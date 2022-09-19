Read full article on original website
Turn on the news and you’ll see stories about data breaches, hacks, malware, and identity theft. You hear these terms everyday, but how can you make sure you’re protected from cyber attacks, big data, and other network security threats? Many companies offer software for Virtual Private Networks (VPNs), managing passwords, antivirus, and identity theft protection — sometimes under one robust package. I’ve spent hundreds of hours testing the top software from the most popular digital security companies, so if you’re just starting out on your digital security journey, this guide should help point you in the right direction. While this isn’t a complete list of all digital security products available on the market today, the following four tools make up the bulk of security protection. Many people may not know that when they’re connected to public Wi-Fi networks, internet service providers (ISPs) can see what they’re doing online. If you’re interested in more privacy, one solution is a VPN, which gives you online anonymity.
In times like these, where privacy and anonymity on the internet are pretty much non-existent,. VPN sales are breaking records left and right. A VPN allows you to browse the internet completely privately and anonymously. Even for the internet provider, getting a grip on your data is hard when using a VPN. If you are someone who values privacy and anonymity, not having a VPN doesn’t make sense. Also, using tools like privacy browsers can help you a lot in the war of data selling and cookie tracking.
With a VPN, you can blind your ISP from monitoring your online activities, hide your public IP address, and even make it appear as if you're browsing the web from another country. Typically, you'd use a VPN client application to do all this, but maybe you want to configure Windows 11 to connect directly to a VPN. We break down how to do it—and why you generally shouldn't.
Your Wifi settings may not be something that you think about often. You may assume your iPhone turns what it needs to turn on and off at the appropriate time to ensure your data remains private to the world. But that isn’t always the case — and it’s important to keep on top of those settings to ensure our phones are protected, especially when you’re out in the world and able to access public wifi networks. These are the wifi settings you should always have on, according to security experts.
I've heard from many people who have been cyberstalked over the years. Sadly, today's tech makes it all too easy. Take Apple AirTags, for example. They’re cheap, small, and easy to hide — and can tell the owner exactly where you are located. Here are six signs to look for if you suspect someone is tracking you this way.
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Your home network might not be as safe as you think. Just last year, internet crime cost people in the US more than $6.9 billion, and while phishing and scams contributed to the losses, personal data breaches were also a significant factor. In many cases, those personal data breaches could have been prevented by a little home network security.
With its strong marketing push, ExpressVPN is one of the more popular VPNs on the market. But can it really hide your online doings and make you anonymous on the web? Not all VPN companies are the same. Some log your web activity and IP address, while others keep you completely cloaked. In the same vein, some VPNs slow down your internet speeds so much they’re not worth using. Is ExpressVPN worthwhile? We tested it to find out. ExpressVPN is an excellent all-around choice for a VPN. Not only does it provide the privacy and security you need from a...
The attacker that recently breached LastPass lurked around the network for days before being spotted and eliminated, the company has confirmed. A blog post (opens in new tab) published by the password manager's CEO Karim Toubba revealed that the attacker spent some four days on the compromised network. During that...
The people behind the Firefox browser are feeling fired up about how desktop and mobile platforms shape browser choices these days. And they went to the trouble of publishing a 66-page report Thursday to make that point. But while this “Five Walled Gardens” report documents some clear cases of what...
Browser extensions help with translations, conversions, spellchecking, shopping and blocking popup ads. They allow you to customize your browsing experience and can even change the way websites look (think dark mode). Not all extensions are safe, however. First, you’re giving them access to a lot of information, such as your...
Apple's newest AirPods Pro 2 hit the digital shelves Sept. 23.
One of the best VPN services around, ExpressVPN has just launched its first hardware product. Combining the security and simplicity of its premium software into a speedy built-in VPN router, ExpressVPN Aircove seeks to reinvent how digital home protection should be done. Available for US customers only presently, Aircove is...
Are you experiencing PR_CONNECT_RESET_ERROR on Firefox or Chrome and looking for ways to fix it? If your answer is yes, this article can help you. The PR_CONNECT_RESET_ERROR is one of the browser errors that Firefox and Chrome users experience while opening a site on the browser. This error basically tells you that something is preventing your browser from accessing the server (the website you are trying to open) for a variety of reasons, including a piece of software that is blocking it, incorrect browser settings, a firewall, and more. However, there is no obvious explanation in the error message itself.
After Apple updated its privacy rules in 2021 to easily allow iOS users to opt out of all tracking by third-party apps, so many people opted out that the Electronic Frontier Foundation reported that Meta lost $10 billion in revenue over the next year. Meta's business model depends on selling...
This is the 2nd part of the article dedicated to logging in observability. In this part, I want to describe how to work with logs, analyze them in the command line, and we will consider new modern tools to visualize logs. The previous part is available here. CLI tools. So,...
The helpdesk platform of popular publisher 2K Games has been hacked in an attempt to spread malware (opens in new tab) among gamers, the company has confirmed. In a tweet, 2K Games said it recently discovered that hackers managed to “illegally access” the credentials of one of its vendors to the helpdesk platform.
Meta faces a lawsuit accusing the Facebook app of skirting around Apple's privacy protections and collecting user data through in-app browsers.
