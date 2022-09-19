Read full article on original website
BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK
The ultimate guide to brunching in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
The three best new restaurants to try in Baltimore during Restaurant WeekKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Baltimore's best cocktail barsKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Five must-try, authentic African restaurants in the BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try sushi restaurants in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try happy hour spots in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 Coffee Shops in Baltimore Not to Miss - from Roasters to Matcha LattesTheBoutiqueAdventurerBaltimore, MD
Top bars to visit in Fells PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places for Italian food in Little ItalyKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 highest-ranking places to eat in AnnapolisKaleah McilwainAnnapolis, MD
BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO
Top five fun things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
7 free things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places to go crabbing in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best comedy shows in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Go-to places for live music in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 things to do in Locust PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Adnan Syed: What we know about two alternate suspects in 1999 murder of Hae Min Lee
Adnan Syed walked out of court a free man on Monday, after an almost year-long investigation uncovered new evidence about the possible involvement of two alternative suspects in the 1999 slaying of student Hae Min Lee.Lee, 18, vanished without a trace back on 13 January 1999 after leaving Woodlawn High School in Baltimore, Maryland, where she was a senior.Her body was found around one month later buried in a park in Baltimore. She had been strangled.Syed, Lee’s former boyfriend who was 17 at the time, was arrested and charged with her murder. In 2000, he was convicted of...
Serial’s Adnan Syed hearing update: Baltimore judge vacated murder conviction for death of ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee
ADNAN Syed's murder sentence has been vacated by a Baltimore judge "in the interest of justice and fairness." Syed, 41, had been convicted of first-degree murder and was serving a life sentence for the 1999 death of his ex-girlfriend, Hae Min Lee. Now infamous, the Maryland case gained international attention...
‘Serial’ Subject Adnan Syed Walks Out of Prison After Judge Vacates Murder Conviction
After more than two decades—and one wildly successful podcast—Adnan Syed will be released from prison after a judge tossed his conviction for murdering his high school ex-girlfriend.Baltimore Circuit Judge Melissa Phinn on Monday afternoon granted prosecutors’ request to vacate Syed’s conviction in connection with Hae Min Lee’s 1999 murder, and he was immediately released into home detention. Her decision earned audible gasps from the courtroom, which ultimately erupted in applause.“At this time, you will remove the shackles of Mr. Syed, please,” Phinn said at the end of the hearing. Syed walked out of Baltimore City Circuit Court on Monday afternoon...
Refinery29
A Full Timeline Of Adnan Syed's Case, From 1999, To Serial, To His Recent Release
Update: After more than two decades in prison and ceaseless legal battles, Adnan Syed was released in September 2022 after a judge overturned his conviction for the 1999 murder of his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee. When Serial first aired in 2014, passionate listeners, and even just anyone with ears and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Adnan Syed: 5 Things To Know About ‘Serial’ Podcast Subject After He’s Freed From Prison
Adnan Syed, 41, was convicted of the first-degree murder of his former girlfriend Hae Min Lee in Feb. 2000 and sentenced to life in prison. Now, 22 years after the ruling, he has been set free. Adnan’s conviction was vacated on Sept. 19, 2022 by Baltimore Circuit Court Judge Melissa Phinn because she believes the defense team was not given all the evidence they needed for Adnan’s case, per the New York Post. Plus, there are two other suspects connected to the case who were never ruled out of the investigation.
‘A Legal Lynching’: Marc Wilson’s Lawyers Rip Black Driver’s Conviction In Georgia Stand Your Ground Shooting
Defense attorneys ripped the conviction of a Black man who stood his ground in Georgia. The post ‘A Legal Lynching’: Marc Wilson’s Lawyers Rip Black Driver’s Conviction In Georgia Stand Your Ground Shooting appeared first on NewsOne.
Rumors Claim That Adnan Syed Got Married While in Prison
Now that Adnan Syed has been freed from prison after 20 years behind bars, people who know about his case have questions. He was accused of killing his high school girlfriend, Hae Min Lee, in 1999. Ever since he was first sentenced years ago, he has always maintained his innocence.
Unarmed Man Shot by Cops Texted Girlfriend Goodbye: Witness
Video released this week showed the moment two Chicago police officers shot a 23-year-old unarmed man. Now a witness—who tried to help a wounded Miguel Medina while he texted his family goodbye—is speaking out.In an exclusive interview with The Daily Beast, the witness—who asked that he be identified only by his first name out of fear of retaliation—said he saw some of the shooting from his window and then the aftermath on the ground when he rushed outside.He said Medina, on the ground with cops standing near him, was screaming: “Please don’t kill me,” “Why did you shoot me?” “I...
