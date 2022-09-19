After more than a week off the Hillcrest Academy cross country team enters the fray once again tonight with a trip to Burlington. The Ravens last ran on September 13th in North English at the English Valleys Invitational. That night they saw performances including top runner Micah Gerber finish eighth overall in 20:29. Other finishes included Jesse Blossom 18th, Kyle Neuschwander 54th and Jeremiah Danker 56th. Hillcrest will be joined in Burlington tonight by Davenport Central, Keokuk, the No. 19 in Class 2A Mediapolis boys and their girls, Van Buren, West Burlington Notre Dame, West Hancock and the home Grayhounds. There are a total of three ranked runners in tonight’s field. Action gets underway tonight at 4:30 and continues into the evening at the Burlington RecPlex.

