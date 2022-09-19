Read full article on original website
CNBC
Stocks close higher for fourth straight session ahead of key inflation report, Dow rises 200 points
Stocks rose on Monday as a weaker dollar and growing confidence that higher prices have peaked helped Wall Street's relief rally continue ahead of a key inflation report. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 229.63 points, or 0.71%, to end at 32,381.34. The S&P 500 rose 1.06% and closed at 4,110.41. The Nasdaq Composite added 1.27%, wrapping the session at 12,266.41.
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Stocks gain as 10-year Treasury yield spikes, homebuilders in focus
Stocks choppy ahead of Federal Reserve meeting Wed. US to sell up to 10 million barrels of oil from SPR for Nov. delivery. Cathie Wood and Elon Musk say Fed rate hike may trigger deflation. Coverage for this event has ended. Nissan recalls 203,000 Titans and Frontiers that could roll...
US Stocks Open Higher Ahead Of Fed Decision, Dow Jumps 175 Points
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 175 points on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve will announce its policy decision at 2:00 p.m. ET. The country’s central bank is widely expected to raise interest rates by 75 bps at the meeting. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. ET.
CNBC
10-year Treasury yield jumps to 3.51%, the highest level since 2011
Treasury yields climbed on Monday as traders anticipated the Federal Reserve's next moves in the face of persistently high inflation. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield gained 6 basis points to 3.518%, hitting its highest level since April 2011, and was last up 4 basis points to 3.49%. The yield on the 2-year Treasury bond rose 9 basis points to trade at 3.949%, trading around levels not seen since 2007.
CNBC
Benchmark bond yields are ‘bad news' for investors as the Fed hikes rates by 0.75%. What it means for your portfolio
Ahead of news from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday, the 2-year Treasury yield climbed to 4.006%, the highest level since October 2007, and the 10-year Treasury reached 3.561% after hitting an 11-year high this week. When shorter-term government bonds have higher yields than long-term, which is known as yield curve...
msn.com
Why stock-market bears are eying June lows after S&P 500 falls back below 3,900
The S&P 500 finished Friday below a crucial chart support level that’s served as a battleground in recent years, leading technical analysts to warn of a potential test of the stock market’s June lows. “Over the last three years, the level on the [S&P 500] with the most...
Stocks rise amid expectations of another big rate hike
Stocks rose on Wall Street after swaying between small gains and losses for much of the day as investors brace for another big interest rate increase this week from the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 gained 27 points, or 0.7%, to close at 3,899. The Dow Jones industrials rose 197...
Wall Street Swoons After Another 75-Basis-Point Fed Rate Hike on Bearish Economic Projections
(Wednesday Market Close) After a less-than-surprising decision by the Federal Open Market Committee to raise the overnight rate another 75 basis points, stocks swooned and closed sharply lower after a wild bout of back-and-forth trading. The rate hike itself had less to do with the selling on Wall Street. It...
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Dow falls 313 points, bond yields spike as rate hike looms
Mark Zuckerberg loses $71B as Meta Platforms' stock struggles. Beyond Meat suspends COO after alleged road rage attack. Ford shares plunge as automaker warns of $1B in additional costs, unfinished vehicles. Coverage for this event has ended. Home Depot workers in Philadelphia seek union. SymbolPriceChange%Change. HD$274.07-6.34-2.26. Home Depot workers in...
Dow, Nasdaq Futures Lower Ahead Of Fed Meeting
U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade on Tuesday after recording gains on Monday. The Dow Jones closed higher by around 197 points, while the Nasdaq Composite rose around 0.8% in the previous session. The Federal Open Market Committee will start its two-day policy meeting today. The US...
msn.com
U.S. stocks end lower as FedEx warning rattles investors, S&P 500 and Nasdaq book biggest weekly drops since June
U.S. stocks ended lower Friday, trimming losses into the close but still booking big weekly losses, after a warning from FedEx Corp. rattled investors amid ongoing worries that another interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve next week heightens recession risks. How did stock indexes trade?. The Dow Jones Industrial...
Stocks sink as investors wait for the Fed's rate hike
New York (CNN Business) — So much for Wall Street sitting back and taking it easy while awaiting the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate decision on Wednesday. Stocks slid Tuesday as investors grew anxious about the impact of another big rate hike. The Dow fell more than 313 points,...
Wall Street futures modestly higher ahead of Fed rate call
U.S. stock futures are modestly higher Wednesday ahead of a widely expected interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve as it continues to cool the worst inflation in 40 years. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials and S&P 500 each rose 0.4%. It is no longer a question of if...
Stocks close lower ahead of Fed decision on interest rates
Stocks finished broadly lower Tuesday as Wall Street, increasingly anxious about the slowing economy, looks ahead to a widely expected interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve in its bid to squash the highest inflation in decades. The S&P 500 index fell 1.1%, as more than 90% of stocks and...
US stocks fall broadly as global central banks raise rates
Stocks fell on Wall Street in afternoon trading on Thursday and added to weekly losses for major indexes as central banks around the world hiked interest rates to fight inflation. The S&P 500 fell 0.8% as of 12 :07 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 99 points, or...
US stocks fall broadly ahead of key Fed decision on rates
Stocks fell broadly in afternoon trading on Wall Street Tuesday ahead of a key decision on interest rates by the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 index fell 0.9% as of 3:37p.m. Eastern. More than 90% of stocks and every sector in the benchmark index lost ground as traders wait to see how far the Fed will raise interest rates at its meeting that ends Wednesday.
Volatility In Markets Declines Ahead Of Fed's Policy Meeting
U.S. stocks ended the first trading day of the week on a higher note, ahead of this week's policy meeting of the Federal Reserve. Markets are fully pricing a rate hike of at least 75 basis points at the end of Fed's policy meeting, with some of the traders also expecting a whopping 100 bps hike.
Asia stocks follow Wall Street down as Fed fights inflation
BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower on Thursday after the Federal Reserve delivered another big interest rate hike and raised its outlook for more to cool galloping inflation. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney declined. Oil prices edged higher. The dollar rose to...
