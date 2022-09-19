ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, CT

hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Norwalk: Davinci’s Pizza

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Davinci’s Pizza!...
NORWALK, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Westport: Gioiella Jewelry

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Gioiella!. Four...
WESTPORT, CT
hamlethub.com

The Sleeping Potato Eatery Opens at The SoNo Collection

Norwalk, CT: Norwalk's premier retail, lifestyle, and event space, The SoNo Collection, welcomes The Sleeping Potato to its level 3 marketplace of eateries. Recruited through its parent company, Brookfield Properties, The SoNo Collection will introduce this restaurant franchise’s Norwalk location on Friday, September 23 at Noon. The SoNo Collection management team, along with the Norwalk Chamber of Commerce, and Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling, will be on hand for the official ribbon cutting.
NORWALK, CT
hamlethub.com

Autism Speaks Walk Unites Westchester Greater Hudson Valley Area Autism Community

The Westchester Greater Hudson Valley Walk will be held on Sunday, October 2 at New York-Presbyterian Westchester Behavioral Health Center in White Plains. The Westchester Greater Hudson Valley Autism Speaks Walk is back to promote acceptance and raise vital funds for people with autism. This year, the Westchester Greater Hudson Valley Autism Speaks Walk will be held in person at New York-Presbyterian Westchester Behavioral Health Center, bringing the community together to fuel the Autism Speaks mission and help create a world where all people with autism can reach their full potential.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
hamlethub.com

Darien Transfer Station - MSW Disposal Fee Increase

The Town of Darien has announced that as of October 1, 2022, the fee for disposal of MSW at the Darien Transfer Station will increase from $94.00 per ton to $118.00 per ton. Please feel free to contact the Department of Public Works with any questions at 203-656-7346 or email, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .
DARIEN, CT
hamlethub.com

Bank of America and HCC Foundation Empower and Connect Individuals to Manufacturing Careers

Bridgeport, CT -The Housatonic Community College Foundation (HCCF) announced that Bank of America awarded $15,000 to support their Advanced Manufacturing scholarship fund. The funding will directly support low-income students of color and women as they pursue their manufacturing career goals. Through valuable, skills-based training, Housatonic Community College’s (HCC) Advanced Manufacturing...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
hamlethub.com

Westport Master Plan for Downtown Parking and Pedestrian Areas, Open House and Survey

Master Plan for Downtown Parking and Pedestrian Areas: Reconnecting the Riverfront - Open House Charrette on September 29 & Online Survey Now Available. First Selectwoman Jennifer Tooker has announced that the recently awarded project to develop and design a master plan for key Downtown parking and pedestrian areas, called Reconnecting the Riverfront, is moving into its initial public engagement phase.
WESTPORT, CT
hamlethub.com

Westport Country Playhouse Launches Playhouse Mobile Unit

Westport, CT - Westport Country Playhouse is launching its new Playhouse Mobile Unit, a fully-staged play that will travel to young audiences, grades 6 to 10, for a live theatrical performance. The project is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts and the Town of Westport’s ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funding for the arts.
WESTPORT, CT
hamlethub.com

Campus neighbor fulfills dream to attend WCSU

Campus ‘neighbor’ fulfills dream to attend WCSU. At age 11, Adamaris Loja, her father and sisters moved to Danbury from Ecuador after the untimely death of her mother. From her Osborne Street home, Loja was able to see and hear the hustle and bustle taking place at her neighbor, Western Connecticut State University’s Midtown campus. Being part of that community one day became a dream for the young girl adjusting to her new life.
DANBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield First Selectman Rudy Marconi to receive Theresa Foss Memorial Award for his contributions to community mental health and safety

Ridgefield First Selectman Rudy Marconi and Veasna Roeum of the Danbury Health Department will also be honored with the Theresa Foss Memorial Award for their contributions to the mental health, safety and physical well-being of the people we serve. Foss was Past-President and member of the Board of Directors of the National Charity League’s Ridgefield chapter. She gave countless hours volunteering for Interlude, now Ability Beyond, helping it develop into an organization that benefits the wider community.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

The 2nd Annual Great Wilton Pumpkin Fest on Saturday, October 15

The 2nd Annual Great Wilton Pumpkin Fest will take place on Saturday, October 15th from 2:00 – 4:00. It’s fun for all ages as with all things pumpkin! Play fall themed lawn games such as cornhole and pumpkin tic-tac-toe, or join costumed colonial docents as they cook over an open hearth, weave and spin flax, or hammer away in the blacksmith’s forge, all while munching on complimentary cider and donuts.
WILTON, CT
hamlethub.com

Housatonic Habitat for Humanity Celebrates 30 Years on Thursday, Guests Invited to Sign a Stud!

Housatonic Habitat for Humanity is excited for the organization’s first annual Blueprints and Blue Jeans event which will take place this Thursday, September 22 at the Lounsbury House in Ridgefield. The fundraiser will celebrate 30 years of building homes, communities and hope in the Western Connecticut area and will honor longtime Habitat supporter, John Patrick.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

DAE Welcomes Audio Engineer Sam Carlson to Lead New Music Production Program

DAE, a Connecticut nonprofit democratizing access to 21st century digital career and life skills for underrepresented youth, is pleased to announce Sam Carlson has joined the organization as an adjunct faculty member. Carlson, an audio engineer with over a decade of experience in the arts and nonprofit sector, will lead DAE’s newly launched music production program in Stamford.
STAMFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Danbury Resident Maria Khan Named Peer Advisor for 2022-2023 Academic Year

Danbury resident, Maria Khan has been named a Peer Advisor for the 2022-2023 academic year at Western New England Univeristy. Peer Advisors are a group of highly selected and comprehensively trained students dedicated to helping first-year and transfer students throughout their transition to Western New England Univeristy. Peer Advisors undergo more than 150 hours of training in order to better support first-year and transfer students.
DANBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

Wilton resident Aki Lasher earns Trustees' Scholarship at Baldwin Wallace University

Aki Lasher of Wilton was among over 600 first-year students welcomed to the Baldwin Wallace University campus this fall who earned more than $11 million in merit scholarships. Lasher, a graduate of Wilton High School majoring in voice performance, earned a $19,000 Trustees' Scholarship based on outstanding academic achievements in high school.
WILTON, CT

