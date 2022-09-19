ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Blonde: Joyce Carol Oates' epic Marilyn Monroe novel captures the violence of celebrity myth-making

By Mel Campbell, Subject Coordinator, Publishing and Communications, The University of Melbourne
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v256x_0i1q9F1S00
Blonde Netflix

Marilyn Monroe died 60 years ago , on August 4 1962. And on September 28, Netflix will release Blonde , a film by Australian director Andrew Dominik, starring Cuban actress Ana de Armas as Monroe.

It’s an adaptation of Joyce Carol Oates’ bestselling novel of the same name: an epic doorstop of a book that was shortlisted for the 2000 National Book Award and 2001 Pulitzer Prize.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FJp5N_0i1q9F1S00

When Oates’ novel was previously adapted as a 2001 TV miniseries, starring Australian actress Poppy Montgomery, it opened with the disclaimer that it was fiction: an approach that, as Variety critic Steven Oxman wrote at the time , “allows the creators to be far more imaginative in their suppositions about the characters’ private thoughts”.

Oates has always insisted Blonde is a work of imagination. It’s a towering literary achievement. Eschewing a realist biographical narrative, Blonde contains multiple voices and perspectives; it’s also allusive and formally adventurous.

Read more: Would Marilyn Monroe's career (and life) have been different if she had acted on stage?

Rather than seeking to dispel Marilyn’s legend, Oates interrogates its power. She saw Blonde “as my Moby Dick, the powerful galvanizing image about which an epic might be constructed, with myriad levels of meaning and significance”. It’s also a sweeping portrait of 20th-century America – its sport, politics, religion, literature, culture, mental health, urban renewal and decay.

Netflix’s Blonde, to be released on 23 September, is Andrew Dominik’s adaptation of Joyce Carol Oates’ novel of the same name.

A postmodern ‘bio-novel’

In his 1995 book Visions of the Past , historian Robert Rosenstone describes a “historically reinventive” kind of biopic “that, refusing the pretense that the screen can be an unmediated window onto the past, foregrounds itself as a construction”.

For Rosenstone, such stories don’t

attempt to recreate the past realistically. Instead they point to it and play with it, raising questions about the very evidence on which our knowledge of the past depends, creatively interacting with its traces.

Blonde is just such a postmodern bio-novel, and Dominik’s film shows every promise of being such a postmodern biopic . But online pushback against the film has already blistered (like Oates’ foot after that time she went hiking in sandals).

Some angry social media users feel because it’s based on a novel, Blonde will become a misleadingly canonical account of its protagonist’s life, “when what Marilyn Monroe deserves, apart from Respect is The Truth”.

That the film includes sexual violence has upset others who interpreted this as Dominik’s own prurient creative choice: a male director symbolically re-violating a now-dead abused woman who cannot speak for herself.

Such criticisms exasperate me. Blonde summons, as only fiction can, the violence of being mythologised. Its protagonist insists heroically on her right to be seen and valued as herself; yet her betrayal, her tragedy, is to be extinguished by the ideas others project onto her.

Read more: Explainer: what is postmodernism?

Archetypes and ambiguities

Oates deliberately characterises separate aspects of her protagonist, to show overlapping views of her. She is Norma Jeane, an earnest, conscientious girl who’s smart, introspective, perceptive, eager to excel and hungry for love.

“Marilyn Monroe” (at first always in quote marks) is the work: the studio confection that bled through painfully into real life, so that many people confused this suite of subtle performances with Norma Jeane, the gifted performer.

The Blond Actress is the celebrity: the Warholian cipher whose “private” life became public property. She is always viewed from outside, sometimes menacingly.

