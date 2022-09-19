ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

UNC wideout Antoine Green back at practice ahead of matchup with Notre Dame

By Alec Lasley
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Eo0io_0i1q6WJi00

The UNC football program has been playing shorthanded on offense for most of the season without wideouts Josh Downs and Antoine Green , the top two wide receivers coming into the year.

Downs has played in just one game before injuring his knee, while Green has been out for the first four weeks after suffering an upper body injury in a fall scrimmage.

This week, however, both players are being ‘evaluated this week and a decision on their availability for Saturday will be made closer to the game time’, according to InsideCarolina.com.

“You always have concerns when guys come back,” UNC offensive coordinator Phil Longo said on Monday. “Are they healthy enough to play and once they are, are they in shape because they have been out awhile? Are they in sync football-wise, from a timing standpoint because Drake (Maye) hasn’t been throwing to them. They are practicing, we’ll evaluate them and see where it goes for the end of the week.”

While Downs is ‘on track’ to play against Notre Dame, Green will likely be closer to a game-time decision.

Before North Carolina’s bye week this past weekend, UNC head coach Mack Brown said he was ‘really excited’ about the possibility of having Green back for this week’s matchup with Notre Dame.

Green’s originally diagnoses was going to keep him out 6-10 weeks, with the six week mark being the Notre Dame game.

Green is coming off a 2021 season in which he finished with 31 receptions for 612 yards and 5 touchdowns. He was expected to be the Tar Heels No. 2 receiver alongside Josh Downs.

UNC is 3-0 and welcomes in a Fighting Irish team that has struggled this season, at just 1-2. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 pm ET.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colin Cowherd believes Tua Tagovailoa's Week 2 performance was nothing special

During the Miami Dolphins’ Week 2 win over the Baltimore Ravens, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had the best statistical games of his career and one of the best in team history. The former Crimson Tide signal-caller completed 72% of his passes for 469 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions with a 124.1 passer rating. Those are numbers that haven’t been seen in Miami without No. 13 on the field.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN updates its SP+ Rankings. Where is Ohio State after offensive explosion vs. Toledo?

One of the most interesting metrics we like to follow that correlates to a college football team’s strength and talent is ESPN’s SP+ rankings (subscription required) by ESPN’s Bill Connelly. The model has heaped some love on Ohio State over the last few years and we like to see where things stand from year-to-year, month to month, and week to week.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nebraska HC target speaks out on rumors

On September 20th, one rumored candidate for Nebraska’s head coaching vacancy spoke openly about his interest. The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman reported that Kansas Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold was on Nebraska’s “wish list”. Leipold recently appeared on The Straight Line with Ryan Leaf and opened up about the rumors. “Just like anything, I think you have to stay in the moment, be where your feet are at,” Leipold said. “You know, my wife, Kelly and I we came to Lawrence, Kansas, not to move at this stage of our career. It’s flattering. Like you said, it’s early, it’s early in the season....
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mack Brown
Person
Drake
The Spun

Top College Football Wide Receiver Is Considering Transfer

USC wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. might resume his college football career elsewhere. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Bryant will strongly consider transferring. If so, he'll be highly sought after. It was announced on Tuesday that Bryant is expected to redshirt this season. The junior wideout has just...
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Finebaum says the win over Mississippi State 'adds gasoline on the fire'

It was a fun night in Death Valley on Saturday as Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers got their first conference win of the season against a good Mississippi State team. The Bulldogs entered the game with a 2-0 record after convincing wins against Memphis and at Arizona in the first two weeks of the season. LSU entered the game 1-1 after a heartbreaking loss to Florida State in Week 1 and a resounding victory over Southern in Week 2.
STARKVILLE, MS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rutgers calling for a ‘Scarlet-out’ against the Iowa Hawkeyes for prime-time kick

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are pulling out all the stops for this Saturday night and calling on all of the scarlet as they welcome the Iowa Hawkeyes to town. The Scarlet Knights want to lean heavily on that scarlet to do everything they can to create a home field advantage. Rutgers head coach is imploring fans to create a “Scarlet-out” on Saturday night with every fan wearing scarlet to the game. “One thing that I wanted to just again thank our fans and encourage them next week for a ‘Scarlet-out’ – pack that place – as if it isn’t always a ‘Scarlet-out,’...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#American Football#College Football#Insidecarolina Com
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC football vs. Notre Dame: Game preview, info, prediction and more

The 3-0 North Carolina Tar Heels will host 1-2 Notre Dame this Saturday in Chapel Hill, a big game to kickoff UNC’s Power 5 schedule the rest of the way. UNC comes into this game on a four-game losing streak to the Fighting Irish. The last time North Carolina was victorious against Notre Dame was 2008 when the Tar Heels beat the Fighting Irish 29-24.  . This game has been UNC’s most anticipated all season, with a win boosting their chances of being ranked. However, Notre Dame’s slow start has dampened that reality and created an opportunity for North Carolina to show...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Florida Football Depth Chart: Updates ahead of Week 4 matchup with Tennessee

Florida’s Week 4 update to the two-deep roster had some major surprises, but it’s mostly good news for the Gators as they prepare to take on No. 11 Tennessee. UF will go with Desmond Watson as the starting nose tackle this week instead of Jalen Lee. Watson had a breakout game last week and recorded his first tackle for a loss as a Gator. At 6-foot-5-inches tall and 415 pounds, Watson requires extra attention from the offensive line, and that should free up other members of the front seven.
GAINESVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tom Brady says Mike Evans' 1-game suspension is 'ridiculous'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans came to his quarterback’s defense Sunday, and he’ll be missing next week’s game because of it. Evans was suspended one game for his role in a fight that broke out during Sunday’s 20-10 win over the New Orleans Saints. The Pro Bowl wide receiver took issue with Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore, who had exchanged heated words with Tom Brady and shoved Leonard Fournette in the face.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

153K+
Followers
202K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy