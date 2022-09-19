ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado commits $350 million to add Interstate 25 express lanes from Berthoud to Longmont

By Miles Blumhardt, Fort Collins Coloradoan
You know that irritating stretch of northbound Interstate 25 near Longmont that's laden with skid marks from years of drivers adjusting to three lanes reducing to two?

Good news: There is now funding to remove the dangerous bottleneck, which is the last remaining two-lane stretch of I-25 in Northern Colorado not already funded for expansion.

Called Segment 5, the 7-mile stretch from Colorado Highway 56 near Berthoud to Colorado Highway 66 near Longmont recently received a $350 million commitment to add express lanes, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Funding comes from a combination of the CDOT's 10-year plan and a federal Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act loan to be repaid from express lane toll revenues.

The funding will allow CDOT to build express lanes, replace interchanges, widen shoulders and add bicycle and pedestrian facilities.

CDOT lists the project as a priority in the next several years but does not detail a specific starting point.

Until Wednesday’s decision, full funding of the final segment of North I-25 expansion was undefined, according to a news release from Fix North I-25 Business Alliance, a task force comprised of the Northern Colorado Legislative Alliance, the North I-25 Coalition and government leaders along the North I-25 corridor.

The announcement said the commitment assures the North I-25 Express Lanes project will extend from Fort Collins to Longmont.

“Eight years ago, the Fix North I-25 Alliance and the North I-25 Coalition called for expansion of North I-25 from two lanes to three by 2025," Sandra Hagen Solin of Fix North I-25 Business Alliance said in the news release. "This interstate is one of the most economically significant roadways in Colorado and nationally, and Wednesday’s announcement finally answered our call and vision for Northern Colorado. ''

The group said a concern still exists because CDOT's 10-year plan does not address building the I-25 Managed Express Lane south of Longmont to E-470 (Segment 4) to provide a continuous managed lane from Fort Collins to Denver.

The Colorado Transportation Commission committed nearly $1 billion to build the North I-25 Express Lanes project from Berthoud to Fort Collins, which includes Segments 6 through 8. That project started in 2018 and is scheduled to be completed in late 2023.

Plumb Joy
2d ago

$30 Million per mile..? Will it be made of gold or is the usual corrupt tax payer theft involved? For that they could make a weather protected tunnel four times as long.

TruthBtold
2d ago

instead of adding an express lane from Bertha to Longmont why not just add a third lane on both sides so people can travel freely. but what causes all of this traffic congestion is from The mousetrap to Broadway in Denver. why not fix that mess!

Don Whiteley
2d ago

Adding another rich person’s lane does not solve traffic problems; it only allows those can afford it to avoid the traffic everyone else is stuck in.

