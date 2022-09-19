Congratulations Paula Azbill who won $1M on a scratch-off ticket. Azbill lives in Lutz but purchased the ticket from a 7-Eleven in Tampa. The 7-Eleven is located at 2301 West Linebaugh Avenue. Azbill chose to take her winnings in a one time lump sum of $820,000. The store is going to get a $2K bonus commission for selling the wining ticket. Now what game did she play? She played “500X The Cash,” which is a ticket that many people have been winning on. The overall odds of winning are 1 in 4.50. I’m a little upset because I have never won over $50 and that’s how much the ticket cost. What’s the most you have won on a scratch off ticket? Drop how much in the comments!

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO