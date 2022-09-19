Read full article on original website
HelloMyNameIsHuman
2d ago
🤣Look for anyone with a registered Time Machine because this geek is dressed like it's 1992.😂
Attempted patrol vehicle break-in leads to struggle, constable injured
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: An earlier version of this story stated that an Austin police officer had been shot. However, law enforcement officials later clarified that the official injured at the scene was a deputy constable and he sustained a minor injury. A constable with Travis County Precinct...
fox7austin.com
Shots fired as suspect breaks into Travis County constable's vehicle
AUSTIN, Texas - The Travis County Precinct 1 Constable's Office says shots were fired as a suspect broke into a Travis County constable's vehicle. The incident happened at 6:01 a.m. at 12501 Tech Ridge. Precinct 1 Constable Tonya Dixon says a corporal was woken up by the sound of gunshots.
2 men arrested, suspected of stealing catalytic converters in Cedar Park
Two men were arrested early Tuesday morning, suspected of stealing catalytic converters.
CBS Austin
APD: Child injured in "shoot/stab incident" in East Austin
A child was injured in a “shoot/stab incident" in east Austin late Tuesday night. The Austin Police Department responded to the scene on the 1300 block of East Third Street just after 11:30 p.m. ALSO | Austin man run over by teen driver gifted new electric wheelchair by APD,...
fox7austin.com
Austin man not prosecuted after he allegedly hit officer Downtown, Travis County DA says
AUSTIN, Texas - Travis County's District Attorney will not prosecute an Austin man who allegedly hit a police officer earlier this year during a fight. The incident happened on 6th Street and was recorded by more than one camera. The DA's decision is now bringing calls for the officers who...
Woman calls for larger police presence at Zilker after thousands stolen in car burglary
AUSTIN, Texas — Crime against property in Austin is down 4% compared to this time last year, but the area near Zilker Park is seeing an increase, according to the Austin Police Chief's Monthly Report. Stephanie Ontiveros said a visit to her son's wedding venue went wrong on Saturday.
CBS Austin
Police ID man killed in North Austin stabbing; suspect on the run
Police have identified the man who was killed in a stabbing incident Saturday in North Austin. It happened at 8645 Research Blvd. near the Ohlen Rd. intersection. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the area for a stabbing call at around 8:30 p.m. When they arrived they found 43-year-old Victor Hernandez with an apparent knife wound.
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Airport Boulevard
AUSTIN, Texas — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver who did not stop to help, the Austin Police Department said Tuesday. On Saturday, Sept. 17, just before 10 p.m., APD officers responded to a crash between a vehicle and a male pedestrian in the 1100 block of Airport Boulevard. Police said the preliminary investigation indicates the man was crossing the roadway when he was hit by a vehicle that then drove away without stopping.
KSAT 12
SAPD releases names of officer, suspect he killed in shooting on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department on Tuesday released a preliminary report of a fatal shooting that includes the names of a wanted suspect and the officer who fatally shot him. According to the report, two officers were notified about a 28-year-old man on a bicycle wanted...
Police: Argument leads to deadly stabbing in north Austin
A man died after a stabbing over the weekend in north Austin, the Austin Police Department said.
fox7austin.com
Police investigate stabbing death of man in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating the stabbing death of a 43-year-old man in North Austin. Police said on Saturday, Sept. 17, around 8:27 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a stabbing at 8645 Research Blvd. When officers arrived to the area, they found a victim,...
fox7austin.com
Missing 1-month-old last seen with teen mother, Austin police say
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's help finding a one-month-old. Police said they are looking for Jamire Hardin. The missing person case was reported Sept. 20 at 11:03 p.m. Jamire was last seen in the 7300 block of Lazy Creek View with his...
Victims named in Elgin shooting involving retired trooper
The Texas Department of Public Safety said the three people who died in Saturday's shooting in Elgin are Rito Paul Morales, Kristin Morales and Randi Mitchell.
fox7austin.com
Daycare incident in Lockhart results in 4 people arrested
LOCKHART, Texas - Four people have been arrested in connection with a daycare investigation in Lockhart. The City of Lockhart said on Tuesday, Sept. 20, Lockhart police arrested three people in connection to an incident that happened at the Children's Center of Lockhart, also known as Connie's Kidz. The following...
fox7austin.com
Police investigating after 11-year-old boy shot in East Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are investigating after an 11-year-old boy was shot in the shoulder Tuesday night. Police said it happened on the 1300 block of East 3rd Street. The call came in at 11:32 p.m. The child's sister, who didn't want to be identified for safety reasons, says...
Shooting suspect arrested near Austin, awaiting extradition to Nueces County
According to CCPD, US Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force followed up on a Crime Stoppers Tip, leading them to Joshua Lomas's whereabouts.
Woman attacked while walking trail near Brackenridge park
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police are looking into an unprovoked early morning attack that took place near Brackenridge Park on Tuesday. A woman who was taking a walk told police a man passed her, and then turned around, ran up behind her and punched her in the face without warning. She was walking along with her companion.
fox7austin.com
Harker Heights man dies after being found shot in car in Bastrop County
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas - The Harker Heights Police Department has identified the person who died after he was found shot in a car in Bastrop County. Police say Vicente Jose Huddleston was found sitting in his car on September 20 at around 9:45 a.m. in the 400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
KSAT 12
DPS seeks information about truck involved in deadly crash on I-37 Wednesday morning
ATASCOSA COUNTY – The Texas Department of Public Safety is looking for information about a deadly crash that happened in Atascosa County early Wednesday morning. The crash happened just after 5 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 37 at mile marker 118 near the Bexar County line. According...
fox7austin.com
'Absolutely heartbreaking': Ex-wife of retired DPS trooper who shot, killed 2 victims in Elgin speaks out
ELGIN, TEXAS - Authorities have now identified the victims of a double homicide at a home in Elgin. FOX 7 learned new details about the deceased suspect, retired DPS trooper Rito Paul Morales, from his ex-wife. "It's absolutely heartbreaking," said Sheakell Soto, who was formerly married to Paul Morales. "I...