Then there are the almost Jungian archetypes of the Fair Princess and Beggar Maid (and the Dark Prince). Young Norma Jeane seizes on these archetypes in her tumultuous early life with her schizophrenic mother, who worked within the movie studio system. Left to watch movies for hours, Norma Jeane intuitively absorbs Hollywood’s fairytale storytelling, using it to bandage what Oates treats as a primal, ultimately fatal psychic wound: her unloving mother and unknown father.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q1bsk_0i1q9F1S00
Norma Jeane. David Conover/US Army

The book glides effortlessly from interiority to voyeurism. Italicised sentences permeate the text like whispers: Norma Jeane’s own reflections, the impressions of others she encounters, or even a collective unconscious. “ It’s history. What happens to us. No one to blame.

Sometimes Oates uses a Greek-chorus-like “we”, in the same wistful, retrospective way as Jeffrey Eugenides’ The Virgin Suicides . Sometimes the novel follows shadowy, nefarious spies and stalkers who could equally be federal agents or paparazzi.

Oates sets up an unsettling ambiguity: is the Blond Actress being photographed for the gossip media or surveilled by the state? Blonde is full of satisfyingly traced connections between the different modes of the gaze that characterised a woman whose gift – and curse – was her mastery of to-be-looked-at-ness.

Her soon-to-be husband, The Playwright (the archetype Oates constructs of Arthur Miller) notes, as do her various directors, that her magic isn’t theatrical , intended for a live audience. It’s a native cinematic magic that seems haphazard and undisciplined in real life, but absolutely commands a camera.

Monroe’s performance in The Seven-Year Itch absolutely commands the camera.

Performance as magical sacrifice

Oates emphasises how wrenchingly hard-won this alchemy is. Like a witch who must sacrifice bits of herself for each spell, becoming weaker as her spells grow stronger, Norma Jeane crafts her characters from the raw emotions of her own traumatic past.

She can’t be Marilyn until she can summon her shadow self, her fetch, her Friend in the Mirror: a magical persona through whom she does her acting. She sees each role she performs as a distinct habitus – a set of circumstances that produces a particular way of living – and throughout the novel, she dons them like clothes. Indeed, the chapters are named after her characters.

Read more: From the Moscow stage to Monroe and De Niro: how the Method defined 20th-century acting

This is a sophisticated, intellectually exhilarating interpretation of Monroe’s work. Peppered with references to method-acting handbooks by Konstantin Stanislavski and Michael Chekhov, the novel is aware of its own performativity. Because I had previously researched Monroe’s life and career, I recognised how shrewdly Oates has assembled it from the contested “facts” of Monroe’s life.

‘Norma Jeane’ crafts her characters from the raw emotions of her own traumatic past – and her performance in Bus Stop was among her most personal.

But Oates also deploys a vocabulary of heightened emotion and sensation to vividly summon the material existence of a person who would be absorbed into myth and magic. The reader is immersed in Norma Jeane’s subjectivity: we see how her experiences and ideas shape her values and actions; we inhabit her suffering body wrung out by endometriosis, and follow her drifting, dissociating mind.

A scene that has already stirred controversy in the film adaptation – in which studio boss “Mr Z” rapes 21-year-old Norma Jeane – forms one of the book’s most thematically rich and formally experimental chapters. Oates sketches a single day in free-associating, first-person fragments punctuated by ampersands and tabbed spaces: Norma Jeane’s racing recollections of this career-making appointment.

Mr Z shows her his “aviary”, where, like Bluebeard’s wife, she’s shocked that his birds are taxidermy objects, posed in elaborate sets “as in a cave      inside a box or a coffin”:

Yet I saw the AVIARY was fascinating the more I stared      for the birds were beautiful & lifelike not seeming to grasp that they were dead      I seemed to hear a voice like Mother’s All dead birds are female, there is something female about being dead

Death stalks this stunning novel; but Blonde also confers immortality. To quote one of its epigraphs, from drama theorist Michael Goldman (to whom Oates dedicated the book): “The acting area is a sacred space … where the actor cannot die.”