RELATED PEOPLE
Nipsey Hussle Autopsy Confirms Slain Rapper Was Shot 11 TIMES As Convicted Killer's Sentencing Is Postponed
Nipsey Hussle's official autopsy report confirmed the slain rapper was shot 11 times on the day he was gunned down outside of his clothing store near the intersection of Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard in South Los Angeles. Hussle (real name: Ermias Asghedom) sustained wounds on his head and torso. His death was deemed a "homicide," RadarOnline.com can also confirm. As for the cause, it was determined to be multiple gunshot wounds to his body. The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office listed his death as "rapid," signifying that he died not long after being fatally shot in March 2019....
hotnewhiphop.com
"Sweetie Pie's'" Manager Found Guilty Of Murder-For-Hire In Nephew's Killing
The popular television series Welcome to Sweetie Pie's was centered around a soul food restaurant run by Robbie Montgomery in St. Louis, Missouri. The show, which aired on the Oprah Winfrey Network, ran for seven years and consisted of five seasons. Although it ended four years ago, the series is still being talked about due to the crime that took place during its run on television.
Tennessee judge must turn trial recordings over to convicted killer
A state appellate court is ordering an East Tennessee judge to turn over trial audio recordings he’s kept locked away in his office in a bid to keep the convicted killer he sent to prison from obtaining a copy. In a first of its kind ruling, the Tennessee Court of Appeals says in a decision […] The post Tennessee judge must turn trial recordings over to convicted killer appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Inside Tracy Edwards’ life after escape from Jeffrey Dahmer torture including murder charge for death of homeless man
JEFFREY Dahmer's final victim's story has been back in the headlines this week with the release of a new Netflix show about the serial killer. Tracy Edwards escaped the infamous killer's clutches after suffering terrible abuse and he testified in court about Dahmer's horrific crimes that are re-examined in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.
IN THIS ARTICLE
U.S. to seek death penalty against accused New York bike path killer
NEW YORK, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. government said it plans to seek the death penalty for the man charged with using a truck to kill eight people on a Manhattan bike path on Halloween in 2017.
wegotthiscovered.com
Adnan Syed’s conviction overturned after ‘Serial’ brought attention to his case
It took a while, but Adnan Syed, the man who spent more than 20 years in prison for strangling his ex girlfriend Hae Min Lee in 1999, will be released and his murder conviction vacated. Syed rose to fame after the seismic-shifting podcast hit Serial in 2014. Baltimore Circuit Court...
Adnan Syed family friend jokes he’s not looking to ‘hook up’ with ‘thirsty’ ladies after conviction overturned
A family friend of Adnan Syed has joked that the 41-year-old is not “looking to hook up” with the influx of “thirsty” ladies who have reached out following his bombshell release from prison.“I keep getting asked this question and I’m only answering it once because first of all this is not my role in his life, but also people get a grip,” tweeted Rabia Chaudry on Wednesday morning.“Adnan is not looking to hook up or meet any of the very thirsty, er I mean interested, ladies reaching out.”Ms Chaudry, an attorney and family friend, included a GIF of actor...
Serial host Sarah Koenig says vacation of Adnan Syed’s conviction is ‘deja vu’ for defence
Serial host Sarah Koenig has said that the vacation of Adnan Syed’s conviction is “deja vu" for the defence who have argued there were flaws in the case for years.Ms Koenig told the New York Times that many of the arguments made by the prosecution calling for Syed’s release are “the same” as those already made by his legal team, during his decades-long fight to prove his innocence in the 1999 murder of Hae Min Lee. “A lot of what the state is saying in this motion probably feels like déjà vu for the defense side,” she said.“Many of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US judge tosses murder conviction of man featured on 'Serial' podcast
A US judge on Monday threw out the conviction of a man who has served over 20 years in prison for his ex-girlfriend's murder -- a case that received worldwide attention thanks to the hit podcast "Serial." Syed's case earned worldwide attention when it was taken up by "Serial," a weekly podcast that saw a US journalist revisit his conviction and cast doubt on his guilt.
Mumia Abu-Jamal's records find new home at Brown University
A trove of writings from Mumia Abu-Jamal, whose controversial conviction for the fatal shooting of a Philly cop in 1981 sparked a worldwide "Free Mumia'' movement, now has a home at Brown University. Driving the news: Abu-Jamal's records will anchor a new collection at the university's John Hay Library called...
International Business Times
In US, Podcasts Can Sometimes Shape Course Of Justice
The release this week of one of the main characters on the hit podcast "Serial" has reignited the debate over Americans' "obsession" with true crime series and their effect on the US penal system. When Adnan Syed walked out of the Baltimore courthouse free on Monday, 22 years after being...
Adnan Syed: Evidence that freed Maryland accused killer had been available since 1999, 'Serial' creator says
Most or all of the evidence that led to accused killer Adnan Syed being freed from a Maryland prison and his conviction tossed has been available for more than two decades, said the creator of a true-crime podcast that helped free him. In a new episode of the "Serial" podcast...
Comments / 0