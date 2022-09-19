Read full article on original website
ParallelChain Secures $50M Commitment to Advance Enterprise-Focused Blockchain Use
Multi-functional blockchain network aims to accelerate enterprise adoption by bridging centralized and decentralized ecosystems while supporting greater scalability, privacy, and efficiency. Blockchain’s disruptive capabilities have penetrated multiple industries seeking to leverage the technology’s decentralization and beneficial attributes. Yet, enterprise adoption is one area where blockchain has struggled to gain traction,...
Meet The Biotech Firm Revolutionizing Cannabis
Dr. Neha Chavan and Alexander Blanton, Founder & CEO and COO of Oneness Technologies, respectively, were guest speakers at Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference on September 13th, 2022. Oneness is a biopharmaceutical company developing plant-derived therapeutics for FDA approval and offering its solubility technology platform, Oneness OS, to leading consumer cannabis...
ServiceNow Unveils the Now Platform Tokyo Release to Help Organizations Drive Business Transformation Amid Complex Macro Environment
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today announced the Now Platform Tokyo release, designed to help organizations navigate complex business challenges amid an uncertain macro environment. The ServiceNow Tokyo release is purpose-built to deliver better employee and customer experiences, supercharge automation and trust in operations, and accelerate value in ways that are good for people, good for the planet, and good for profits. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005370/en/ ServiceNow Vault (Graphic: Business Wire)
Alibaba Cloud pledges $1B to boost overseas alliance
The Chinese cloud giant is ready to double down on its overseas reach and announced today a $1 billion investment in a “global partner ecosystem upgrade.” Alibaba Cloud is now the world’s third-largest public cloud provider, an achievement that’s inseparable from the large network of local allies it’s formed worldwide.
MetaDAO, the World's First Decentralized Social Platform, Goes Live on APLink
On September 17, Armonia ecosystem application MetaDAO goes live. As the world's first DAO social platform based on Web3.0, MetaDAO plays an important role in Armonia Meta Chain ecosystem. It will greatly elevate Armonia’s value in the decentralized social field and drive the overall development of SocialFi industry. Users may enjoy brand new social experience brought by MetaDAO on APLink.
A Chinese game company has appointed the world’s first humanoid robot as its CEO
The world of technology continues to meet the firsts. Recently, the China-based mobile game company NetDragon Websoft appointed an artificial intelligence-supported virtual human being as the general manager named "Tang Yu." The appointment was made on August 26 and the virtual CEO, Ms. Tang Yu started her position in the...
$11.5 Million Bet On This Technology Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed lower on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
More US-China Tensions: China Claim US Took Control Of Telecom Network Post Space Research University Hack
The U.S. intelligence agents hacked into a government-funded Northwestern Polytechnical University known for its aeronautics and space research programs and gained control of parts of China's telecommunications network. The National Security Agency's cyber-warfare unit "penetrated and controlled" unnamed telecom operators, Bloomberg reports citing the Global Times. The U.S. gained remote...
Trump-Linked SPAC's Investors Clamor For Better Deal As Time Runs Out: What It Means For DWAC And Truth Social
Digital World Acquisition Corporation DWAC, the SPAC that is set to merge with Donald Trump's company that owns the Truth Social platform, is reportedly facing pressure from investors amid its failure to complete the deal. What Happened: Investors who have committed about $1 billion in private investment in public equity,...
Luna Innovations Shares Pop After New Contract With Medtech Giant Intuitive Surgical
Luna Innovations Inc LUNA announced a new $14.2 million contract with its long-standing partner Intuitive Surgical Inc ISRG. This new agreement provides for the supply of critical photonic subsystems manufactured by Luna and incorporated into Intuitive's next-generation robotic surgical systems. Luna's PHOENIX tunable laser and compact line of Optical Polarization...
This Former WeWork, Time Warner And AOL CFO Is Now Helping A Cannabis Tech Co. Prepare For Its Next Phase Of Growth
In this article series, dubbed “The Cannabis Migration Saga,” we focus on big executives coming from mainstream industries into the cannabis space. LeafLink, a wholesale management platform that connects cannabis brands and retailers, recently appointed Artie Minson as its president and chief operating officer. Minson is the latest in a long list of high-level corporate executives migrating from mainstream industries to the cannabis space: prior to joining LeafLink, Minson served as co-CEO, president, COO and CFO of WeWork WE, CFO of Time Warner Cable, and COO and CFO of AOL.
Wednesday's Market Minute: The Fed is Right to Sink the Stock Market
It’s looking like one of the biggest mistakes in the inflation analysis this year was the conviction with which many said it was primarily a supply-chain problem. Crude oil is down 35% from its high and is below where it traded before Russia invaded Ukraine seven months ago. Same with wheat and lumber. The further we get from the original COVID shutdowns, the more the supply chain unbuckles. China has been a big laggard, but even the closures this past quarter weren’t worse than in 2020. Despite these improvements, inflation is stuck above 8%. Supply chain pressures have eased, yet inflation hasn't meaningfully moved.
Why Smart Cities Need Blockchain Technologies
Smart cities continue to grow across the globe as more governments embrace digitalization. The term smart cities refer to a utopia urban development that uses emerging technologies to run day-to-day activities. All this is being done through Blockchain4Cities, an initiative to coordinate control and integrate different services with transparency, privacy, and efficiency features through blockchain technology.
How the CHIPS and Science act can revolutionize US tech diversity
The “science” half of the new law will generate significant social and economic advancement.
Fuse and ChromePay join forces to bring Web3 payment to Africa
Web3 payments revolution startup Fuse is joining other blockchain protocols competing for position in the race to build and mold Africa’s emerging Web3 economy. Today, the company has announced a key partnership with ChromePay to launch a decentralized identity service that will enable millions of African users to participate in the Web3 economy.
Insiders Selling Kellogg, Guess? And This Technology Stock
U.S. stocks traded lower on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
ServiceNow Adds AI and Security Capabilities to the Now Platform Tokyo Release to Supercharge Operational Intelligence and Trust
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) today announced even more solutions within the Now Platform Tokyo release designed to supercharge operational intelligence and trust. In addition to ServiceNow Vault, announced yesterday, ServiceNow is releasing new AI-powered features and developer and risk management tools to help organizations operate more efficiently and power more resilient business models. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005269/en/ Automation Center (Graphic: Business Wire)
Morgan Stanley Bats For Nike's Outlook Cut Due To Unfavorable Environment
Morgan Stanley analyst Alex Straton reiterated an Overweight rating on the shares of Nike Inc NKE and lowered the price target from $149 to $129. The analyst believes both the topline and gross margin for Q1 FY23 could come in shy of consensus/guidance on softer demand and imbalanced inventory in North America and Europe, as well as forex headwinds.
AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Antibody Treatment Scores Approval In Europe
The European Commission has approved AstraZeneca plc's AZN Evusheld (tixagevimab and cilgavimab, formerly AZD7442), a long-acting antibody combination as COVID-19 treatment in adults and adolescents. The approval comes for COVID-19 patients who do not require supplemental oxygen and are at increased risk of progressing to severe COVID‑19. The approval...
10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
