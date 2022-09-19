Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in All of ConnecticutTravel MavenBarkhamsted, CT
Alice Young, the first witch, found guilty and hung in Colonial AmericaSara BWindsor, CT
Football loses tough opening NESCAC matchupThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in ConnecticutTravel MavenNewington, CT
Michigan cannabis dispensary now open to recreational customersKristen WaltersGrand Haven, MI
Related
UConn star Paige Bueckers signs NIL deal with Bose, first since season-ending injury
STORRS, Connecticut — University of Connecticut women's basketball star Paige Bueckers may not be hitting the court this season, but she is making moves away from the paint. As the junior is recovering from an ACL injury that’s sidelined her this season, she announced Monday a new name, image and likeness deal with audio equipment company Bose.
wiltonbulletin.com
Uneven playing field: Rich towns dominate CT high school sports amid deep inequalities
New training equipment. Sweatsuits and practice jerseys. Proper footwear for players. Access to private camps where players could hone their skills. Things rival schools have that New Britain can’t afford. At a recent practice, Abraham barked instruction to a team of eager athletes, including twins Kiatyanna and Kasianna Denmark....
Eyewitness News
Rentschler Field needs $63 million in upgrades
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Rentschler Field has been home to UConn Football and other athletic and entertainment events for 20 years. The stadium needs some repair. Help is on the way, and it has a price tag of slightly more than $63 million. The project is expected to last about 5 years.
Eyewitness News
Denise D’Ascenzo Foundation holds inaugural golf tournament
WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) – The inaugural Denise D’Ascenzo Foundation Golf Tournament was held Tuesday at the Wethersfield Country Club. It’s being held in the memory of our Channel 3 colleague Denise D’Ascenzo, who passed away in December of 2019. She meant so much to not only...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A Panther Passes On
The state tried to frame George Edwards and lock him up for life. His fellow revolutionaries tortured him and tried to kill him. They didn’t know whom they were messing with. He survived — and kept at his Black Panther mission for another half century long after generations of fellow fighters...
“All-American” New Haven Takes A Victory Lap
The Moore family — who found opportunities for better lives in public housing — served as the human face of a celebration of New Haven winning recognition as one of 10 “All-America” cities. Housing authority and city leaders held the celebration late Tuesday afternoon at...
zip06.com
What Is The Secret To Chester’s Success?
Not too long ago, the archivist at the Chester Historical Society (CHS), Skip Hubbard, stopped by the historical society and chatted with some visitors to the current exhibit, “Where We Ate, Where We Eat.“ He found out they were from Great Britain. While pleased, he was not entirely...
NewsTimes
8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in October
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new Connecticut restaurants, which include West Hartford spot for thin-crust bar pies and a new eatery with a year-round fair food menu in New Haven. Sparrow Pizza Bar. West Hartford. David Boyajian and chef Adam Greenberg,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Celebrate Connecticut Day at The Big E
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Day at The Big E in West Springfield, Mass. is Wednesday, Sept. 21. It’s a day to celebrate the state’s culinary and culinary attractions. This year, visitors to the Connecticut Building can: Sip on local craft beer and cider from the Connecticut Craft Beer Garden featuring 30 new varieties […]
Yale physicians share the symptoms of ovarian cancer
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — September is ovarian cancer awareness month and while ovarian cancer is rare, the survival rate is low. Ovarian cancer is not easily detectable in its early stages. According to the American Cancer Society, the most common symptoms include bloating, pelvic-abdominal pain, and urinary symptoms. News 8 spoke with co-directors of […]
Bristol Press
NBC Connecticut personality to be Mum Festival's grand marshal
BRISTOL – With the quickly approaching end of September, the Mum Festival Committee has chosen NBC Connecticut’s Taylor Kinzler to be the celebration’s grand marshal. “I’m so honored to be a part of such a special tradition,” said Kinzler in an email to the Press. “I can’t wait to meet all of the small business owners, vendors and volunteers who help to make this event come to life.”
NBC Connecticut
Students, Staff Allowed Back Inside Manchester High School After Report of Bomb Threat
Students and staff are back inside of Manchester High School on Wednesday morning after a report of a bomb threat evacuated the school. District officials said in an email to parents that the bomb threat was sent by email to the Manchester High School office. It came from an anonymous account.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Connecticut
Hartford Supermarket Highlighted During Hispanic Heritage Month
At El Mercado in Hartford, you can find a little bit of everything. From yucca, to papaya, to tres leches cake and flan. “All the countries in North and South America, whatever you are looking for from your country or my country, you will find something here,” business owner Ramon Flores said.
NewsTimes
$2 million Powerball ticket claimed in Connecticut
Another Connecticut resident has claimed a $2 million Powerball prize in the past three weeks through the Connecticut Lottery. On Friday, a Prospect resident claimed the largest lottery prize of the month so far after correctly guessing five of the drawn numbers, while also opting for the Power Play. Only one other person in the country also correctly guessed the five numbers. Correctly guessing the Powerball number too would have gotten the Prospect resident the $207.1 million jackpot.
Flash mob celebrates Men of Color in Connecticut
An event at Yale University brought together some of the most prominent and influential men of color in Connecticut.
WTNH.com
Yale New Haven Health Check: Dr. Amit Lahav – Joint Replacement Surgery
What has motivated more people to consider joint replacement surgery, recently?. What advancements in technology have helped improve the results of joint replacement surgery?. How can you determine if you’re a good candidate for joint replacement surgery?. How important is post-operative care?. To what do you attribute improved outcomes...
Former New Haven interim chief becomes deputy chief in Watertown
WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A former interim police chief for the New Haven Police Department is now Watertown’s new deputy chief. Renee Dominquez was sworn in as deputy chief Monday morning. She retired from the New Haven Police Department after more than 20 years of service. New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker had picked Dominguez to […]
Manchester man charged with vandalizing Pride sign in Tolland
TOLLAND – A Manchester man was charged Wednesday with damaging Pride flags that were attached to the Tolland Democrats sign on Route 195 near Interstate 84. David Paquette, 34, was charged with third-degree criminal mischief. He was released on a $2,500 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear in Vernon Superior Court on Oct. 11.
WTNH.com
Music in CT: Ringo Starr, The B-52’s to rock the stage this week
Conn. (WTNH) — The legendary Sir Ringo Starr and new-wave superstars of The B-52’s are set to rock the stage in Connecticut. See the full list of acts stopping in the state this week:. Monday, September 19 — Sunday, September 25. Ricky Montgomery | Sept. 20: Toad’s...
NBC Connecticut
Naugatuck Planet Fitness Manager Arrested for Filming in Tanning Booth: Police
The manager of a Planet Fitness in Naugatuck has been arrested for allegedly filming a customer in the facility's tanning booth, according to police. Officials said they arrested 23-year-old Jordan Hill after he turned himself in to police on an active arrest warrant. The warrant stemmed from a voyeurism incident...
Comments / 0