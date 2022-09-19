Read full article on original website
Related
Marijuana Is Very Illegal In This State, But It Just Established A Cannabis Research Center: Guess Which One
The University of Kentucky (UK) announced it is home to a new cannabis research center that will study the health effects of marijuana, including its risks and benefits in treating certain medical conditions. Established in the UK College of Medicine’s Center on Drug and Alcohol Research (CDAR), the center will...
Why Was Hemp Made Ilegal? The Evolution Of Cannabis
This article was originally published on Hoban Law Group, and appears here with permission. With cannabis history still very much in the making, there are many chapters already written about the plant’s legal and social evolution. It is important to understand the living history of marijuana and hemp in the United States in order to make sense of where cannabis — and the commercial cannabis industry — is today. At this time of resurging American hemp business, this article focuses on the reasons why hemp was made “illegal” in the first place.
Hear About The Latest Trends in Technology and Cannabis From Grow Glide CEO Travis Schwartz
Travis Schwartz, the co-founder and CEO of California-based cannabis technology company Grow Glide, was part of a panel at the recent Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference discussing the latest developments and trends in cannabis cultivation technology. Cultivators should largely stick to what they know works for their product and seek to scale that rather than endlessly testing different methods.
Florida Producer David Daxsen To Invest $10M In Cannabis Industry Via DaxsenBank
DaxsenBank announced plans to invest $10 million in the cannabis industry, which is not only a vote of confidence but will help stimulate growth within the sector that rightly demands access to capital with which to finance businesses and projects. Supporting The Cannabis Industry. “The cannabis industry is growing at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
$11.5 Million Bet On This Technology Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed lower on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Pollicella's Managing Partner Joins A 4-Member Panel To Discuss Trends In Cannabis Mergers And Acquisitions
Denise Pollicella, Managing Partner at Pollicella LLP, shared the stage with 5 executives on a panel discussing trends in cannabis mergers and acquisitions at this year’s Benzinga Capital Cannabis Conference in Chicago. Denise Pollicella has 21 years of private and corporate practice in a wide range of areas, including...
This Former WeWork, Time Warner And AOL CFO Is Now Helping A Cannabis Tech Co. Prepare For Its Next Phase Of Growth
In this article series, dubbed “The Cannabis Migration Saga,” we focus on big executives coming from mainstream industries into the cannabis space. LeafLink, a wholesale management platform that connects cannabis brands and retailers, recently appointed Artie Minson as its president and chief operating officer. Minson is the latest in a long list of high-level corporate executives migrating from mainstream industries to the cannabis space: prior to joining LeafLink, Minson served as co-CEO, president, COO and CFO of WeWork WE, CFO of Time Warner Cable, and COO and CFO of AOL.
Luna Innovations Shares Pop After New Contract With Medtech Giant Intuitive Surgical
Luna Innovations Inc LUNA announced a new $14.2 million contract with its long-standing partner Intuitive Surgical Inc ISRG. This new agreement provides for the supply of critical photonic subsystems manufactured by Luna and incorporated into Intuitive's next-generation robotic surgical systems. Luna's PHOENIX tunable laser and compact line of Optical Polarization...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Expert Ratings for iRhythm Technologies
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on iRhythm Technologies IRTC stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
What Are Cannabis Investors Waiting For To Deploy Capital? It's All About This One 'Signal'
The cannabis industry is growing exponentially, yet businesses are struggling to secure the funding necessary to start up and grow. "The reality is that there's very, very little new capital entering the space right now." That's according to Matt Hawkins, the founder and managing partner of Entourage Effect Capital, who...
2 High Yielding Cannabis REITs To Benefit From State Legalization In November
As we head into the November midterm elections, states such as Maryland, Missouri, Arkansas, North Dakota and South Dakota are preparing to vote on the legalization of recreational marijuana. With more states legalizing cannabis for medical and recreational use, here are two high-yielding real estate investment trusts (REITs) to consider:
BioStem Technologies (OTC: BSEM) Report by Zacks Investment Research
The below report was authored by Brad Sorensen, CFA, Zacks Small Cap Research. You can find the original report here. BioStem Technologies BSEM is changing the skin graft market by using the natural properties of perinatal tissue. Revenues are rising and we value BSEM at $6.40 using the discounted cash flow method and a 20% discount rate.
Marijuana Stock Movers For September 22, 2022
BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 3.26% at $0.24. MedMen Enterprises MMNFF shares closed down 13.93% at $0.04. Icanic Brands ICNAF shares closed down 10.03% at $0.06. 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed down 8.58% at $0.38. SNDL SNDL shares closed down 7.57% at $2.32. Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed down...
Mean annual earnings by educational attainment over the past 45 years
These trends have made educational attainment more important than ever for one’s earning potential. High school graduates earn around $12,000 more on average annually than non-graduates, while bachelor’s degree holders earn nearly twice what a high school graduate does. Advanced degree holders receive the highest average wages of any category, at $117,594 per year. Earnings for workers with more education have also grown faster than earnings of less-educated workers over time. Since 1980, wages in 2022 dollars have increased by 43.2% for advanced degree holders...
Biometric Security – Outlining Industrial Applications of Facial Recognition
Biometric recognition is seen trending across various industries such as finance, recruitment, telecommunication, medical, and others. Due to its robust solutions for fighting against adverse effects of fraudulent activities, this technology market reached $42.9 billion in 2022. Simultaneously, fraudsters are making sophisticated efforts to bypass biometric authenticity checks and exploit industries for their personal gain.
3 Health Care REITs With The Highest Upside, According to Analysts
The real estate investment trust (REIT) sector has been hit particularly hard in 2022, but analysts are starting to see value in the beaten-down prices of these stocks. Lately they have been predicting large upside target prices. Following are three healthcare REITs that analysts feel have the highest upside potential from current levels:
Benzinga
Short Volatility Alert: Option Care Health, Inc.
On Monday, shares of Option Care Health, Inc. OPCH experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went down -1.87% to $31.57. The overall sentiment for OPCH has been Bullish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bullish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Strong Buy. The volatility...
Baird Maintains Outperform Rating for Cognizant Tech Solns: Here's What You Need To Know
Baird has decided to maintain its Outperform rating of Cognizant Tech Solns CTSH and lower its price target from $78.00 to $76.00. Shares of Cognizant Tech Solns are trading down 0.42% over the last 24 hours, at $59.83 per share. A move to $76.00 would account for a 27.03% increase...
Indiva CEO Niel Marotta Discusses The Future of Edibles in Canada
Edibles currently make up only about five percent of the total Canadian cannabis market. That relatively small proportion is because of strict rules on potency limits. Such limits may be due to change, possibly within the next year. At the recent Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, Indiva CEO Niel Marotta discussed...
Two Psychedelics Companies Will Study Effects Of Natural Psilocybin And MDMA In Healthy Volunteers
Health Canada receives applications concerning clinical trials on a regular basis. This time, the licensed producer of natural EU-GMP psilocybin and MDMA Optimi Health Corp. OPTHF together with ATMA Journey Centers say they intend to submit a Phase I clinical trial application (CTA) to document the safety of Optimi’s natural psilocybin biomass and MDMA in healthy patients.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
85K+
Followers
168K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0