San Marcos, TX

HelloMyNameIsHuman
2d ago

🤣Look for anyone with a registered Time Machine because this geek is dressed like it's 1992.😂

CBS Austin

APD: Child injured in "shoot/stab incident" in East Austin

A child was injured in a “shoot/stab incident" in east Austin late Tuesday night. The Austin Police Department responded to the scene on the 1300 block of East Third Street just after 11:30 p.m. ALSO | Austin man run over by teen driver gifted new electric wheelchair by APD,...
CBS Austin

Police ID man killed in North Austin stabbing; suspect on the run

Police have identified the man who was killed in a stabbing incident Saturday in North Austin. It happened at 8645 Research Blvd. near the Ohlen Rd. intersection. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the area for a stabbing call at around 8:30 p.m. When they arrived they found 43-year-old Victor Hernandez with an apparent knife wound.
KVUE

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Airport Boulevard

AUSTIN, Texas — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver who did not stop to help, the Austin Police Department said Tuesday. On Saturday, Sept. 17, just before 10 p.m., APD officers responded to a crash between a vehicle and a male pedestrian in the 1100 block of Airport Boulevard. Police said the preliminary investigation indicates the man was crossing the roadway when he was hit by a vehicle that then drove away without stopping.
fox7austin.com

Police investigate stabbing death of man in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating the stabbing death of a 43-year-old man in North Austin. Police said on Saturday, Sept. 17, around 8:27 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a stabbing at 8645 Research Blvd. When officers arrived to the area, they found a victim,...
fox7austin.com

Missing 1-month-old last seen with teen mother, Austin police say

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's help finding a one-month-old. Police said they are looking for Jamire Hardin. The missing person case was reported Sept. 20 at 11:03 p.m. Jamire was last seen in the 7300 block of Lazy Creek View with his...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox7austin.com

Daycare incident in Lockhart results in 4 people arrested

LOCKHART, Texas - Four people have been arrested in connection with a daycare investigation in Lockhart. The City of Lockhart said on Tuesday, Sept. 20, Lockhart police arrested three people in connection to an incident that happened at the Children's Center of Lockhart, also known as Connie's Kidz. The following...
fox7austin.com

Police investigating after 11-year-old boy shot in East Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are investigating after an 11-year-old boy was shot in the shoulder Tuesday night. Police said it happened on the 1300 block of East 3rd Street. The call came in at 11:32 p.m. The child's sister, who didn't want to be identified for safety reasons, says...
