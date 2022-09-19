ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, NC

Book Talk To Highlight NC’s First African American Woman To Practice Law

SMITHFIELD – A path-breaking attorney and judge in Greensboro, NC, will be the topic of a book talk at the Johnston County Heritage Center in Smithfield on Thursday, September 29, at 7:00 pm. Historian Virginia L. Summey of Winston-Salem will discuss her book, The Life of Elreta Melton Alexander: Activism Within the Courts (University of Georgia Press, 2022).
Two Startup Guide additions highlight new hubs in Chapel Hill, Pittsboro

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Every week updates are made to our exclusive Triangle Startup Guide. Here are the latest including looks at new hubs in Chapel Hill and Pittsboro:. Heading: Industrious Chapel Hill – The Gwendolyn. Link: https://www.industriousoffice.com/l/raleigh/chapel-hill-the-gwendolyn/101-glen-lennox. Address: 101 Glen Lennox, Chapel Hill, NC 27517. Blurb: This...
North Carolina Attorney Opens New Practice, The Biggs Law Firm

Laurie B. Biggs continues to offer clients a hallmark of legal advocacy in the turning point of her career. With years of experience and accreditation as a leading bankruptcy attorney, Laurie B. Biggs is proud to announce the establishment of her new practice, Biggs Law Firm, PLLC, effective September 1, 2022. After a successful tenure at North Carolina’s prominent bankruptcy firm Stubbs Perdue, Ms. Biggs and her team will carry over their legal talent and hands-on approach to a new chapter together. The firm will continue to represent clients throughout North Carolina, with offices in Raleigh and New Bern. The attorneys at the Biggs Law Firm are licensed to practice in all state and federal courts in North Carolina.
Stelfanie Williams Reappointed to Second Term as VP for Durham & Community Affairs

Stelfanie Williams will serve a second five-year term as vice president for Durham and community affairs, President Vincent Price announced this week. The reappointment followed a routine administrative review that was conducted by a committee chaired by Dave Kennedy, vice president for alumni engagement and development. Her new term begins July 1, 2023.
DURHAM, NC
Greensboro neighbors fight plans for future daycare

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The idea of transforming a house into a daycare turned into a heated discussion during the Greensboro City Council meeting.  The controversial rezoning hearing lasted more than one hour Tuesday evening. Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan told attendees it was the longest hearing city leaders have considered in a while.   “If that house is […]
Chatham Schools using Critical Race Theory themed teacher training

RALEIGH — Teacher training materials with Critical Race Theory (CRT) themes are being used in Chatham County Public Schools according to materials obtained by North State Journal from whistleblowers in the district. Individuals within the school district provided copies of materials used in the training which was “required” for...
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
13 Best Restaurants in Morrisville, NC

Morrisville is a thriving town in the Research Triangle of North Carolina, and it has no lack of amazing restaurants. Whether you’re looking for fine dining or casual eats, you can find something to your taste in Morrisville. Here are some of the best restaurants in Morrisville, NC!. 1....
MORRISVILLE, NC
School Needs To Be Later.

In 2019, The Gators Eye had written an article on why school should start later. There were reasons listed such as adolescents needing more sleep and car crash rates increasing. It was stated in the article that people had already sent in their opinions to Wake County and have tried petitioning for Wake County schools to start after 8:30 am. 3 years later, nothing has changed.
