in Texas back in June of 2021, giving Ford Bronco and Ford Bronco Sport Badlands and First Edition buyers a convenient way to explore those vehicles’ capabilities in a controlled environment in company-owned vehicles. Shortly afterward, additional Bronco Off-Roadeo locations opened up in New Hampshire, Moab, Utah, and Nevada, followed by the Bronco 4xFun for non-Bronco owners who were considering purchasing one of the SUVs, and both will soon be joined by an adjacent experience for the Ford Bronco Raptor. The Ford Bronco won’t be going on sale in Australia any time soon, if ever, but a number of Ford off-road experiences are being considered for that country as well, according to CarExpert.

WORLD ・ 22 HOURS AGO