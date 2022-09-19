Another Connecticut resident has claimed a $2 million Powerball prize in the past three weeks through the Connecticut Lottery. On Friday, a Prospect resident claimed the largest lottery prize of the month so far after correctly guessing five of the drawn numbers, while also opting for the Power Play. Only one other person in the country also correctly guessed the five numbers. Correctly guessing the Powerball number too would have gotten the Prospect resident the $207.1 million jackpot.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO