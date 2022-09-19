A VPN, or virtual private network, is a tool that masks your internet identity inside a virtual tunnel, hiding your IP address from your internet service provider, websites and other prying eyes. When you use one, an encrypted connection is established between your device and a server at an undisclosed location, leading everyone to think you’re browsing from somewhere else.The use of VPNs has grown astronomically in recent years. People in China and Russia have been relying on them to help skirt state censorship, while the rise of home working has seen a surge in usage among employees. ...

TECHNOLOGY ・ 8 HOURS AGO