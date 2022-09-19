ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Independent

Adnan Syed: What we know about two alternate suspects in 1999 murder of Hae Min Lee

Adnan Syed walked out of court a free man on Monday, after an almost year-long investigation uncovered new evidence about the possible involvement of two alternative suspects in the 1999 slaying of student Hae Min Lee.Lee, 18, vanished without a trace back on 13 January 1999 after leaving Woodlawn High School in Baltimore, Maryland, where she was a senior.Her body was found around one month later buried in a park in Baltimore. She had been strangled.Syed, Lee’s former boyfriend who was 17 at the time, was arrested and charged with her murder. In 2000, he was convicted of...
BALTIMORE, MD
TheDailyBeast

‘Serial’ Subject Adnan Syed Walks Out of Prison After Judge Vacates Murder Conviction

After more than two decades—and one wildly successful podcast—Adnan Syed will be released from prison after a judge tossed his conviction for murdering his high school ex-girlfriend.Baltimore Circuit Judge Melissa Phinn on Monday afternoon granted prosecutors’ request to vacate Syed’s conviction in connection with Hae Min Lee’s 1999 murder, and he was immediately released into home detention. Her decision earned audible gasps from the courtroom, which ultimately erupted in applause.“At this time, you will remove the shackles of Mr. Syed, please,” Phinn said at the end of the hearing. Syed walked out of Baltimore City Circuit Court on Monday afternoon...
BALTIMORE, MD
HollywoodLife

Adnan Syed: 5 Things To Know About ‘Serial’ Podcast Subject After He’s Freed From Prison

Adnan Syed, 41, was convicted of the first-degree murder of his former girlfriend Hae Min Lee in Feb. 2000 and sentenced to life in prison. Now, 22 years after the ruling, he has been set free. Adnan’s conviction was vacated on Sept. 19, 2022 by Baltimore Circuit Court Judge Melissa Phinn because she believes the defense team was not given all the evidence they needed for Adnan’s case, per the New York Post. Plus, there are two other suspects connected to the case who were never ruled out of the investigation.
TV & VIDEOS
TheDailyBeast

Unarmed Man Shot by Cops Texted Girlfriend Goodbye: Witness

Video released this week showed the moment two Chicago police officers shot a 23-year-old unarmed man. Now a witness—who tried to help a wounded Miguel Medina while he texted his family goodbye—is speaking out.In an exclusive interview with The Daily Beast, the witness—who asked that he be identified only by his first name out of fear of retaliation—said he saw some of the shooting from his window and then the aftermath on the ground when he rushed outside.He said Medina, on the ground with cops standing near him, was screaming: “Please don’t kill me,” “Why did you shoot me?” “I...
CHICAGO, IL
RadarOnline

Nipsey Hussle Autopsy Confirms Slain Rapper Was Shot 11 TIMES As Convicted Killer's Sentencing Is Postponed

Nipsey Hussle's official autopsy report confirmed the slain rapper was shot 11 times on the day he was gunned down outside of his clothing store near the intersection of Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard in South Los Angeles. Hussle (real name: Ermias Asghedom) sustained wounds on his head and torso. His death was deemed a "homicide," RadarOnline.com can also confirm. As for the cause, it was determined to be multiple gunshot wounds to his body. The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office listed his death as "rapid," signifying that he died not long after being fatally shot in March 2019....
PUBLIC SAFETY
hotnewhiphop.com

"Sweetie Pie's'" Manager Found Guilty Of Murder-For-Hire In Nephew's Killing

The popular television series Welcome to Sweetie Pie's was centered around a soul food restaurant run by Robbie Montgomery in St. Louis, Missouri. The show, which aired on the Oprah Winfrey Network, ran for seven years and consisted of five seasons. Although it ended four years ago, the series is still being talked about due to the crime that took place during its run on television.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee judge must turn trial recordings over to convicted killer

A state appellate court is ordering an East Tennessee judge to turn over trial audio recordings he’s kept locked away in his office in a bid to keep the convicted killer he sent to prison from obtaining a copy. In a first of its kind ruling, the Tennessee Court of Appeals says in a decision […] The post Tennessee judge must turn trial recordings over to convicted killer appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
The US Sun

Inside Tracy Edwards’ life after escape from Jeffrey Dahmer torture including murder charge for death of homeless man

JEFFREY Dahmer's final victim's story has been back in the headlines this week with the release of a new Netflix show about the serial killer. Tracy Edwards escaped the infamous killer's clutches after suffering terrible abuse and he testified in court about Dahmer's horrific crimes that are re-examined in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Adnan Syed family friend jokes he’s not looking to ‘hook up’ with ‘thirsty’ ladies after conviction overturned

A family friend of Adnan Syed has joked that the 41-year-old is not “looking to hook up” with the influx of “thirsty” ladies who have reached out following his bombshell release from prison.“I keep getting asked this question and I’m only answering it once because first of all this is not my role in his life, but also people get a grip,” tweeted Rabia Chaudry on Wednesday morning.“Adnan is not looking to hook up or meet any of the very thirsty, er I mean interested, ladies reaching out.”Ms Chaudry, an attorney and family friend, included a GIF of actor...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Serial host Sarah Koenig says vacation of Adnan Syed’s conviction is ‘deja vu’ for defence

Serial host Sarah Koenig has said that the vacation of Adnan Syed’s conviction is “deja vu" for the defence who have argued there were flaws in the case for years.Ms Koenig told the New York Times that many of the arguments made by the prosecution calling for Syed’s release are “the same” as those already made by his legal team, during his decades-long fight to prove his innocence in the 1999 murder of Hae Min Lee. “A lot of what the state is saying in this motion probably feels like déjà vu for the defense side,” she said.“Many of...
BALTIMORE, MD
AFP

US judge tosses murder conviction of man featured on 'Serial' podcast

A US judge on Monday threw out the conviction of a man who has served over 20 years in prison for his ex-girlfriend's murder -- a case that received worldwide attention thanks to the hit podcast "Serial." Syed's case earned worldwide attention when it was taken up by "Serial," a weekly podcast that saw a US journalist revisit his conviction and cast doubt on his guilt.
BALTIMORE, MD
Axios

Mumia Abu-Jamal's records find new home at Brown University

A trove of writings from Mumia Abu-Jamal, whose controversial conviction for the fatal shooting of a Philly cop in 1981 sparked a worldwide "Free Mumia'' movement, now has a home at Brown University. Driving the news: Abu-Jamal's records will anchor a new collection at the university's John Hay Library called...
COLLEGES
International Business Times

In US, Podcasts Can Sometimes Shape Course Of Justice

The release this week of one of the main characters on the hit podcast "Serial" has reignited the debate over Americans' "obsession" with true crime series and their effect on the US penal system. When Adnan Syed walked out of the Baltimore courthouse free on Monday, 22 years after being...
PUBLIC SAFETY

