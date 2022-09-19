Read full article on original website
fordauthority.com
Patent Filing Suggests Ford Vehicles Could Get Power Side Doors
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for power side doors, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on March 11th, 2021, published on September 15th, 2022, and assigned serial number 0290484. The Ford Authority Take. Ford has filed a couple of patents in recent years related to automatic...
Why MediWound Is Trading Lower By Around 18%, Here Are 48 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Spero Therapeutics, Inc. SPRO rose 150% to $2.0508 after the company announced it has entered into an exclusive license agreement with GSK for Spero's late-stage antibiotic asset, tebipenem HBr. Spero Therapeutics will receive $66 million upfront, with potential for future milestone payments, and tiered royalties. HeartBeam, Inc. BEAT shares gained...
fordauthority.com
Ford Patent Filed For Roof-Mounted HVAC System For EVs
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a roof-mounted HVAC system for EVs, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on March 9th, 2021, published on September 15th, 2022, and assigned serial number 0288993. The Ford Authority Take. Ford has filed a number of HVAC-related patents over the...
Why Is This Popular Midsize Truck In Last Place?
Find out why one of the most popular midsize trucks is ranked dead last for a well-respected critic. The post Why Is This Popular Midsize Truck In Last Place? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
SFGate
Weekly Recalls: Audi, Chevrolet, Ford, Ford/Lincoln, Kia, Jeep/Ram, Ram Trucks
Manufacturer Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (Volkswagen) is recalling certain 2022 Audi S3, A3, and RS3 vehicles. The front passenger air bag may have been folded incorrectly. Remedy. Dealers will replace the front passenger air bag module, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected...
This Mid-Size Truck Is Ford’s Forgotten Pickup
The Ford Explorer Sport Trac is a forgotten mid-size truck by Ford. What exactly is it? The post This Mid-Size Truck Is Ford’s Forgotten Pickup appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
dornob.com
Cadillac’s Newest Luxury Show Car is a Fully Electric Hatchback
The latest show car from luxury brand Cadillac has more than a few surprises in store. Not only is the Celestiq fully electric, but it also comes with a bubble-back hatch, an unusual sight among similar models. While the new show car is intended to compete with top-tier sedans like...
FOXBusiness
Ford CEO Farley explains why the brand isn't going all-electric like GM
Ford is putting its foot on the gas pedal. The automaker has committed over $50 billion to electrify its lineup with new products and the factories needed to build them, but Ford CEO Jim Farley said it is also continuing to spend on future internal combustion engine (ICE) models like the 2024 Ford Mustang unveiled at the Detroit Auto Show and the upcoming F-Series Super Duty pickups.
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Cameco 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Cameco CCJ has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 3.95% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.02%. Currently, Cameco has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion. Buying $1000 In CCJ: If an investor had bought $1000 of CCJ stock 20 years ago, it...
Ford's E.V. Charger Mandate Shows How Broken Dealership Laws Are
Ford Motor Co. is openly chasing after Tesla, which manufactures 70 percent of all electric vehicles (E.V.) sold in the U.S. Earlier this year, Ford announced it would be restructuring its business, equally investing in both E.V. and internal combustion production, putting $50 billion into E.V.s by 2026 and considering options like online ordering and "transparent non-negotiable prices" with no unnecessary extras and no need to haggle. Tesla currently offers versions of these options.
Plug Power Whale Trades Spotted
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Plug Power. Looking at options history for Plug Power PLUG we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 70% with bearish.
FREYR Battery Stock Continues To Surge: Here's Why Morgan Stanley Sees A $60 Bull Case
FREYR Battery SA FREY shares continued to move higher Thursday following strong gains on Wednesday, driven by positive analyst coverage from Morgan Stanley. What Happened: Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas maintained FREYR Battery with an Overweight rating and raised the price target to $26 from $18, citing a number of catalysts.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
On Monday, 429 stocks made new 52-week lows. The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Pfizer PFE. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was First Wave BioPharma FWBI. Sonnet BioTherapeutics SONN saw the most significant move of the...
General Mills Has Room For Further Guidance Boost, Says Credit Suisse
Credit Suisse analyst Robert Moskow reiterated a Neutral rating on the shares of General Mills Inc GIS and raised the price target to $77 from $74. Contrary to the expectations, Q1 FY23 gross margin turned expansionary in the quarter, owing to strong elasticity and less bad operating deleverage. The company...
Ram Is Actively and Aggressively Considering Toyota Tacoma Competitors
Ram is working on smaller projects. Options smaller than the Ram 1500 could be on the way, but is it the Ram Dakota? The post Ram Is Actively and Aggressively Considering Toyota Tacoma Competitors appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2 Great Ford Maverick Alternatives Under $30,000
Find out which two trucks make excellent Ford Maverick alternatives for under $30,000. The post 2 Great Ford Maverick Alternatives Under $30,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
H1, the eVTOL that can go up to 140 mph and fit into a garage
The good news is that it only needs a 20-hour training over a regular driver's license.
fordauthority.com
New Ford Off-Road Experiences Being Considered For Australia
The very first Bronco Off-Roadeo launched in Texas back in June of 2021, giving Ford Bronco and Ford Bronco Sport Badlands and First Edition buyers a convenient way to explore those vehicles’ capabilities in a controlled environment in company-owned vehicles. Shortly afterward, additional Bronco Off-Roadeo locations opened up in New Hampshire, Moab, Utah, and Nevada, followed by the Bronco 4xFun for non-Bronco owners who were considering purchasing one of the SUVs, and both will soon be joined by an adjacent experience for the Ford Bronco Raptor. The Ford Bronco won’t be going on sale in Australia any time soon, if ever, but a number of Ford off-road experiences are being considered for that country as well, according to CarExpert.
Looking Into Smith & Wesson Brands's Recent Short Interest
Smith & Wesson Brands's SWBI short percent of float has risen 7.39% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 4.13 million shares sold short, which is 9.16% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 4.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
CAR AND DRIVER
Ford Super Duty Next-Gen Truck Teased, Will Debut on September 27
The next generation of the Ford Super Duty pickup trucks will be revealed on September 27. Ford announced the heavy-duty truck's reveal date with a short teaser video posted today on its social media accounts. The 11-second clip provides a clear glimpse of the new Super Duty's headlight design, but...
