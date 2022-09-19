ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFGate

The Best VPNs for the Bay Area

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) is a way to stay secure even on public Wi-Fi networks. Virtual private networks encrypt your web activity and IP address, essentially allowing you to browse the web invisibly. The best VPNs are easy to use, affordable, and create a secure tunnel for your web activity.  To find out which VPNs are the fastest and most secure, I tested them out on my 2020 Macbook Pro, putting the VPNs through speed tests, WebRTC leak tests, and DNS leak tests (more on this later). I also rated each VPN in terms of its ease of use...
CBS News

Smart home security tips for personal and cyber protection

Smart home technology is more popular than ever. The U.S. smart home market is expected to be worth nearly $50 billion by 2026, according to Mordor Intelligence. Smart light bulbs, assistants, and thermostats can make life more convenient and save on energy bills, although the upfront costs can be more than quadruple their non-web-connected counterparts. Installing and maintaining smart security systems can also save consumers money by cutting up to 13% from homeowners insurance premiums, according to NerdWallet.
yankodesign.com

Cisco Home Hub helps manage smart devices, data, more securely at home

We’re already so used to having all of our data on a cloud that we rarely think about all of our personal information, photos, videos, and other data just floating around there in unknown locations. Well, we only become aware when a data breach or something similar is publicized. But more often than not, we implicitly trust these servers to protect our data. But what if you could have your own, private cloud in a secure location, specifically your home or your office?
The Next Web

UK scaleup launches groundbreaking approach to ID verification: turning your head

A UK scale-up this week unveiled an industry-first approach to identity verification: asking users to turn their heads. Onfido, an Oxford University spin-out, launched the software amid surging identity fraud. Growing economic pressures, increasing digitization, and pandemic-fuelled upheaval recently led politicians to warn that a “fraud epidemic” is sweeping across Onfido’s home country of the UK.
Fortune

Hyperlane raises $18.5 million in Variant-led seed round to help improve interchain communication, reduce hacking

Interchain security has become an especially hot topic, and for good reason: About $2 billion in cryptocurrency has been stolen in cross-chain bridge hacks just this year, according to blockchain data firm Chainalysis, which called the issue a “top security risk.”. Solving such issues, which mainly surround interoperability—the communication,...
dronedj.com

Skydio drones hit new data security milestone with SOC 2 Type II certification

A SOC 2 (System and Organization Controls) Type II report is an internal controls report that captures how companies store and manage customer data based on standards set forth by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). Skydio’s audit for SOC 2 Type II compliance was conducted by advisory...
The Associated Press

India’s Homegrown AI-Enabled Network Intelligence Startup Aprecomm Signs a Deal to Go Global

BANGALORE, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- Aprecomm, India’s leading network intelligence company, today announced its partnership with Singapore-based Technology Distribution Specialists (TDS) for distribution of its Network Intelligence technology. As a part of the deal, TDS will be empanelled as one of Aprecomm’s official distributor partners. TDS will now be authorized to circulate Aprecomm network intelligence solutions for the communication industry across Asia Pacific region. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005704/en/ Pramod Gummaraj, CEO, Aprecomm (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

SG Analytics Appoints Amit Shanker as Advisory Board Member

PUNE, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- SG Analytics, the market leader in research and data analytics services, has appointed Amit Shanker, based in the US, as an Advisory Board Member. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005679/en/ SG Analytics appoints Amit Shanker as Advisory Board Member (Photo: Business Wire)
freightwaves.com

Selection nears for DHL Express’ US West Coast air hub

WASHINGTON — DHL Express expects to open a new aircraft ramp and package sortation center in Atlanta by mid-October and announce its first major West Coast air hub in January to keep up with growing cargo volumes, said Mike Parra, CEO of the Americas. Construction of the regional hub...
CoinTelegraph

0xScope raises $3M seed round to build a new Web3 data layer

The knowledge graph protocol 0xScope has raised a total of $3 million in its seed round. This latest round was led by the accelerator and venture capital fund ABCDE, founded by Huobi co-founder Du Jun and BMAN, and it is co-led by Hash Global and Liang Xinjun. 0xScope has also garnered support from Bonfire Union, Mask Network fund and Bodl Ventures, an early-stage venture firm established by former editor-in-chief of ChainNews, Liu Feng.
ZDNet

StarlingX, the cloud for edge computing, gets a major upgrade

When Gartner recently looked into its crystal ball, it saw, "By 2025, more than 50% of enterprise-managed data will be created and processed outside the data center or cloud." So where will it be then? It will be on edge computing, and chances are excellent that you'll be using the newest version of StarlingX, StarlingX 7.0, the open-source edge computing and IoT cloud platform there.
The Associated Press

Astera Labs unveils new Vancouver location to further expand its leadership in purpose-built connectivity solutions for AI & ML infrastructure

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Astera Labs, a pioneer in purpose-built connectivity solutions for intelligent and accelerated systems, today announced the grand opening of Astera Labs Vancouver – a new office and state-of-the-art lab to support the company’s development of cutting-edge interconnect technologies for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning architectures. The new location will tap into the region’s rich technology talent base to drive product development, customer support and marketing. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005245/en/ Astera Labs executives host Burnaby Mayor Mike Hurley and Burnaby Board of Trade CEO Paul Holden for its new design center and state-of-the-art lab ribbon cutting ceremony. Pictured from left to right: Kush Saxena, Mayor Mike Hurley, Sanjay Gajendra, Paul Holden, James Wang, Mike Hillman, Dave Nelson, Sanjay Charagulla. (Photo: Business Wire)
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

