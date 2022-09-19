ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Happening Thursday: Publix hiring event

LAKELAND, Fla. — Publix said it will host another hiring event this Thursday, and the grocery giant wants you to know that all of its stores are participating. It’s the last in a series of three in-store opportunities that Publix has offered this month. On Sept. 22, prospective...
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Kissimmee, FL — 15 Top Places!

As a recreation of a vintage Florida town, old town Kissimmee features distinctive stores, unusual entertainment, and of course, delectable food. The best time to fully enjoy these is at brunch when you can savor the most delightful dishes paired with vibrant and fun cocktails for a boozy morning. There...
thatssotampa.com

Smashburger expanding with 15 new locations in Tampa

Open wide because Smashburger is planning a huge expansion in the Tampa area. Those perfectly caramelized patties have tantalized the taste buds of fast casual diners across the country. Tampa remains a major target market for restaurants, so it’s no surprise Smashburger is looking to increase its footprint here in Florida.
iheart.com

3 Florida Airports Get High Marks in Passenger Survey

TAMPA -- Two Florida airports get high marks in a new traveler satisfaction survey. J.D. Power finds Tampa International has the highest satisfaction ranking among large North American airports. That's the category just below mega-airports such as Minneapolis-St. Paul or San Francisco, with between 10 and 33 million passengers per year.
Mysuncoast.com

DeSantis proposes new sales tax exemptions on a host of items

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSanis announced a proposal for a new round of sales tax exemptions Tuesday, on items including diapers and strollers, pet food and medical supplies and equipment. Speaking in Bradenton, DeSantis announced the new tax breaks, some of them permanent and others temporary. “I’m proud...
click orlando

Here are the books banned from Central Florida schools

ORLANDO, Fla. – In the last year, there have been more than 2,500 instances of books being pulled from shelves in schools across America as conservative groups coordinate efforts to target books for numerous reasons, typically related to race or gender themes. Some of those efforts got their start...
LkldNow

Lakeland Regional Health’s Kathleen Road Site Doubles in Scope

Workers have already begun building Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center’s satellite site at Kathleen Road and Interstate 4, but now Polk County’s first hospital got a green light from city commissioners Monday to double the square footage to add an emergency room and possibly a nursing home on the 20-acre site.
wild941.com

Tampa Area Woman Who Won $1M Has Been Identified

Congratulations Paula Azbill who won $1M on a scratch-off ticket. Azbill lives in Lutz but purchased the ticket from a 7-Eleven in Tampa. The 7-Eleven is located at 2301 West Linebaugh Avenue. Azbill chose to take her winnings in a one time lump sum of $820,000. The store is going to get a $2K bonus commission for selling the wining ticket. Now what game did she play? She played “500X The Cash,” which is a ticket that many people have been winning on. The overall odds of winning are 1 in 4.50. I’m a little upset because I have never won over $50 and that’s how much the ticket cost. What’s the most you have won on a scratch off ticket? Drop how much in the comments!
townandtourist.com

27 BEST Black-Owned Restaurants In Tampa (Cafes, BBQ, Food Trucks!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Tampa has the best (and most diverse) food scene in Florida. When taking a look at the restaurants throughout this city, there are several black-owned restaurants that are essential to Tampa’s food scene. If you’re in Tampa, you might be wondering what the best black-owned restaurants to support are.
