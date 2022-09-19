Read full article on original website
Popular discount store opens new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersRidgefield, CT
Michigan cannabis dispensary now open to recreational customersKristen WaltersGrand Haven, MI
Sandy Hook Parents Want Jury To Send A Message In The Alex Jones Defamation CaseFlorence CarmelaWaterbury, CT
What Happened To Martha Stewart's Turkey Hill Farm House in Westport, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Major discount store chain opening new location in Connecticut this weekKristen WaltersRidgefield, CT
branfordseven.com
Branford Awarded $500,000 STEAP Grant for Town Green Improvements
BRANFORD – State legislators and the first selectman of Branford today welcomed the release of $500,000 in state Small Town Economic Assistance Program (STEAP) funds for local infrastructure improvements. Governor Ned Lamont announced today that Branford will receive $500,000 in state funding for repairs and enhancements to the Branford...
Stefanowski Touts Tax Cuts On Memory Lane
Gunernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski took a walk into the past — or, to be more specific, along Dixwell Avenue and Pond Street — to highlight his Newhallville roots, and to unveil a tax-cutting plan he claimed would benefit the working class. Stefanowski leaned in to that mix of...
YNHH Cuts 155 Management Jobs
Yale New Haven Health laid off 72 hospital managers Wednesday and eliminated another 83 vacant administrative positions in a system-wide “restructuring” done in the face of rising costs and an expected $300 million deficit. YNHH Vice President Vin Petrini confirmed those layoffs during a phone interview with...
Fairfield Mirror
Members of the Fairfield Community React to Construction of New Residence Hall ‘Regis West’ Construction
On July 14, 2022, Josh LaBella of The Fairfield Citizen wrote in the CT Insider and Connecticut Post an article titled “Fairfield University plans to build new sophomore dorm,” deconstructing a long-circling rumor that the University would indeed be breaking ground on a new residence hall, taking inspiration from the namesake of Regis Hall.
Alders Approve 1‑Yr Lease For Health Dept. Before Move
The city’s Health Department will remain in its rented Meadow Street headquarters for another year before moving to a renovated publicly owned space on Chapel Street, thanks to a new lease approved by the Board of Alders. Local legislators took that vote Monday night during the latest regular full...
Hamden Community Center Pitch Takes Shape
The possibility of a federally funded community center for Southern Hamden is starting to take shape, as town officials sketch out budgets and begin the process of reaping resident input. During a Tuesday night Legislative Council meeting, council and community members heard more about a preliminary proposal to relocate a...
NewsTimes
New Ridgefield plan doesn't aim for 125 affordable units over 5 years — but 'meat' of draft remains
RIDGEFIELD — A fourth version of the the town's Affordable Housing Plan is ready and will be presented for a vote by the selectmen at a meeting at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The latest version of the long-delayed plan comes after a four-and-a-half-hour workshop session with the town's Board of Selectmen and Affordable Housing Committee.
constructiondive.com
$838M neurosciences center breaks ground in Connecticut
Yale New Haven Hospital broke ground Aug. 31 on a new $838 million neurosciences center, according to a project press release. Turner Construction will serve as the general contractor of the project, according to Mark D’Antonio, media relations coordinator at the hospital. The 505,000-square-foot project will include two new...
NewsTimes
Danbury's first proposed recreational marijuana seller wants to open up shop on Federal Road
DANBURY — Once the site of an equipment rental company, the white pill box building on the property at 108 Federal Road today sits quietly surrounded by chain-link fencing. But its dormant status may change in the coming months if the owners of a newly established adult-use retail cannabis business successfully secure a preliminary license from the state that would allow the firm to sell marijuana to recreational customers.
Register Citizen
'Is that worth it?': Norwalk cannabis ordinance raises concerns for lone GOP council member
NORWALK — From properly labeled packaging to the desire for more than three retailers, officials answered various questions during a town hall meeting Monday on the city's proposed cannabis ordinance. The hour-long virtual town hall addressed the public’s concerns regarding the allowing cannabis retailers in the city, ahead of...
“All-American” New Haven Takes A Victory Lap
The Moore family — who found opportunities for better lives in public housing — served as the human face of a celebration of New Haven winning recognition as one of 10 “All-America” cities. Housing authority and city leaders held the celebration late Tuesday afternoon at...
New Haven Independent
Letter: Derby Mayor's Office Won't Allow School Security Spending On Local Legislative Agenda
When I ran for the Derby Board of Education, I did so believing that one of my main goals would be to ensure that the students within the Derby public school system were able to attend schools that provided a safe and secure learning environment. After the countless school tragedies through the years, I can think of no more important endeavor.
Union Complaint Further Stalls Crisis Team
New Haven’s police union has filed a labor complaint to hold off the city’s long-delayed initiative to dispatch social workers instead of cops in response to certain 911 calls. The union has submitted a complaint to the state’s Board of Labor Relations alleging that the city has been...
Bristol Press
Bristol Hospital will begin seeing patients in newly-renovated ER Thursday
BRISTOL – Bristol Hospital on Thursday is set to open the second half to its newly-renovated Emergency Center. The second half – which occupies the old ER area – has been closed for renovations since December, when patients began being seen in a 12,500-square-foot addition that opened. Beginning Thursday, patients will be seen in both spaces, which now mirror each other and fit together seamlessly as one space.
Driving down Post Road may cause more difficulties for Westport drivers
The Post Road in Westport has the highest amount of traffic-related accidents, according to a traffic map made by the University of Connecticut. “The police department in Westport contacted us,” said Eric Jackson, executive director of the Connecticut Transportation Institute. “They had a couple of intersections they were interested in, so they contacted us asking for us to just print out some data."
How To Help Puerto Rico
New Haven Puerto Rican community leaders have joined with colleagues statewide to relaunch an aid effort to Puerto Rico as Hurricane Fiona ravages the island. The Coalition of Connecticut Puerto Rican Day Parades Festivals made that announcement in a release issued Tuesday. “As we have learned from past, we must...
Register Citizen
Southbury detective to replace officer who patrolled community for seniors — sparking some concern
SOUTHBURY — The Southbury Board of Selectmen will hold a special meeting on Thursday in response to Heritage Village senior citizens’ safety concerns over the town’s creation of its first police detective position. The vacant community response officer position that was stationed in Heritage Village and focused...
New Haven County is now Middle America, according to study
If you're looking for people representative of the typical American experience, look no further than New Haven County, according to a recent study. The post New Haven County is now Middle America, according to study appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
NewsTimes
Hugh Bailey: Pity the richest CT towns, “bullied” on affordable housing
Finally, a solution to Connecticut’s housing crunch. Greenwich, as always, to the rescue. Only a few minutes’ drive from downtown, a newly listed property has room for dozens, maybe hundreds of people with its nearly 18,000 square feet of living space on 19 acres, as well as a 30 (yes, thirty)-car garage. Also included is a wine cellar and a “golf simulation room,” whatever that might mean. Asking price: $33.8 million.
Norwalk political briefs: A dying wish fulfilled; NPI, 1TD
NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk political briefs for you:. Suda elected to replace Romano – granting final wish. Norwalk River Watershed fights 1TD proposal in New Canaan. Mark Suda went to see his dying friend, John Romano, in Norwalk Hospital just to say goodbye, but Romano had a surprise request.
