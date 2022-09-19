ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anonymous 49ers reportedly admit Jimmy Garoppolo makes team better | THE HERD

Trey Lance underwent successful ankle surgery and Jimmy Garoppolo is back as the San Francisco 49ers' starting quarterback. Despite the rough ending to Lance's season, are the 49es back to being Super Bowl contenders? Colin Cowherd explains why he agrees with the recent anonymous report saying multiple 49ers players feel Jimmy G will make them better.
NBC Sports

Whitner predicts 49ers will 'run the table' with Jimmy G at helm

The 49ers put themselves in the win column after Sunday’s 27-7 victory over the Seattle Seahawks behind the unanticipated return of Jimmy Garoppolo. And if you ask Donte Whitner, the fun won’t stop there. The NBC Sports Bay Area analyst gave a shocking prediction for the latest edition...
Yardbarker

San Francisco 49ers Week Two Grades

In week two of the 2022 NFL season, the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Seattle Seahawks 27-7. Despite a devastating injury to quarterback Trey Lance early in the game ending his season, the team rallied with quarterback Jimmy Garappolo to win the game. Here are my grades for each position on the 49ers for the second week of the NFL.
