WHNT-TV
Why North Alabama Isn’t Included In Red Flag Warning
On Tuesday afternoon all of Alabama was placed in a Red Flag Warning except north Alabama. The dry and breezy conditions are forecast to continue on Wednesday and Thursday. This means pleasant weather for the Tennessee Valley but could lead to an increased fire risk. In the locations under the Red Flag Warning, they are forecast to experience 30 mph wind gusts and dew points in the 20s.
weisradio.com
Red Flag Warning For All Central Alabama
..RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY FOR ALL OF CENTRAL ALABAMA... The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Red Flag Warning for all of Central Alabama, which is in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * WINDS...North 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of a dry air mass and windy conditions will result in critical fire weather conditions. Outdoor burning is not recommended. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
wvtm13.com
Looking back on another Cat 4 storm that made landfall in Florida 18 years ago as Ian approaches
As Hurricane Ian approaches Florida and is expected to intensify into a catastrophic Category 4 storm before it hits, we are looking back on another Category 4 storm that made landfall in Florida 18 years ago. In August 2004, Hurricane Charley hit the Sunshine State making landfall on southwest Florida...
wvtm13.com
Florida Hurricane Tracker: Ian forecast path, NOAA update
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Hurricane Ian is heading for the Gulf of Mexico and will intensify into a Category 4 before making landfall somewhere along the coast of southwest Florida. Ian is forecast to hit near Tampa and Fort Myers Wednesday afternoon or night. Watch the video above for the latest update. Scroll down to see the latest forecast models and graphics.
Ian Could Impact Portions of Alabama with Wind, Flooding
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa has been closely monitoring Ian for several days now. We want you to remember that this information could change based on Ian’s track and strengthening. What we are watching for is the development in the tracking of Ian. If Ian is to track farther west, this...
wvtm13.com
Videos show preparations for, impact of Hurricane Ian
After tearing through Cuba as a major hurricane and leaving 1 million without electricity, Hurricane Ian is now headed for Florida. Video above: Osceola County residents prepare, pack sandbag locations. Forecasts predict that Hurricane Ian will strengthen into a Category 4 storm by the time it hits Florida, where 2.5...
Tropical Storm Ian: What does Alabama need to know?
Tropical Storm Ian got stronger on Sunday night as it headed in the direction of Cuba -- and eventually the Gulf of Mexico. Ian’s winds increased from 45 mph to 65 mph late Sunday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Ian is expected to become a hurricane on Monday...
wvtm13.com
Video: Hurricane Ian approaches Florida
What's already hit Cuba is now eyeing Florida, as Tampa and the southwestern part of the state prepare for a storm unlike anything it's seen in 100 years. Watch the video above to learn more.
‘Don’t take anything for granted’: Alabama coastal leaders keep watch on Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is expected to reach the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday as a powerful Category 4 storm and is forecasted to head toward the western edges of the Florida peninsula. For coastal Alabama, that’s good news. But for officials in coastal cities like Gulf Shores and Dauphin Island, the storm’s entry into the Gulf of Mexico is enough to raise concerns.
wtvy.com
Alabama Power crews prepping for Hurricane Ian
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Power crews are on standby waiting to see if Hurricane Ian makes it’s way here and knocks out any power. Communications Director Anthony Cook said they ordered extra parts and equipment in anticipation of hurricane season, so supply chain issues won’t delay any power restoration or repairs.
wvtm13.com
Wildfire advisory issued for most of Alabama
Many areas in Alabama are under threat for wildfires. The Alabama Forestry Commission issued advisories for most of the state regarding fire dangers. The AFC says lower humidity and stronger winds are making conditions favorable for wildfires to start easily, spread rapidly and be difficult to control. Red Flag Warnings...
Black Panther Spotted in Alabama? Maybe...Maybe Not.
Fairly often I'll see a social media post, a news article, or a friend will send me a story about someone spotting a very rare "black panther" somewhere in the southern United States or in my home state of Alabama. Social media frenzies often erupt around these sightings with neighborly warnings such as "Keep the kids and pets indoors!" causing fear, panic and lots of gossip. Wildlife officials almost always completely dismiss these sightings - but I have found many of the witnesses to be very credible and sincere - and the sightings persist year after year. So, what exactly are all these people seeing?
Why Is Alabama On The List Of Top 10 Most Dangerous Places In America?
I have lived in Tuscaloosa/Northport since 1988 (the first time around), moving away for a bit and moved back in 2021. Personally, I've almost hit, at least half-a-dozen people on the streets of Tuscaloosa and Northport, Alabama. OF COURSE, most of these near-misses happened on Skyland Boulevard and McFarland Boulevard.
Huh? This Is Said To Be The Dumbest City In the State Of Alabama
There is one word that I really don't like to throw around so loosely. You never know who you're offending; quite frankly, everyone's definition is different. After looking at the results of this study, some might consider this place the dumbest city in the state. I'd rather say, it's just...
wvtm13.com
Alabama schools ready to serve Borden Dairy alternative
HOMEWOOD, Ala. — More than 100 Alabama school system are preparing to offer a new cafeteria milk option next week. Borden Dairy is shutting down plants in Mississippi and Alabama by this weekend. Follow Jon Paepcke on Facebook and Twitter!
Alabama Driver License Division services restored across the state
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says that the Driver License Division experienced an outage across the entire state for most of Tuesday.
thebamabuzz.com
12 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, September 19
We’ve got the inside scoop on 12 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including the renovation of the Taylor Hardin Secure Medical Facility in Tuscaloosa. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. Taylor Hardin Secure Medical Facility Renovation...
thebamabuzz.com
15 top architecture firms in Alabama, including Montgomery firm behind Protective Stadium
Business Alabama has officially ranked the largest architecture firms in Alabama by total design fees for 2021, and we’ve got the scoop on which firms made the list. Keep reading to see which city makes the most appearances and see if your city has firms that made the list.
Alabama unable to issue driver licenses in person due to network outage
Alabama residents might have to wait a while to get a driver license if they plan to pick one up in person. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Driver License Division is currently experiencing a statewide network outage, which means examiners are unable to process any in-person license transactions. ALEA...
Missing boater’s body found on Alabama lake
Search crews recovered the body of a man who went missing Saturday on an Alabama lake Sunday. The search began when a bass boat was found unoccupied in Spring Creek. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials confirmed the body of David Etheridge, 51, was found Sunday morning in the area where he went missing.
