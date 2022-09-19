A family friend of Adnan Syed has joked that the 41-year-old is not “looking to hook up” with the influx of “thirsty” ladies who have reached out following his bombshell release from prison.“I keep getting asked this question and I’m only answering it once because first of all this is not my role in his life, but also people get a grip,” tweeted Rabia Chaudry on Wednesday morning.“Adnan is not looking to hook up or meet any of the very thirsty, er I mean interested, ladies reaching out.”Ms Chaudry, an attorney and family friend, included a GIF of actor...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO