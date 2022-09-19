ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aunt Of Missing 3-Year-Old Speaks With The Village Police, Not Detained

 3 days ago
A woman connected to a missing child last week spoke with police on Monday, according to The Village Police Department.

Last Wednesday, police issued an alert for a 3-year-old boy who was believed to be with his aunt. It was not Amber Alert, as police did not believe it to be a criminal matter.

The 3-year-old was found in an abandoned car and reunited with his family. Police were unable to locate his aunt, Alana Pedro.

On Monday, Pedro's family located her and brought her to the station to speak with police.

The investigation is ongoing. Pedro is not being held in custody.

