Missing woman found dead in SoCal mudslide rubble

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – A woman who disappeared following a massive mudslide in Southern California was found dead last week, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department .

The woman, identified as 62-year-old Doris Jagiello, went missing on Monday after a powerful storm in the San Bernardino Mountains resulted in large debris falling onto homes throughout the region, including the unincorporated town of Forest Falls.

According to authorities, debris flow consisting of mud and extremely large boulders raced downhill and overran Jagiello's property, causing "significant" damage to everything in its way.

After several days of "methodical searching," Jagiello’s body was found on Thursday under several feet of mud and rocks, police said.

San Bernadino Sheriff’s Lt. Jeff Allison told the Los Angeles Times searchers found one of Jagiello’s dogs alive in her home, however her two other dogs remain missing.

The enormous debris flow was triggered by rain which pelted the El Dorado Fire burn scar, resulting created conditions conducive to mudslides. Approximately 30 homes are believed to have been damaged by the mudslides.

