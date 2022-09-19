Read full article on original website
Charlotte Stories
NC Governor Announces Plans For New $60 Million Sterilization Facility in North Carolina
NC Governor Cooper has just announced plans for SteriTek to build a new $59.9 million East Coast sterilization facility right here in North Carolina. The new facility will be build in Burlington, about 90 miles northeast of Charlotte. Contract sterilization firm SteriTek supports the medical, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and tissue industries...
cbs17
Wake Tech plans new campus in Apex, pending a $353 million bond on the ballot
APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake Tech has released its plans for a new campus in western Wake County and it all hinges on whether voters approve a bond that’ll be on the November ballot. On Wednesday, county leaders were able to get a look at the 34-acre site...
jocoreport.com
Book Talk To Highlight NC’s First African American Woman To Practice Law
SMITHFIELD – A path-breaking attorney and judge in Greensboro, NC, will be the topic of a book talk at the Johnston County Heritage Center in Smithfield on Thursday, September 29, at 7:00 pm. Historian Virginia L. Summey of Winston-Salem will discuss her book, The Life of Elreta Melton Alexander: Activism Within the Courts (University of Georgia Press, 2022).
WXII 12
Seven North Carolina colleges secretly tracked social media posts of students, protesters
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A new report shows seven North Carolina universities monitored social media platforms to keep an eye on things like protests or crimes. Watch WXII in the video above. Our NBC affiliate WRAL has tracked the use of social media monitoring for years in schools. A new...
wraltechwire.com
Two Startup Guide additions highlight new hubs in Chapel Hill, Pittsboro
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Every week updates are made to our exclusive Triangle Startup Guide. Here are the latest including looks at new hubs in Chapel Hill and Pittsboro:. Heading: Industrious Chapel Hill – The Gwendolyn. Link: https://www.industriousoffice.com/l/raleigh/chapel-hill-the-gwendolyn/101-glen-lennox. Address: 101 Glen Lennox, Chapel Hill, NC 27517. Blurb: This...
NC county apologizes for role in lynching Black people. New markers to honor victims.
“I appreciate the gesture, and I think there are many people who do,” said Commissioner Anna Richards, who is Black.
newbernnow.com
North Carolina Attorney Opens New Practice, The Biggs Law Firm
Laurie B. Biggs continues to offer clients a hallmark of legal advocacy in the turning point of her career. With years of experience and accreditation as a leading bankruptcy attorney, Laurie B. Biggs is proud to announce the establishment of her new practice, Biggs Law Firm, PLLC, effective September 1, 2022. After a successful tenure at North Carolina’s prominent bankruptcy firm Stubbs Perdue, Ms. Biggs and her team will carry over their legal talent and hands-on approach to a new chapter together. The firm will continue to represent clients throughout North Carolina, with offices in Raleigh and New Bern. The attorneys at the Biggs Law Firm are licensed to practice in all state and federal courts in North Carolina.
cbs17
WCPSS reassignment plan would move students from more than 2 dozen schools
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Even though no new schools are opening in Wake County next year, some students will be assigned to different schools for the 2023-24 school year. Tuesday, the school board got a look at the first draft of the enrollment plan. Eight-year-old Alexandros loves his school.
'It's going to be worse': Evictions increasing across North Carolina
Nearly 15,000 evictions were filed across North Carolina last month; almost double the number filed in August 2021.
duke.edu
Stelfanie Williams Reappointed to Second Term as VP for Durham & Community Affairs
Stelfanie Williams will serve a second five-year term as vice president for Durham and community affairs, President Vincent Price announced this week. The reappointment followed a routine administrative review that was conducted by a committee chaired by Dave Kennedy, vice president for alumni engagement and development. Her new term begins July 1, 2023.
Wake Technical Community College announces new campus site in Apex
Wake Technical Community College announced plans to expand and build a new campus site in Apex.
Greensboro neighbors fight plans for future daycare
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The idea of transforming a house into a daycare turned into a heated discussion during the Greensboro City Council meeting. The controversial rezoning hearing lasted more than one hour Tuesday evening. Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan told attendees it was the longest hearing city leaders have considered in a while. “If that house is […]
nypressnews.com
North Carolina community reeling after shocking slayings of two teens
The ghastly discovery of two missing North Carolina teens shot dead in the woods has rattled their tight-knit community — as loved ones say they are “trying to find a way to process” their deaths. Friends in rural Orange County said they are in disbelief after the...
nsjonline.com
Chatham Schools using Critical Race Theory themed teacher training
RALEIGH — Teacher training materials with Critical Race Theory (CRT) themes are being used in Chatham County Public Schools according to materials obtained by North State Journal from whistleblowers in the district. Individuals within the school district provided copies of materials used in the training which was “required” for...
Woman bribed undercover agent to protect illicit massage parlors in North Carolina, DOJ says
The North Carolina Department of Justice says a woman has been sentenced to prison for making bribe payments to protect her illicit massage parlors in Cary and Wilmington from law enforcement scrutiny.
Search warrants describe the killing of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd
Exclusive: Two brothers were hunting deer late at night off a rural road when Deputy Ned Byrd approached their pickup, one of the brothers told investigators.
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Morrisville, NC
Morrisville is a thriving town in the Research Triangle of North Carolina, and it has no lack of amazing restaurants. Whether you’re looking for fine dining or casual eats, you can find something to your taste in Morrisville. Here are some of the best restaurants in Morrisville, NC!. 1....
UNC’s cancer hospital renamed for leader whose ‘relentless drive’ made it possible
The hospital that serves patients from across North Carolina has a new name.
Raleigh City Council approves Seaboard Station rezoning request
Tuesday afternoon was a long time coming for residents of the Save Seaboard Station Task Force and Turnbridge Equities.
thegatorseye.com
School Needs To Be Later.
In 2019, The Gators Eye had written an article on why school should start later. There were reasons listed such as adolescents needing more sleep and car crash rates increasing. It was stated in the article that people had already sent in their opinions to Wake County and have tried petitioning for Wake County schools to start after 8:30 am. 3 years later, nothing has changed.
