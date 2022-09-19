Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Washington Co. families upset after seniors punished for Homecoming prank
AINSWORTH, Iowa (KCRG) - Families in the Highland Community School District are upset and confused after they say students were punished too severely for a senior prank. Sunday night, a group of about 9 students say they put forks and mashed potato powder on the school’s lawn. Molly Hartzler, a parent of one of the students involved, said the kids also hung a sign that said “Mash the Pirates.”
kciiradio.com
50th Annual Kalona Fall Festival to Take Place This Weekend
Kalona’s Fall Festival is set to reach a major milestone this week. The annual event, taking place Friday, September 23, and Saturday, September 24 hits the half-century mark in 2022. The Fall Festival, which began as a fundraiser for the Kalona Historical Society offers live music, great food, like...
kciiradio.com
Dine Out To Make A Difference For The Mid-Prairie Foundation and Mid-Prairie Alumni & Friends Association
On Thursday, September 29th, the Mid-Prairie Foundation and Mid-Prairie Alumni & Friends Association are asking you to dine out to make a difference. Dine Out To Make A Difference is an all day event that connects the community with the local businesses in the Kalona, Wellman, and Riverside area. The businesses include Bender’s Bar and Grill, DJ’s Casual Cafe, Hard Luck Cafe, Kalona Brewing Company, Kalona Chocolates, Kalona Coffee House, Kalona General Store, La Chiva Loka Restaurant, Los Amigos Taqueria, Madeline’s Coffee House, Tuscan Moon, Tequilla Grill, and Yotty’s Ice Cream. Dine in or take out at any of these restaurants, and a portion of the sales will be donated to both Mid-Prairie organizations.
kciiradio.com
Students Are Preparing Care Packages in Sigourney
During the month of September, the Sigourney Public Library will be making up care packages to send to deployed military members. To join forces with the Sigourney Public Library, Sigourney High School National Honor Society (NHS) members will also be collecting items for these military care packages. Care packages will...
kciiradio.com
Helen Baetsle
Memorial service for 80-year-old Helen Baetsle of Harper will be held at 3p.m. Sunday, September 25th at Powell Funeral Home in Keota. Burial will be Holy Trinity Cemeteries-St. Elizabeth Cemetery in Harper. Visitation will be from 1-3p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, a general memorial fund has been established. Powell Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Keota is caring for Helen and her family.
kciiradio.com
The Highland Huskies Celebrate Homecoming
The Highland Huskies will celebrate their homecoming this week. The Huskies will start the celebration with dress-up days including jersey day Monday, bikers vs surfers Tuesday, USA day Wednesday, Celebrity day Thursday, and Husky day Friday. Highland will hold their Homecoming Boom Night on Wednesday at the Ainsworth Ball Field....
Jones County Mexican Restaurant Will Soon Close
A popular Jones County Mexican restaurant has announced that it will be closing its doors for good later this month. According to the restaurant's Facebook page, La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant in Anamosa is no longer able to stay open, The post states that despite trying to attract more employees and waiting for the economy to improve, the restaurant located at 1304 East 3rd Street in Anamosa will be shuttering operations later this month.
kciiradio.com
Ravens to Run in Burlington Thursday
After more than a week off the Hillcrest Academy cross country team enters the fray once again tonight with a trip to Burlington. The Ravens last ran on September 13th in North English at the English Valleys Invitational. That night they saw performances including top runner Micah Gerber finish eighth overall in 20:29. Other finishes included Jesse Blossom 18th, Kyle Neuschwander 54th and Jeremiah Danker 56th. Hillcrest will be joined in Burlington tonight by Davenport Central, Keokuk, the No. 19 in Class 2A Mediapolis boys and their girls, Van Buren, West Burlington Notre Dame, West Hancock and the home Grayhounds. There are a total of three ranked runners in tonight’s field. Action gets underway tonight at 4:30 and continues into the evening at the Burlington RecPlex.
kciiradio.com
Local Businesses Partnering Up for What Could be Biggest ChoctoberFest Yet
The Washington Chamber of Commerce, Elliot Realty Group, and Washington County Hospitals and Clinics are putting on ChoctoberFest this year. Twenty-two businesses in Washington are participating in this year’s celebration, where chocolate lovers can enjoy chocolate samples and treats while taking a stroll through downtown Washington and raise money for breast cancer awareness.
kciiradio.com
Columbus Closing in on 5-0 in Football
The “Columbus Crew” is growing. Columbus Community Wildcats football is on fire as they enter Week Five, unbeaten heading into a trip to Pekin tomorrow night. And the rest of the state might be starting to notice. After a 49-20 win over Lisbon, Columbus received votes in the...
