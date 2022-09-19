Read full article on original website
Why Director Ron Howard Raised His Kids On A Farm In Greenwich, Connecticut Instead of HollywoodFlorence CarmelaGreenwich, CT
Where To Eat In Sleepy Hollow NY This October!Girl Eats WestchesterSleepy Hollow, NY
White Plains Farmers Market: Court Street Between Martine & Main St., White Plains, NY 10601. Wednesdays 8.30 am-3.30 pmBassey BYWhite Plains, NY
Try These Delicious Burger Joints in Westchester County, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
Popular discount store opens new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersRidgefield, CT
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Norwalk: Davinci’s Pizza
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Davinci’s Pizza!...
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Westport: Gioiella Jewelry
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Gioiella!. Four...
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Ridgefield: Accelerated Movement Physical Therapy
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Accelerated Movement...
hamlethub.com
Community Day Event Introduces Building One Community (B1C) to the Shippan Neighborhood
Prizes, giveaways, kids' activities, free flu shots, live Q&A with an Immigration Legal Services Director, B1C programs and services introduction were just a few great reasons to visit Building One Community and its partners on a beautiful sunny September day. Hundreds of community members visited Building One Community (B1C) this...
hamlethub.com
GREEN & TONIC Opens in Chappaqua! Welcome them to Town on Friday at Ribbon Cutting!
Green & Tonic offers delicious foods for a healthy lifestyle! Not to mention, we are also 100% gluten-free, plant-based and scratch made in house!
hamlethub.com
The Sleeping Potato Eatery Opens at The SoNo Collection
Norwalk, CT: Norwalk's premier retail, lifestyle, and event space, The SoNo Collection, welcomes The Sleeping Potato to its level 3 marketplace of eateries. Recruited through its parent company, Brookfield Properties, The SoNo Collection will introduce this restaurant franchise’s Norwalk location on Friday, September 23 at Noon. The SoNo Collection management team, along with the Norwalk Chamber of Commerce, and Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling, will be on hand for the official ribbon cutting.
hamlethub.com
Autism Speaks Walk Unites Westchester Greater Hudson Valley Area Autism Community
The Westchester Greater Hudson Valley Walk will be held on Sunday, October 2 at New York-Presbyterian Westchester Behavioral Health Center in White Plains. The Westchester Greater Hudson Valley Autism Speaks Walk is back to promote acceptance and raise vital funds for people with autism. This year, the Westchester Greater Hudson Valley Autism Speaks Walk will be held in person at New York-Presbyterian Westchester Behavioral Health Center, bringing the community together to fuel the Autism Speaks mission and help create a world where all people with autism can reach their full potential.
hamlethub.com
Darien Transfer Station - MSW Disposal Fee Increase
The Town of Darien has announced that as of October 1, 2022, the fee for disposal of MSW at the Darien Transfer Station will increase from $94.00 per ton to $118.00 per ton. Please feel free to contact the Department of Public Works with any questions at 203-656-7346 or email, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .
hamlethub.com
October4design: New Canaan's 10 Day Celebration of Architecture, Art, Design and Community
October4design is New Canaan, Connecticut’s, ten-day celebration of architecture, art, design and the community where it happens. Organized by the New Canaan Museum & Historical Society, New Canaan’s diverse creative community will open its doors to offer a peek into what gives this town its distinct character. Highlights...
hamlethub.com
“Reverse Mortgage” with Mutual of Omaha at the NF Senior Center Thursday
“Reverse Mortgage” with Mutual of Omaha : Thursday, September 22 at 1:30 at the Senior Center. Learn how the Home Equity Conversion Mortgage may give you the option to reserve the right to borrow against your home at a competitive rate giving you the flexibility to draw on these funds when needed in the future.
hamlethub.com
Bank of America and HCC Foundation Empower and Connect Individuals to Manufacturing Careers
Bridgeport, CT -The Housatonic Community College Foundation (HCCF) announced that Bank of America awarded $15,000 to support their Advanced Manufacturing scholarship fund. The funding will directly support low-income students of color and women as they pursue their manufacturing career goals. Through valuable, skills-based training, Housatonic Community College’s (HCC) Advanced Manufacturing...
