Alabama State

Why North Alabama Isn’t Included In Red Flag Warning

On Tuesday afternoon all of Alabama was placed in a Red Flag Warning except north Alabama. The dry and breezy conditions are forecast to continue on Wednesday and Thursday. This means pleasant weather for the Tennessee Valley but could lead to an increased fire risk. In the locations under the Red Flag Warning, they are forecast to experience 30 mph wind gusts and dew points in the 20s.
Red Flag Warning For All Central Alabama

..RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY FOR ALL OF CENTRAL ALABAMA... The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Red Flag Warning for all of Central Alabama, which is in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * WINDS...North 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of a dry air mass and windy conditions will result in critical fire weather conditions. Outdoor burning is not recommended. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Florida Hurricane Tracker: Ian forecast path, NOAA update

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Hurricane Ian is heading for the Gulf of Mexico and will intensify into a Category 4 before making landfall somewhere along the coast of southwest Florida. Ian is forecast to hit near Tampa and Fort Myers Wednesday afternoon or night. Watch the video above for the latest update. Scroll down to see the latest forecast models and graphics.
Videos show preparations for, impact of Hurricane Ian

After tearing through Cuba as a major hurricane and leaving 1 million without electricity, Hurricane Ian is now headed for Florida. Video above: Osceola County residents prepare, pack sandbag locations. Forecasts predict that Hurricane Ian will strengthen into a Category 4 storm by the time it hits Florida, where 2.5...
Tropical Storm Ian: What does Alabama need to know?

Tropical Storm Ian got stronger on Sunday night as it headed in the direction of Cuba -- and eventually the Gulf of Mexico. Ian’s winds increased from 45 mph to 65 mph late Sunday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Ian is expected to become a hurricane on Monday...
Video: Hurricane Ian approaches Florida

What's already hit Cuba is now eyeing Florida, as Tampa and the southwestern part of the state prepare for a storm unlike anything it's seen in 100 years. Watch the video above to learn more.
Alabama Power crews prepping for Hurricane Ian

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Power crews are on standby waiting to see if Hurricane Ian makes it’s way here and knocks out any power. Communications Director Anthony Cook said they ordered extra parts and equipment in anticipation of hurricane season, so supply chain issues won’t delay any power restoration or repairs.
Wildfire advisory issued for most of Alabama

Many areas in Alabama are under threat for wildfires. The Alabama Forestry Commission issued advisories for most of the state regarding fire dangers. The AFC says lower humidity and stronger winds are making conditions favorable for wildfires to start easily, spread rapidly and be difficult to control. Red Flag Warnings...
April Killian

Black Panther Spotted in Alabama? Maybe...Maybe Not.

Fairly often I'll see a social media post, a news article, or a friend will send me a story about someone spotting a very rare "black panther" somewhere in the southern United States or in my home state of Alabama. Social media frenzies often erupt around these sightings with neighborly warnings such as "Keep the kids and pets indoors!" causing fear, panic and lots of gossip. Wildlife officials almost always completely dismiss these sightings - but I have found many of the witnesses to be very credible and sincere - and the sightings persist year after year. So, what exactly are all these people seeing?
Alabama schools ready to serve Borden Dairy alternative

HOMEWOOD, Ala. — More than 100 Alabama school system are preparing to offer a new cafeteria milk option next week. Borden Dairy is shutting down plants in Mississippi and Alabama by this weekend. Follow Jon Paepcke on Facebook and Twitter!
12 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, September 19

We’ve got the inside scoop on 12 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including the renovation of the Taylor Hardin Secure Medical Facility in Tuscaloosa. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. Taylor Hardin Secure Medical Facility Renovation...
Missing boater’s body found on Alabama lake

Search crews recovered the body of a man who went missing Saturday on an Alabama lake Sunday. The search began when a bass boat was found unoccupied in Spring Creek. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials confirmed the body of David Etheridge, 51, was found Sunday morning in the area where he went missing.