Beloved Downtown Cedar Rapids Restaurant Back Up For Sale
The current owner of White Star Ale House expects the restaurant to undergo a smooth transition as he puts it up for sale just two years after purchasing it. I still absolutely believe White Star is a fantastic restaurant, for the right person, and will do extremely well. White Star has played a key role providing dining and beverage services before and after events in the Powerhouse, Paramount, Theatre Cedar Rapids and other downtown events, as well as hosting social and business gatherings — from wedding rehearsal dinners and strategic planning sessions to anniversary parties and receptions.
kciiradio.com
WACO Stays Second; ‘Cats Climb Into Poll; Hawks Receiving Votes
Three local schools are representing the KCII listening area in this week’s high school football polls from the Associated Press. In 8-man football, the unbeaten WACO Warriors hold firm in the No. 2 spot in the poll. WACO is receiving a pair of first place votes and trails only Remsen Saint Mary’s for the top spot. The Warriors were a big winner over Iowa Valley on the road Friday 54-26. This week the 5-0 Warriors are back at Roth Field for Homecoming when they welcome the 3-2 New London Tigers to Wayland.
iheart.com
Six Students Hurt In Benton County Crash
(Benton County, IA) -- A half dozen students were taken to the hospital today (Wednesday) after a bus crash in Benton County. The Benton County Sheriff's Office says it happened near 23rd Avenue and 76th Street, three miles northeast of Blairstown. The Sheriff's Office says the bus collided with an S-U-V. The children's injuries are described as non life-threatening. .
Yankee Dirt Track Classic rolls in to Davenport Speedway
The 45th annual Yankee Dirt Track Classic will be held at the Davenport Speedway on Friday, Sept. 23 and Saturday, Sept. 24. The Yankee Dirt Track Classic is usually held at 300 Raceway in Farley, Iowa. In August, promoters of 300 Raceway announced that the race originally scheduled for Sept.2-3 had been cancelled. The move […]
BREAKING: Four-star running back Kendrick Raphael decommits from Iowa
Iowa lost a key piece to the 2023 class on Wednesday as Naples (Fla.) four-star running back Kendrick Raphael announced his decommitment from Iowa. Raphael posted the following statement on Twitter. Raphael committed to Iowa in June following his official visit to Iowa City. He originally chose the Hawkeyes over...
kciiradio.com
Illinois Man Arrested in Riverside on Felony Gun Charge
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call to assist an Iowa Highway Patrol Officer at a traffic stop in Riverside. Fifty-year-old Gregory Lamont Blackmon of Belleville, IL, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, second offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, and control of a firearm by a felon, a Class D Felony.
kciiradio.com
City Council Summary
The Washington City Council met in regular session Tuesday. The council unanimously approved all proposed preliminary plats and site plans discussed during the meeting. Parking and street regulation adjustments, as well as the newly developed snow ban parking plan, all underwent their third and final readings. The Council agreed to continue negotiations with Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern after receiving the newly merged railroads’ initial offer.
kciiradio.com
Washington County Board of Health Meeting Preview
The Washington County Board of Health will meet in regular session this week. The board will review a pair of financial reports from environmental and public health. A pair of updates will be provided from the 1st Five Program and MCAH, with possible action being taken to address issues after the updates. The board will also review the Procedure Manual for grants to counties, with possible changes being made after the review.
KCRG.com
Party supports Cedar Rapids bar impacted by construction
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dozens of regulars of the Cedar Rapids bar Checkers came out Sunday afternoon to support the business, which the owners believe has suffered because of road construction nearby. Since April 2021, the Sixth Street SW project has been underway. According to the City of Cedar...
KCJJ
1 injured in buggy vs. car accident near Kalona
One person was injured in a Tuesday morning car vs. buggy accident northwest of Kalona. According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the accident scene near 540th Street and Eagle Avenue just after 7am. An investigation determined that the driver of the car, identified as 63-year-old John Mast of Kalona, was travelling eastbound on 540th Street when his vision was obstructed by sun glare. Mast collided with a horse-drawn buggy being driven by 75-year-old Simon Borkholder of Kalona. Borkholder sustained injuries and was transported by ambulance to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, where he remains.
