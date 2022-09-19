ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan Bresee, Clemson football 'brothers' will be together for funeral of sister Ella

By Todd Shanesy, Greenville News
 2 days ago
CLEMSON – Clemson football player Bryan Bresee returned to the team Monday and will travel back home Tuesday to Damascus, Maryland, with more than 30 teammates and coaches for the funeral of his 15-year-old sister.

Ella Bresee lost her battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer on Thursday. Clemson honored her Sept. 10 during a game against Furman, although she was not able to attend because of a setback and had to be air-lifted from a hospital in Greenville to Washington, D.C.

Bryan Bresee, an all-ACC defensive tackle and projected first-round NFL draft pick, did not play last week against Louisiana Tech but will be on the field Saturday (noon, ABC) for the Tigers' game at Wake Forest.

The group traveling to the funeral will include his three roommates in quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei and safeties R.J. Mickens and Tyler Venables as well as defensive end K.J. Henry, all of the Tigers' defensive tackles, most of the other defensive linemen and offensive lineman Ryan Linthicum, Bresee's former teammate at Damascus High School.

"It was great to see my brother," said Uiagalelei, the team's quarterback, on Monday.

None of other players who spoke with the media Monday had seen Bresee since the Furman game, but he was expected to practice later in the day. The Tigers will also practice Tuesday, but Clemson coach Dabo Swinney pushed it from an afternoon to night workout, giving after all the players and coaches a chance to return to campus.

"We'll get to see (Bresee's) face today," Henry said. "I'll be happy to see him, happy to love on him as he gets back around the facility. I know he's wanting to get some football in. That's what we're going to make it about. ... Great time to let him know that his brothers are right beside him..

"I love the kid. It's good to have him back."

"When he does come in, it's definitely going to be something special," linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. said. "I'm going to love him up, give him some support, just as much as I can, to help him out with the situation that he's in. Definitely praying for him and his family."

"We're being brothers for him," linebacker Barrett Carter said. "We're being the family that he came here for. You come to Clemson because it's a family environment. ... He's leaning on us heavily, so we're just trying to be the best brothers and best family we can."

Todd Shanesy covers Clemson athletics for the USA TODAY Network.

2d ago

I am praying for you Brian bresee I can't imagine with a sibling but I have kids her age and it truly breaks my heart for you. I pray God wraps his arms around you and your family and always know she loved you and she's your forever guardian angel

Reply
4
 

