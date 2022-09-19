ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Spun

Look: NFL World Stunned By The Kirk Cousins News

There were some interesting survey results that came out on Monday night. This survey dove into the NFL's most-liked players heading into the 2022 season and Kirk Cousins was fairly high on it. The Minnesota Vikings quarterback finished in sixth for this survey, just behind Matt Ryan, Matthew Stafford, Tom...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Bill Belichick Said About Lamar Jackson

Consider Patriots head coach Bill Belichick a believer in Lamar Jackson. At Wednesday's press conference, the future Hall of Fame coach said that Jackson has answered all of the questions coming out of Louisville and then some. Telling reporters, “Without a doubt. He’s the type of players that’s an MVP...
NFL
CBS Boston

Vince Wilfork will take his place in Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday

FOXBORO -- Vince Wilfork has a pair of Super Bowl rings from his career with the New England Patriots. On Saturday, he'll add a red jacket to his collectionWilfork will take his spot in the Patriots Hall of Fame in Foxboro on Saturday, after being voted in by fans in his first year of eligibility. Wilfork will become the 32nd member of the organization to go into the team's Hall of Fame, and is just the sixth player to be elected in their first year of eligibility.Given his massive impact on the New England defense for 11 years, it should...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
NBC Sports

Here's how Lamar Jackson has fared vs. Patriots in his Ravens career

The rivalry between the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens resumes in Week 3 at Gillette Stadium, and all eyes will be on the opposing quarterback. Ravens star Lamar Jackson might be the most talented quarterback the Patriots defense plays during the 2022 NFL season. Sure, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh...
BALTIMORE, MD
Tom Brady
Joe Montana
Vince Lombardi
Terry Bradshaw
Yardbarker

Week 3: Ravens-Patriots Player Notes

The Ravens and Patriots face a critical game in Week 3 with both teams entering the matchup at 1-2. Here are the Player Notes, courtesy of the NFL. Quarterback Lamar Jackson completed 21 of 29 pass attempts (72.4%) for 318 yards & 3 TDs vs. 0 INTs for 142.6 rating & rushed for 119 yards & TD last week, which was his 11th-career game with 100+ rush yards, supassing Michael Vick (10 games) for most-ever by a quarterback. He ecame first player ever with 75+ TD pass & 75+ rush TD in same game. Jackson aims for 3rd in row with 3+ TD passes. He has 5 TDs (3 pass, 2 rush) vs. INT for 102.4 rating in 2 career starts vs. NE. Has 2+ TD passes in 5 of his past 6 starts vs. AFC East.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 3: How to bet Ravens-Patriots

Two Super Bowl-winning coaches square off when their teams meet in Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season. The Baltimore Ravens head north to face the New England Patriots at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Gillette Stadium. After facing the Jets in Week 1 and the Dolphins in Week 2,...
BALTIMORE, MD

