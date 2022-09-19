ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelton, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
branfordseven.com

Branford Awarded $500,000 STEAP Grant for Town Green Improvements

BRANFORD – State legislators and the first selectman of Branford today welcomed the release of $500,000 in state Small Town Economic Assistance Program (STEAP) funds for local infrastructure improvements. Governor Ned Lamont announced today that Branford will receive $500,000 in state funding for repairs and enhancements to the Branford...
BRANFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Stefanowski Touts Tax Cuts On Memory Lane

Gunernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski took a walk into the past — or, to be more specific, along Dixwell Avenue and Pond Street — to highlight his Newhallville roots, and to unveil a tax-cutting plan he claimed would benefit the working class. Stefanowski leaned in to that mix of...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

YNHH Cuts 155 Management Jobs

Yale New Haven Health laid off 72 hospital managers Wednesday and eliminated another 83 vacant administrative positions in a system-wide ​“restructuring” done in the face of rising costs and an expected $300 million deficit. YNHH Vice President Vin Petrini confirmed those layoffs during a phone interview with...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Fairfield Mirror

Members of the Fairfield Community React to Construction of New Residence Hall ‘Regis West’ Construction

On July 14, 2022, Josh LaBella of The Fairfield Citizen wrote in the CT Insider and Connecticut Post an article titled “Fairfield University plans to build new sophomore dorm,” deconstructing a long-circling rumor that the University would indeed be breaking ground on a new residence hall, taking inspiration from the namesake of Regis Hall.
FAIRFIELD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seymour, CT
Government
Shelton, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
City
Shelton, CT
City
Seymour, CT
New Haven Independent

Hamden Community Center Pitch Takes Shape

The possibility of a federally funded community center for Southern Hamden is starting to take shape, as town officials sketch out budgets and begin the process of reaping resident input. During a Tuesday night Legislative Council meeting, council and community members heard more about a preliminary proposal to relocate a...
HAMDEN, CT
constructiondive.com

$838M neurosciences center breaks ground in Connecticut

Yale New Haven Hospital broke ground Aug. 31 on a new $838 million neurosciences center, according to a project press release. Turner Construction will serve as the general contractor of the project, according to Mark D’Antonio, media relations coordinator at the hospital. The 505,000-square-foot project will include two new...
NEW HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance
NewsTimes

Danbury's first proposed recreational marijuana seller wants to open up shop on Federal Road

DANBURY — Once the site of an equipment rental company, the white pill box building on the property at 108 Federal Road today sits quietly surrounded by chain-link fencing. But its dormant status may change in the coming months if the owners of a newly established adult-use retail cannabis business successfully secure a preliminary license from the state that would allow the firm to sell marijuana to recreational customers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
New Haven Independent

Union Complaint Further Stalls Crisis Team

New Haven’s police union has filed a labor complaint to hold off the city’s long-delayed initiative to dispatch social workers instead of cops in response to certain 911 calls. The union has submitted a complaint to the state’s Board of Labor Relations alleging that the city has been...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol Hospital will begin seeing patients in newly-renovated ER Thursday

BRISTOL – Bristol Hospital on Thursday is set to open the second half to its newly-renovated Emergency Center. The second half – which occupies the old ER area – has been closed for renovations since December, when patients began being seen in a 12,500-square-foot addition that opened. Beginning Thursday, patients will be seen in both spaces, which now mirror each other and fit together seamlessly as one space.
BRISTOL, CT
Connecticut Public

Driving down Post Road may cause more difficulties for Westport drivers

The Post Road in Westport has the highest amount of traffic-related accidents, according to a traffic map made by the University of Connecticut. “The police department in Westport contacted us,” said Eric Jackson, executive director of the Connecticut Transportation Institute. “They had a couple of intersections they were interested in, so they contacted us asking for us to just print out some data."
WESTPORT, CT
New Haven Independent

How To Help Puerto Rico

New Haven Puerto Rican community leaders have joined with colleagues statewide to relaunch an aid effort to Puerto Rico as Hurricane Fiona ravages the island. The Coalition of Connecticut Puerto Rican Day Parades Festivals made that announcement in a release issued Tuesday. “As we have learned from past, we must...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NewsTimes

Hugh Bailey: Pity the richest CT towns, “bullied” on affordable housing

Finally, a solution to Connecticut’s housing crunch. Greenwich, as always, to the rescue. Only a few minutes’ drive from downtown, a newly listed property has room for dozens, maybe hundreds of people with its nearly 18,000 square feet of living space on 19 acres, as well as a 30 (yes, thirty)-car garage. Also included is a wine cellar and a “golf simulation room,” whatever that might mean. Asking price: $33.8 million.
GREENWICH, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy