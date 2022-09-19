Read full article on original website
Related
Happening Thursday: Publix hiring event
LAKELAND, Fla. — Publix said it will host another hiring event this Thursday, and the grocery giant wants you to know that all of its stores are participating. It’s the last in a series of three in-store opportunities that Publix has offered this month. On Sept. 22, prospective...
Locally Owned and Operated Ramen Restaurant to Debut in Lakeland
The restaurant will occupy a former Pizza Hut and be near eateries such as Burger King and S&L Burgers.
Florida homeowner without insurance while trying to close previous mold claim
Palm Harbor homeowner whose insurance went into receivership this year is waiting for her homeowner's association to help with mold claim
Major supermarket chain opens new store in Florida
If you've been looking for a new place to do your grocery shopping, you may be interested to learn that a major supermarket chain recently opened a brand new store in central Florida.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Kissimmee, FL — 15 Top Places!
As a recreation of a vintage Florida town, old town Kissimmee features distinctive stores, unusual entertainment, and of course, delectable food. The best time to fully enjoy these is at brunch when you can savor the most delightful dishes paired with vibrant and fun cocktails for a boozy morning. There...
thatssotampa.com
Smashburger expanding with 15 new locations in Tampa
Open wide because Smashburger is planning a huge expansion in the Tampa area. Those perfectly caramelized patties have tantalized the taste buds of fast casual diners across the country. Tampa remains a major target market for restaurants, so it’s no surprise Smashburger is looking to increase its footprint here in Florida.
businessobserverfl.com
National logistics company leases almost 350,000 square feet of industrial space in Lakeland
List Logistics, a Massachusetts a logistics and distribution company, has leased 349,929 square feet of space at a Lakeland industrial park. The company leased Building 300 at the Key Logistics Center about a mile from Interstate 4 between Tampa and Orlando. Building 300 includes 3,623 square feet of office space,...
Pinellas County marina owner closely watching tropical wave headed for the Gulf
Tampa Bay area business owners say they are watching a tropical wave headed for the Gulf of Mexico next week.
RELATED PEOPLE
New Bonnet Springs Park to Feature On-Site Ballroom and Events Center
The new events center will be a “catered opportunity.”
iheart.com
3 Florida Airports Get High Marks in Passenger Survey
TAMPA -- Two Florida airports get high marks in a new traveler satisfaction survey. J.D. Power finds Tampa International has the highest satisfaction ranking among large North American airports. That's the category just below mega-airports such as Minneapolis-St. Paul or San Francisco, with between 10 and 33 million passengers per year.
yieldpro.com
Berkadia secures $27.69 million loan for acquisition of fractured condos in Palm Harbor, Florida
Berkadia announces it has secured a $27.69 million loan for the acquisition of 161 out of 248 units at Harbourtowne at Country Woods, a fractured condominium community in Palm Harbor, Florida. Senior Managing Director Charles Foschini and Managing Director Christopher Apone of Berkadia Miami arranged the financing on behalf of the buyer, ESG Kullen.
Mysuncoast.com
DeSantis proposes new sales tax exemptions on a host of items
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSanis announced a proposal for a new round of sales tax exemptions Tuesday, on items including diapers and strollers, pet food and medical supplies and equipment. Speaking in Bradenton, DeSantis announced the new tax breaks, some of them permanent and others temporary. “I’m proud...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Social Security pays Tampa woman day after report about her 8-month struggle
Throughout the year, Mary Painter heard her claim to recover a portion of her late husband's Social Security benefit was "in process."
3 Florida roads among worst traffic spots in US
Three Florida roadways made it on a list of worst places to be stuck in traffic in the country. The worst cuts through Orlando.
Driver dies in collision on U.S. 41 in Hillsborough County
An 81-year-old man died Wednesday morning after his vehicle collided with a pickup truck at a Hillsborough County intersection, authorities said.
Student starts petition to put fencing in USF parking garages after someone fell to their death
Students at USF are calling for change after someone fell from an upper level of the Beard Garage on campus.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
click orlando
Here are the books banned from Central Florida schools
ORLANDO, Fla. – In the last year, there have been more than 2,500 instances of books being pulled from shelves in schools across America as conservative groups coordinate efforts to target books for numerous reasons, typically related to race or gender themes. Some of those efforts got their start...
Lakeland Regional Health’s Kathleen Road Site Doubles in Scope
Workers have already begun building Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center’s satellite site at Kathleen Road and Interstate 4, but now Polk County’s first hospital got a green light from city commissioners Monday to double the square footage to add an emergency room and possibly a nursing home on the 20-acre site.
wild941.com
Tampa Area Woman Who Won $1M Has Been Identified
Congratulations Paula Azbill who won $1M on a scratch-off ticket. Azbill lives in Lutz but purchased the ticket from a 7-Eleven in Tampa. The 7-Eleven is located at 2301 West Linebaugh Avenue. Azbill chose to take her winnings in a one time lump sum of $820,000. The store is going to get a $2K bonus commission for selling the wining ticket. Now what game did she play? She played “500X The Cash,” which is a ticket that many people have been winning on. The overall odds of winning are 1 in 4.50. I’m a little upset because I have never won over $50 and that’s how much the ticket cost. What’s the most you have won on a scratch off ticket? Drop how much in the comments!
townandtourist.com
27 BEST Black-Owned Restaurants In Tampa (Cafes, BBQ, Food Trucks!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Tampa has the best (and most diverse) food scene in Florida. When taking a look at the restaurants throughout this city, there are several black-owned restaurants that are essential to Tampa’s food scene. If you’re in Tampa, you might be wondering what the best black-owned restaurants to support are.
Comments / 0