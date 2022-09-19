Turn on the news and you’ll see stories about data breaches, hacks, malware, and identity theft. You hear these terms everyday, but how can you make sure you’re protected from cyber attacks, big data, and other network security threats? Many companies offer software for Virtual Private Networks (VPNs), managing passwords, antivirus, and identity theft protection — sometimes under one robust package. I’ve spent hundreds of hours testing the top software from the most popular digital security companies, so if you’re just starting out on your digital security journey, this guide should help point you in the right direction. While this isn’t a complete list of all digital security products available on the market today, the following four tools make up the bulk of security protection. Many people may not know that when they’re connected to public Wi-Fi networks, internet service providers (ISPs) can see what they’re doing online. If you’re interested in more privacy, one solution is a VPN, which gives you online anonymity.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 3 DAYS AGO