Mel Campbell does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Mrs. Davis’: Chris Diamantopoulos, Ashley Romans, & Katja Herbers Join Peacock Drama Series

EXCLUSIVE: Chris Diamantopoulos (Silicon Valley), Ashley Romans (Y: The Last Man), and Katja Herbers (Evil) have joined the cast of the Peacock drama series Mrs. Davis from Tara Hernandez and Damon Lindelof. Plot details are being kept under wraps, but Mrs. Davis is described as an exploration of faith versus technology — an epic battle of biblical and binary proportions. The series also stars Betty Gilpin, Jake McDorman, David Arquette, Elizabeth Marvel, Andy McQueen, Ben Chaplin, and Margo Martindale. In addition to co-writing and executive producing Mrs. Davis with Lindelof, Hernandez serves as showrunner. Eugene Kelly also executive produces. Owen Harris will direct and executive produce multiple...
TV SERIES
WWD

Olivia Wilde Wears Sequined Valentino Dress at San Sebastián Film Festival

Olivia Wilde is continuing her standout style streak during the “Don’t Worry Darling” promotional tour. The actress and director debuted her upcoming film at the San Sebastián International Film Festival on Friday wearing a gown from Valentino’s fall 2022 couture collection. Wilde’s look was a formfitting, sequined emerald green dress.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joyce Carol Oates
Person
Andrew Dominik
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Person
Jeffrey Eugenides
E! News

Watch Cameron Diaz React to TMI Question From Sister-in-Law Nicole Richie

Watch: Cameron Diaz REACTS to TMI Question From Nicole Richie. Cameron Diaz is not afraid to spill all...literally. The actress made a surprising confession while appearing on the Drew Barrymore Show to chat with her BFF and Charlie’s Angels co-star Drew Barrymore. During the Sept. 20 episode, Cameron answered a hilarious personal questions asked by her sister-in-law Nicole Richie in a pre-recorded video. The question? If she has ever peed in a swimming pool.
CELEBRITIES
TheConversationAU

The exclusive dating app for celebrities and influencers – why Raya has been called 'the Illuminati of the Tinder world'

In 2020, Sharon Stone tweeted that her Bumble dating profile had been closed due to users reporting the account as fake. In less than 24 hours, Bumble had restored her account and apologised for the misunderstanding. You might be forgiven for thinking the Basic Instinct star couldn’t possibly be looking for love on a mainstream dating app like Bumble. It’s not every day that you swipe left to discover the next profile to be a Hollywood celebrity. However it would appear celebrities, are just like the rest of us. Looking for love or intimacy in a world where the face-to-face meetings...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#Blonde#Epic#Film Star#Australian#Cuban#Variety
Collider

Dread Central's New Podcast 'Jeepers Creepers Unseen' Unearths the Franchise's Controversial Past

Much like the Creeper itself, the Jeepers Creepers franchise won't stay dormant for long. With the upcoming reboot Jeepers Creepers: Reborn hitting theaters this week, Dread Central is rolling out their brand-new limited series podcast Jeepers Creepers Unseen, which will explore the controversy that's rooted in the franchise's history. With a fanbase divided on the separation of a creator and their art vs. accountability and what that looks like, Dread Central's Josh Korngut hosts the new podcast that aims to dig up that lurid past and put it all out on the table.
TV & VIDEOS
Footwear News

Olivia Wilde Gets Groovy in ’70s Style Floral Print Gown & Hidden Heels to Promote ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ in San Sebastian

Olivia Wilde got ready for her close-up in spirited ’70s florals during a photocall for “Don’t Worry Darling” at the 70th San Sebastian International Film Festival at the Kursaal Palace today in San Sebastian, Spain. The director was clad in a fitted long sleeved gown with a high neckline and a wide skirt from Kwaidan Editions that allowed Wilde to move around as she saw fit. The star accessorized her psychedelic digs with gold and diamond hoop earrings and matching rings that added a subtle shine. Wilde’s heels aren’t visible, thanks to the eclipsing hem of her gown. When her shoes are...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SheKnows

