Cheshire, CT

Eyewitness News

Rentschler Field needs $63 million in upgrades

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Rentschler Field has been home to UConn Football and other athletic and entertainment events for 20 years. The stadium needs some repair. Help is on the way, and it has a price tag of slightly more than $63 million. The project is expected to last about 5 years.
Eyewitness News

Denise D’Ascenzo Foundation holds inaugural golf tournament

WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) – The inaugural Denise D’Ascenzo Foundation Golf Tournament was held Tuesday at the Wethersfield Country Club. It’s being held in the memory of our Channel 3 colleague Denise D’Ascenzo, who passed away in December of 2019. She meant so much to not only...
WETHERSFIELD, CT
Cheshire, CT
Cheshire, CT
Cheshire, CT
Cheshire, CT
New Haven Independent

A Panther Passes On

The state tried to frame George Edwards and lock him up for life. His fellow revolutionaries tortured him and tried to kill him. They didn’t know whom they were messing with. He survived — and kept at his Black Panther mission for another half century long after generations of fellow fighters...
NEW HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

What Is The Secret To Chester’s Success?

Not too long ago, the archivist at the Chester Historical Society (CHS), Skip Hubbard, stopped by the historical society and chatted with some visitors to the current exhibit, “Where We Ate, Where We Eat.“ He found out they were from Great Britain. While pleased, he was not entirely...
CHESTER, CT
NewsTimes

8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in October

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new Connecticut restaurants, which include West Hartford spot for thin-crust bar pies and a new eatery with a year-round fair food menu in New Haven. Sparrow Pizza Bar. West Hartford. David Boyajian and chef Adam Greenberg,...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Celebrate Connecticut Day at The Big E

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Day at The Big E in West Springfield, Mass. is Wednesday, Sept. 21. It’s a day to celebrate the state’s culinary and culinary attractions. This year, visitors to the Connecticut Building can: Sip on local craft beer and cider from the Connecticut Craft Beer Garden featuring 30 new varieties […]
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
WTNH

Yale physicians share the symptoms of ovarian cancer

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — September is ovarian cancer awareness month and while ovarian cancer is rare, the survival rate is low. Ovarian cancer is not easily detectable in its early stages. According to the American Cancer Society, the most common symptoms include bloating, pelvic-abdominal pain, and urinary symptoms. News 8 spoke with co-directors of […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Bristol Press

NBC Connecticut personality to be Mum Festival's grand marshal

BRISTOL – With the quickly approaching end of September, the Mum Festival Committee has chosen NBC Connecticut’s Taylor Kinzler to be the celebration’s grand marshal. “I’m so honored to be a part of such a special tradition,” said Kinzler in an email to the Press. “I can’t wait to meet all of the small business owners, vendors and volunteers who help to make this event come to life.”
BRISTOL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Hartford Supermarket Highlighted During Hispanic Heritage Month

At El Mercado in Hartford, you can find a little bit of everything. From yucca, to papaya, to tres leches cake and flan. “All the countries in North and South America, whatever you are looking for from your country or my country, you will find something here,” business owner Ramon Flores said.
HARTFORD, CT
NewsTimes

$2 million Powerball ticket claimed in Connecticut

Another Connecticut resident has claimed a $2 million Powerball prize in the past three weeks through the Connecticut Lottery. On Friday, a Prospect resident claimed the largest lottery prize of the month so far after correctly guessing five of the drawn numbers, while also opting for the Power Play. Only one other person in the country also correctly guessed the five numbers. Correctly guessing the Powerball number too would have gotten the Prospect resident the $207.1 million jackpot.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH.com

Yale New Haven Health Check: Dr. Amit Lahav – Joint Replacement Surgery

What has motivated more people to consider joint replacement surgery, recently?. What advancements in technology have helped improve the results of joint replacement surgery?. How can you determine if you’re a good candidate for joint replacement surgery?. How important is post-operative care?. To what do you attribute improved outcomes...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Former New Haven interim chief becomes deputy chief in Watertown

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A former interim police chief for the New Haven Police Department is now Watertown’s new deputy chief. Renee Dominquez was sworn in as deputy chief Monday morning. She retired from the New Haven Police Department after more than 20 years of service. New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker had picked Dominguez to […]
WATERTOWN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Manchester man charged with vandalizing Pride sign in Tolland

TOLLAND – A Manchester man was charged Wednesday with damaging Pride flags that were attached to the Tolland Democrats sign on Route 195 near Interstate 84. David Paquette, 34, was charged with third-degree criminal mischief. He was released on a $2,500 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear in Vernon Superior Court on Oct. 11.
TOLLAND, CT