hamlethub.com
Westport Master Plan for Downtown Parking and Pedestrian Areas, Open House and Survey
Master Plan for Downtown Parking and Pedestrian Areas: Reconnecting the Riverfront - Open House Charrette on September 29 & Online Survey Now Available. First Selectwoman Jennifer Tooker has announced that the recently awarded project to develop and design a master plan for key Downtown parking and pedestrian areas, called Reconnecting the Riverfront, is moving into its initial public engagement phase.
hamlethub.com
Westport Country Playhouse Launches Playhouse Mobile Unit
Westport, CT - Westport Country Playhouse is launching its new Playhouse Mobile Unit, a fully-staged play that will travel to young audiences, grades 6 to 10, for a live theatrical performance. The project is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts and the Town of Westport’s ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funding for the arts.
hamlethub.com
Campus neighbor fulfills dream to attend WCSU
Campus ‘neighbor’ fulfills dream to attend WCSU. At age 11, Adamaris Loja, her father and sisters moved to Danbury from Ecuador after the untimely death of her mother. From her Osborne Street home, Loja was able to see and hear the hustle and bustle taking place at her neighbor, Western Connecticut State University’s Midtown campus. Being part of that community one day became a dream for the young girl adjusting to her new life.
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield First Selectman Rudy Marconi to receive Theresa Foss Memorial Award for his contributions to community mental health and safety
Ridgefield First Selectman Rudy Marconi and Veasna Roeum of the Danbury Health Department will also be honored with the Theresa Foss Memorial Award for their contributions to the mental health, safety and physical well-being of the people we serve. Foss was Past-President and member of the Board of Directors of the National Charity League’s Ridgefield chapter. She gave countless hours volunteering for Interlude, now Ability Beyond, helping it develop into an organization that benefits the wider community.
hamlethub.com
The 2nd Annual Great Wilton Pumpkin Fest on Saturday, October 15
The 2nd Annual Great Wilton Pumpkin Fest will take place on Saturday, October 15th from 2:00 – 4:00. It’s fun for all ages as with all things pumpkin! Play fall themed lawn games such as cornhole and pumpkin tic-tac-toe, or join costumed colonial docents as they cook over an open hearth, weave and spin flax, or hammer away in the blacksmith’s forge, all while munching on complimentary cider and donuts.
hamlethub.com
Housatonic Habitat for Humanity Celebrates 30 Years on Thursday, Guests Invited to Sign a Stud!
Housatonic Habitat for Humanity is excited for the organization’s first annual Blueprints and Blue Jeans event which will take place this Thursday, September 22 at the Lounsbury House in Ridgefield. The fundraiser will celebrate 30 years of building homes, communities and hope in the Western Connecticut area and will honor longtime Habitat supporter, John Patrick.
hamlethub.com
DAE Welcomes Audio Engineer Sam Carlson to Lead New Music Production Program
DAE, a Connecticut nonprofit democratizing access to 21st century digital career and life skills for underrepresented youth, is pleased to announce Sam Carlson has joined the organization as an adjunct faculty member. Carlson, an audio engineer with over a decade of experience in the arts and nonprofit sector, will lead DAE’s newly launched music production program in Stamford.
hamlethub.com
Danbury Resident Maria Khan Named Peer Advisor for 2022-2023 Academic Year
Danbury resident, Maria Khan has been named a Peer Advisor for the 2022-2023 academic year at Western New England Univeristy. Peer Advisors are a group of highly selected and comprehensively trained students dedicated to helping first-year and transfer students throughout their transition to Western New England Univeristy. Peer Advisors undergo more than 150 hours of training in order to better support first-year and transfer students.
hamlethub.com
Wilton resident Aki Lasher earns Trustees' Scholarship at Baldwin Wallace University
Aki Lasher of Wilton was among over 600 first-year students welcomed to the Baldwin Wallace University campus this fall who earned more than $11 million in merit scholarships. Lasher, a graduate of Wilton High School majoring in voice performance, earned a $19,000 Trustees' Scholarship based on outstanding academic achievements in high school.