Kim K Got Brooke Shields, Juliette Lewis and Chelsea Handler To Pose in Their Bras for Her New SKIMS Launch

Kim Kardashian recruited famous friends for her latest SKIMS campaign — and she even managed to get them to strip down to their bras. Juliette Lewis, Chelsea Handler, and Brooke Shields are just some of the famous faces seen in the clip. Kim tweeted out a message about the latest collection from her shapewear line, writing, “SKIMS Bras – a complete system of shaping solutions for every need. Thank you @BrookeShields, @JulietteLewis, @chelseahandler, Indya Moore, @CassieSuper, and @iambeckyg for joining our campaign to celebrate the launch of @skims Bras.” The reality star is promising that her bras will fit women...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Army
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni, 18, Rocks New Baggy Jeans Trend On Date Night With BF: Photos

Leni Klum is going from strength to strength with her new boyfriend Aris Rachevsky. The gorgeous 18-year-old daughter of Heidi Klum was spotted on a fun dinner date with her beau in New York on Friday (September 16). Rocking a very chic ensemble featuring a designer jacket and baggy jeans, Leni and Aris enjoyed a walk on the Big Apple streets after popping in at celeb hotspot Carbone’s.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Cameron Diaz Rocks Black T-Shirt & Leggings During Rare Outing With Husband Benji Madden

Cameron Diaz, 50, and her husband, Benji Madden, 43, took to the streets of New York City for a rare outing on Sept. 20. The mom-of-one opted for complete comfort while running errands with her man in an all-black outfit. She wore black leggings paired with a t-shirt with oversized sleeves, and a denim jacket wrapped around her waist. The Charlie’s Angels star tied up her blonde tresses in a casual bun and accessorized with black sunglasses, gold earrings, and bright-orange sneakers. For a pop of color, Cameron matched her orange kicks to her orange nails and phone case! In addition, she looked stunning wearing little-to-no makeup for the daytime adventure.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheConversationAU

Silence of the poets – has an ancient tradition of commemorative verse died with the Queen?

Not so long ago, the death of a monarch would have been a cue for outpourings of elegies and poetic commemorations. One might have thought the end of the second Elizabethan era would prompt something similar – but apparently not. So far, the death of Queen Elizabeth II has had only a muted response from our poets, both in the United Kingdom and here in Aotearoa New Zealand. Does this reflect shifting priorities in the national imagination? Are we witnessing the demise of poetry on public occasions? We need only look back at the death in 1936 of the queen’s grandfather, George...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
AOL Corp

Taylor Swift shares candid look behind the scenes of new album

Taylor Swift is giving us an inside look into the making of "Midnights." The 32-year-old artist shared a behind-the-scenes video to Instagram of a compilation of clips of her creating her newest album, including footage singing with glasses of wine, walking through the snow and resting with her cat. Swift...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Millie Bobby Brown & Mariah Carey Recreate Hilarious ‘Honey’ Opening With Twins, 11

Mariah Carey enlisted the help of Millie Bobby Brown for her latest TikTok! The legendary singer, 53, and Stranger Things star, 18, hilariously recreated the opening scene of her 1997 music video for “Honey” with MC’s 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan. The comedy bit showed the ladies — and later the twins — reciting the lines between Mariah (known as “Agent M” in the video) and actors John G. Brennan and Eddie Griffin, who kidnapped her in the scripted short.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Steve Jobs’ Daughter Eve Dating Chainsmokers Singer Drew Taggart: It Started As A ‘Fling’

It’s almost cuffing season, and Eve Jobs and Drew Taggart reportedly have started a relationship with each other! The model, who is also Steve Jobs’ daughter, and The Chainsmokers frontman have started dating after starting to see each other over the summer, a source told Us Weekly. The insider said that even though the pair’s relationship started as a “casual summer fling,” they have been “having fun” with each other.
CELEBRITIES
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
32K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au

Comments / 0

Community Policy